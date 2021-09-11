18 Ways To Make Your Home Look Cleaner Than It Is

We get it. The thought of having to clean your home is draining. Why clean when you can spend that time binge-watching Netflix?! With just a little bit of help from the right products, you can clean your home in no-time AND make it look cleaner than it actually is — perfect for those times you decide to host wine night at your place or your parents show up uninvited ... again. You’re welcome.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...