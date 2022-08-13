18 ways to embrace Barbiecore mania — for under $300

Barbiecore
Barbiecore

First, there was normcore, and then there was cottagecore. There was even goblincore. And now, the newest “core” of the moment is here, and it’s the ultra-feminine, playful, and unexpected aesthetic you never knew you needed. (Probably our favorite “core” yet, TBH.)

Enter: Barbiecore.

We have a few people to thank for this vibrant, out-there trend. First, there’s Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, that’s already a viral sensation, even though it’s not set to be released until 2023. (Just search Twitter to see how many retweets every on-set, behind-the-scenes photo gets on a weekly basis.) There’s also the Valentino “pink-out” collection, which the fashion house’s celebrity ambassadors — like Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Zendaya and Sebastian Stan — have been parading around the Barbie world via everything from sky-high, fluorescent platforms to magenta hosiery.

Of course, I’d be remiss not to mention the iconic Barbie doll herself, first making her debut in 1959 after creator Ruth Handler noticed a gap in the doll market formerly dominated by paper dolls and baby ones. Mattel-produced Barbie dolls would eventually come to dominate the childhoods of fashion-loving kids, including myself — which is probably why this trend feels so nostalgic, so homey, so comforting. Even if it’s a bit kitschy and loud at the same time.

Whether you love Barbiecore or loathe it, one thing’s for certain: It’s anything but boring or beige. Barbiecore is ushering in an era of pure, unadulterated, dopamine-inducing fun. And, no, you don’t have to be the leading lady of a Hollywood production or have a Valentino budget to get in on the trend. 
Below, find 18 Barbie-inspired, haute-pink pieces — all under $300 — that’ll have you feeling like a total doll.

Bec + Bridge Moon Dance Strapless Dress, $280

Credit: Bec + Bridge
Credit: Bec + Bridge

Great news: Bec + Bridge’s best-selling strapless dress is now back in stock, right in time for Barbie mania.

Buy Now

Reformation Isles Linen Dress, $248

Credit: Reformation
Credit: Reformation

This sweet linen dress with scalloped details — in a sexy shade of fuchsia, of course — is a Barbie Dream House vacation must-have.

Buy Now

AFRM Heston Vegan Leather Pant, $78

Credit: Revolve
Credit: Revolve

Channel an off-duty supermodel by pairing these hot pants with a matching monochrome knit, the accompanying top to turn it into a set or just a basic tee. Either way, it’ll be a big slay.

Buy Now

Year of Ours Johanna Rib Onesie, $120

Credit: Year of Ours
Credit: Year of Ours

For when you feel like being Workout Barbie, this Year of Ours onesie is rendered in an ultra-soft rib-knit fabric for ultimate comfort. (You can pair it with a long white button-down for those days when you’re not planning on hitting the gym, too.)

Buy Now

PJ Salvage x Barbie Reloved Robe, $78

Credit: PJ Salvage
Credit: PJ Salvage

Loungewear powerhouse PJ Salvage literally collaborated with Barbie to bring us a collection of curated, on-trend essentials — including this “Barbie” monogrammed robe you’ll never want to take off.

Buy Now

ASOS Pluto Platform Heeled Shoes, $63

Credit: ASOS
Credit: ASOS

Here’s a near-exact dupe of the Versace platforms breaking the internet (for a fraction of the price tag).

Buy Now

Out From Under Lovestruck Lace Corset, $59

Credit: Urban Outfitters
Credit: Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters’ corsets and bustiers — meant to be worn as outerwear and not just in the bedroom — have gone viral on TikTok, and this bubblegum ideation is extra dreamy and fun.

Buy Now

Show Me Your Mumu DJ Flare Pant, $168

Credit: Show Me Your Mumu
Credit: Show Me Your Mumu

Buy Now

Show Me Your Mumu Major Blazer, $188

Credit: Show Me Your Mumu
Credit: Show Me Your Mumu

Buy Now

Make a major statement with a matching pantsuit in the hue of the moment, or rock the slacks and blazer separately to wade into the trend.

Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress, $88

Credit: Revolve
Credit: Revolve

Let’s go party. Whether you have an occasion or just a date night with Ken, this form-fitting bodycon number is perfect with pink accessories for a monochrome look — or keep it toned down with nude or metallic add-ons.

Buy Now

Anthropologie Puff Sleeve Knit Sweater, $98

Credit: Anthropologie
Credit: Anthropologie

Trust me: Barbiecore isn’t going anywhere any time soon, so it’s a great time to snag a chunky, hot-pink knit to rock through fall and winter. (And the versatile cardigan silhouette makes for a perfect spring and summer layer, too. Basically, it’s your new year-round playdate.)

Buy Now

Missoma Squiggle Wavy Two-Tone Enamel Medium Hoop Earrings, $149

Credit: Missoma
Credit: Missoma

Not ready to go the distance with Barbiecore just yet? Throw on some on-trend enamel earrings in a fiery hot-pink hue to test it out.

Buy Now

Melissa Candy Heeled Sandals, $99

Credit: Melissa
Credit: Melissa

Snazz up an otherwise everyday outfit with a sweet pair of cotton-candy sandals — or match them with accompanying all-pink-everything for an audacious, Elle Woods-approved ensemble.

Buy Now

By Far Rachel Pebbled-Leather Shoulder Bag, $174 (Orig. $388)

Credit: The Outnet
Credit: The Outnet

No matter where you’re headed in your dream car that may or may not be a neon-pink convertible, it’s always a good idea to tack on a punchy accessory — like this trendy By Far shoulder bag — to brighten up any outfit. (Plus, it’s majorly on sale.)

Buy Now

English Factory Pleated with Cutout Detail Mini Dress, $63 (Orig. $90) 

Credit: Shopbop
Credit: Shopbop

English Factory always comes in clutch with lightweight, colorful concoctions — and this cutout mini is certainly something you’ll love playing dress-up in.

Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Clutch, $98

Credit: Rebecca Minkoff
Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

It’s (probably) high time to mix up your clutch collection with something statement-worthy and bright, like this under-$100 Rebecca Minkoff clutch complete with a chic fringe tassel.

Buy Now

Alo Yoga Grand Slam Tennis Skirt, $78

Credit: Alo
Credit: Alo

Game, set, match. Tennis skirts are trending — and whether you’re hitting the courts or just running errands, this rosy one packs a playful (and functional) punch.

Buy Now

LoveShackFancy Hessel Cat Eye Sunglasses, $165

Credit: LoveShackFancy
Credit: LoveShackFancy

I can’t think of an accessory Barbie herself would appreciate more than a pair of chic shades rendered in ballet-slipper pink.

Buy Now

Angel Skates Sunset Pink Roller Skates, $89.99

Credit: Angel Skates
Credit: Angel Skates

You more-than-likely saw those viral clips of Margot Robbie skating in Venice, California on the set of Barbie — and now, you can really channel her look by rocking flamingo-hued roller blades while getting some cardio in, wherever you are.

Buy Now

