18 States Where It’s Cheaper To Build Than Buy a Home

LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With home prices and construction costs both at high levels, it can be hard to determine whether buying an existing home or building a new one is the most cost-effective option. While it's usually cheaper to buy a home than build one from scratch, in some states -- especially in places where demand for homes greatly outweighs the supply -- the opposite is true.

Find Out: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. -- 5 Are in Florida

See: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

StorageCafe analyzed the costs associated with both buying and building a home in each U.S. state and found the 18 states where it's currently cheaper to build. Many of these states are concentrated in the West and South Atlantic, and in one state, it's now nearly $500,000 cheaper to build than buy.

See the states where new construction is the cheaper route to home ownership.

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. New York

Total building costs: $524,000

Median single-family home listing price: $535,000

Difference in building vs. buying costs: -$11,000

sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Tennessee

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Georgia

Richard McGuirk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. North Carolina

BenDC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Oregon

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

13. Texas

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Massachusetts

PhilAugustavo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Washington

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Idaho

©Shutterstock.com

9. Florida

8. Montana

krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Maryland

aimintang / Getty Images

6. Delaware

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Virginia

johnnya123 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Utah

KaraGrubis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Colorado

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. California

ejs9 / Getty Images

1. Hawaii

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 18 States Where It’s Cheaper To Build Than Buy a Home