18 stunning jewelry gifts anyone would love to open this holiday at every price point
Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday list can feel pretty daunting — and wanting that perfect gift to also fit into your budget can feel impossible.
While everyone knows that you can never go wrong when gifting jewelry, don’t forget that gorgeous jewelry gifts come at every price point if you know what to look for!
For example, if you want to give someone a gold piece but don’t have an unlimited budget, look for terms like “gold plate,” “gold vermeil” or “gold-filled.” This means the pieces aren’t 100% solid gold and will be much more affordable.
If you have diamonds in mind, there are tons of companies that produce lab-grown diamonds and other diamond alternatives that sparkle and look like the real thing (without the price tag!).
The bottom line is you don’t have to spend a fortune to really wow someone this holiday with an amazing piece of jewelry — you just have to know where to go! Keep scrolling to shop 18 pieces of jewelry ranging from $38-$485 that are sure to thrill this year from top brands like Mejuri, Clean Origin, Tiffany & Co. and more.
Jewelry Gifts Under $50
BaubleBar Francesca Earrings, $38
Anthropologie Circle Pavé Ring, $38
Notte Cloudy with a Change of Sparkle Earring, $44 for One
Gorjana Chloe Mini Bracelet, $45
Jewelry Gifts Under $100
The M Jewelers The Little Wishbone Earrings, $75
BYCHARI Gold Beaded Anklet, $90
Ferkos 14K Gold Twisted Rope Ring Set, $90 (Orig. $100)
Missoma Savi Pearl & Gemstone Beaded Bracelet, $97
Jenny Bird U-Link Earrings, $98
Jewelry Gifts Under $250
Rellery Mother of Pearl Initial Necklace, $155
Mejuri Heart Enamel Pendant Necklace, $178
Maison Miru Chubby Hoops, $180
Brilliant Earth Toggle Link Bracelet, $225
Jewelry Gifts Under $500
Tiffany & Co. Heart Tag Double Chain Bracelet, $275
$275 at https://fave.co/3G9Cmgn
Angara Bezel-Set Round Peridot Chain Bracelet, $261 (Orig. $289)
Diamond Nexus Round Cut Claw Prong Necklace, $349 (Orig. $500)
Brinker & Eliza Love Letter Charm Necklace, $428
Clean Origin Cecilia 12-Millimeter Huggies, $485
