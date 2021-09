The Emmys may not be the wildest awards show in town (here’s looking at you, VMAs), but when their scripts are thrown out and they’ve got a golden lady in hand, TV stars have been known to get a little shocking with a cringeworthy rant or a bit that went a bit too far. As the 2021 show airs Sunday, TheWrap looks back at 15 of the most talked-about moments in the 73-year history of the Emmys.