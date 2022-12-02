Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

18 stunning jewelry gifts anyone would love to open this holiday at every price point

Julia Webb
·2 min read
Mejuri, Missoma
Mejuri, Missoma

Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday list can feel pretty daunting — and wanting that perfect gift to also fit into your budget can feel impossible.

While everyone knows that you can never go wrong when gifting jewelry, don’t forget that gorgeous jewelry gifts come at every price point if you know what to look for!

For example, if you want to give someone a gold piece but don’t have an unlimited budget, look for terms like “gold plate,” “gold vermeil” or “gold-filled.” This means the pieces aren’t 100% solid gold and will be much more affordable.

If you have diamonds in mind, there are tons of companies that produce lab-grown diamonds and other diamond alternatives that sparkle and look like the real thing (without the price tag!).

The bottom line is you don’t have to spend a fortune to really wow someone this holiday with an amazing piece of jewelry — you just have to know where to go! Keep scrolling to shop 18 pieces of jewelry ranging from $38-$485 that are sure to thrill this year from top brands like Mejuri, Clean Origin, Tiffany & Co. and more.

Jewelry Gifts Under $50

BaubleBar Francesca Earrings, $38

Credit: BaubleBar
Credit: BaubleBar

$38 at BaubleBar

Anthropologie Circle Pavé Ring, $38

Credit: Anthropologie
Credit: Anthropologie

$38 at Anthropologie

Notte Cloudy with a Change of Sparkle Earring, $44 for One

Credit: Notte
Credit: Notte

$44 at Notte

Gorjana Chloe Mini Bracelet, $45

$45 at Gorjana

Jewelry Gifts Under $100

The M Jewelers The Little Wishbone Earrings, $75

Credit: The M Jewelers
Credit: The M Jewelers

$75 at The M Jewelers

BYCHARI Gold Beaded Anklet, $90

Credit: BYCHARI
Credit: BYCHARI

$90 at BYCHARI

Ferkos 14K Gold Twisted Rope Ring Set, $90 (Orig. $100)

Credit: Ferkos
Credit: Ferkos

$90 $100 at Ferkos

Missoma Savi Pearl & Gemstone Beaded Bracelet, $97

Credit: Missoma
Credit: Missoma

$97 at Missoma

Jenny Bird U-Link Earrings, $98

Credit: Jenny Bird
Credit: Jenny Bird

$98 at Jenny Bird

Jewelry Gifts Under $250

Rellery Mother of Pearl Initial Necklace, $155

Credit: Rellery
Credit: Rellery

$155 at Rellery

Mejuri Heart Enamel Pendant Necklace, $178

Credit: Mejuri
Credit: Mejuri

$178 at Mejuri

Maison Miru Chubby Hoops, $180

Credit: Maison Miru
Credit: Maison Miru

$180 at Maison Miru

Brilliant Earth Toggle Link Bracelet, $225

Credit: Brilliant Earth
Credit: Brilliant Earth

$225 at Brilliant Earth

Jewelry Gifts Under $500

Tiffany & Co. Heart Tag Double Chain Bracelet, $275

Credit: Tiffany & Co.
Credit: Tiffany & Co.

$275 at https://fave.co/3G9Cmgn

Angara Bezel-Set Round Peridot Chain Bracelet, $261 (Orig. $289)

Credit: Angara
Credit: Angara

$261 $289 at Angara

Diamond Nexus Round Cut Claw Prong Necklace, $349 (Orig. $500)

Credit: Diamond Nexus
Credit: Diamond Nexus

$349 $500 at Diamond Nexus

Brinker & Eliza Love Letter Charm Necklace, $428

Credit: Brinker & Eliza
Credit: Brinker & Eliza

$428 at Brinker & Eliza

Clean Origin Cecilia 12-Millimeter Huggies, $485

Credit: Clean Origin
Credit: Clean Origin

$485 at Clean Origin

