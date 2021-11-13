18 thoughtful Thanksgiving hostess gifts if you're visiting friends and family this holiday

You know hosting Thanksgiving is hard work—and that’s why you’re excited to be going to someone else’s house this year. Show your appreciation for your host when you visit by bringing along a gift.

The best Thanksgiving hostess gifts are ones that can be used on the same night, whether it’s an elegant casserole dish, a few bottles of wine or a set of artisanal cocktail syrups. We’ve picked 18 gifts that will impress your host on Thanksgiving Day and have all the other guests talking at the table.

1. A stoneware baking dish for impressive entrées

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Baking dish.

This stoneware baking dish from World Market has a homemade look that’s suitable for any kitchen style. It’s a beautiful addition when placed on a dinner table filled with scrumptious goodies. It can be put in an oven up to 450 degrees and comes with a slim, wooden spoon for serving. It’s perfect for your host to introduce an appetizer or special side for Thanksgiving dinner.

Get the Speckled Covered Ceramic Baker with Spoon from World Market for $29.99

2. Some incredible olive oil for cooking and eating well

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Brightland olive oil.

All chefs typically have olive oil in their kitchen, but it’s difficult to find the very best of the best in the local grocery store. Woman-owned Brightland makes high-quality olive oil that's cold-pressed within 90 minutes of harvest and is bursting with flavor. The bottles are powder-coated to protect the olive oil and help it last longer, so your host can use it well after November.

Get the Duo Olive Oil Set from Brightland for $74

3. A wooden serving bowl for bread or appetizers

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Wood serving bowl.

A wooden bowl is a staple in any kitchen for both decoration and function, whether to put in a pile of fruit, salad or bread for guests. This bowl is 8.5 inches across, making it easily styled as a centerpiece for Thanksgiving and beyond. Whether you bring your own dish in this bowl or gift wrap it on its own, it’ll surely impress your host.

Get the Hearth & Hand Acacia Wood Bowl from Target for $19.99

4. Cheese knives for a charcuterie plate

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Crate & Barrel cheese knives.

Not many people can deny the allure of a cheese plate, and the best thing to pair with it is a classic set of cheese knives. This trio of black walnut cheese knives from Crate & Barrel includes a wide knife for soft cheeses, a flat and narrow knife to divide hard cheeses and a spade knife to split very hard cheese (such as Parmesan) into chunks. This might encourage your host to serve cheese more often—and that’s an additional benefit!

Get the Cheese Knives from Crate & Barrel for $16.95

5. Peppercorns fit for a restaurant

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Tellicherry peppercorns.

These peppercorns are some of the best on the market. Fresh, aromatic and full of flavor, for anyone who grinds pepper in the kitchen (and many of us do), they're perfect for enhancing any dish. Tellicherry peppercorns are a special gift for a Thanksgiving host—especially if you pair it with a pepper grinder. Bonus: The peppercorns come in a pretty glass jar your host can use after they’ve used up all the spice.

Get the Tellicherry Black Whole Peppercorns from Williams Sonoma from $14.95

6. The best pepper mill to grind up spices

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Peugeot Paris pepper mill.

Speaking of peppercorns, even if you aren't picking some up for your host, everyone can use a pepper grinder. The Peugeot Paris is the best pepper grinder we tested. It’s comfortable, grinds peppercorns to exact size (ranging from small and powdery to coarse) and iseasy to fill. It also has a classic, wooden look that looks nice on any kitchen counter. It'll come in handy for adding flavor to turkey or stuffing at Thanksgiving dinner

Get the Peugeot Paris Pepper Mill from Amazon for $36.73

7. Wine to pair with Thanksgiving dinner

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Usual Wines.

Instagram-famous Usual Wines has an amazing subscription service and also offers a one-time purchase option or gift card for its wine as well. The best-selling mixed pack includes 12 bottles of wine with split varieties of rosé, red and brut. Our experts love the service for its convenience and the fact that Usual Wines sources its vino from sustainable, small farmers. Not only is it a fantastic last-minute gift, it’s a purchase that supports a woman-owned brand.

Get the Mixed Pack Subscription from Usual Wines for $96

8. Pour-over Vietnamese coffee for the following morning

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Copper Cow Coffee.

Nothing beats an incredible cup of coffee, and you can give your host something to look forward to after a night’s rest. Copper Cow’s Vietnamese coffee is extra special: It’s set up to be a pour-over in one cup and done. Your host can either have this special coffee for dessert or in the morning (or both) and happily only have to worry about the dishes from Thanksgiving dinner.

Get the Classic Black Coffee from Copper Cow Coffee for $14

9. Cocktail syrups for an after-dinner night cap

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Cocktail syrups.

Not only will a cocktail syrup set delight the host, but it will perk up the other guests, too, when you’ve brought a potential cocktail hour. All your host will need is the alcohol to make a margarita, old-fashioned or Moscow mule. Shake it up, and serve. For mocktails, just add seltzer and they’ll be just as delicious.

Get the W&P Cocktail Syrup 3-Pack Set from Amazon for $34.58

10. A beautiful, live-edge serving board

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Serving board.

It’s always nice to have one or two serving boards where one can pile up cheeses, breads, rolls or cookies for serving. On Thanksgiving, these especially come in handy to serve all the guests in the house but your host can also use them to spread out Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches later in the week. This gorgeous serving board is made of olivewood and can be oiled regularly to keep up its appearance.

Get the Italian Olivewood Serving Board from Sur La Table for $16.95

11. Decorative fire starters for cozy ambiance

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Fire starters.

If your host has a fire pit, fireplace or even a wood stove, it will most certainly be lit on Thanksgiving day. Fire starters are a wonderful gift for those who keep their home warm and cozy during the colder months. These ones from Duck Island Designs on Etsy are a joy to look at, so even when they sit next to the hearth, they aren't an eyesore. They're also filled with pine needles and cinnamon sticks so they'll lend a seasonal scent to the room.

Get the Duck Island Designs Firestarters from Etsy for $11

12. Delicious Japanese barbecue sauce for umami flavor

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce.

Bachan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce is a step-up from the jar of hoisin or teriyaki sauce your host has lurking in the back of their pantry. It's a great gift for any foodie who loves putting twists on the meals they make at home. A little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, they can use it on noodles, vegetables, meats and more.

Get the Bachan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce from Amazon for $8.49

13. An all-star apron for Thanksgiving prep

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Hedley and Bennett apron.

Whether or not your host already has an apron, this Hedley and Bennett All Day Crossback apron is the best one we've ever tested, so you can’t go wrong with this gift. We found it to be very comfortable to wear for long periods of time and we liked that the pockets can hold a variety of cookware while running between the stove and sink. You can also get it embroidered with the host’s name for a super personal touch.

Get the All Day Crossback Apron from Hedley and Bennett for $95

14. A tea Advent calendar for December

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: David's Tea Advent calendar.

This tea Advent calendar from David’s Tea will get your host excited for the next holiday coming up: Christmas. With 24 teas—including favorites from the past, bestsellers and sneak peaks of teas to come—there will be a flavor for everyone in the host’s household. All of the loose-leaf tea comes in decorative tins that your host can reuse after the holidays are over.

Get the 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar from David's Tea for $29.99

15. A spice set for spicing up home-cooked meals

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Curio Spice Company spice set.

Does your host always want to make their meals perfect or different, even if they’ve made them a thousand times before? The Curio Spice Company will provide them with a gorgeous three-piece tin set with its signature blends, which are all original creations from founder Claire Cheney. These blends are aromatic and unique—maybe they’ll end up being sprinkled on some turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

Get the Spice Set from Curio Spice Company for $27.50

16. An elegant teaspoon set

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Spode teaspoon set.

This teaspoon set is reminiscent of classic blue Italian plates that so many people have in their homes (and maybe your host has them, too!). Fit for anyone and any kitchen, the Spode teaspoons are made with stainless steel and porcelain, so they’ll last a lifetime. They come in a set of six and are delivered in a beautiful blue box.

Get the Spode Blue Italian Teaspoons (6-Pc) from Bed Bath & Beyond for $21.99

17. An incredible cookbook all about vegetables

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: 'Six Seasons' cookbook.

If your host wants to keep cooking long after Thanksgiving is over, gift them with "Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables" by Joshua McFadden. This book guides cooks through the year on seasonal vegetables and the best ways to pick them, work with them and cook them. It includes more than just vegetarian meals, and it’ll help anyone who has picky eaters or is looking to include more veggies in their diet.

Get the "Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables" Cookbook from Amazon for $21.31

18. Oven mitts that match their kitchen

Best Thanksgiving host gifts: Oven mitts.

Ever have cheap oven mitts that do nothing when you’re pulling the hottest pan out of the oven? These oven mitts by Food52—which our experts dubbed the best—won’t have that issue. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone but still have the comfort of soft fabric. And the best part? Your host can stick them onto the fridge when they're finished thanks to the magnets inside. The oven mitts come in five colors, so you can pick the one that matches your host’s personality the best.

Get the Food52 Five Two Silicone Oven Mitts from Food52 for $40

