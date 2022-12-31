18 Showbiz Fails From 2022 That We’re Still Cringing At

Nadine Dorries, Graham Norton and Katy Perry during some of the year's more unfortunate on-screen moments

You know what the likes of Dua Lipa, James Corden, Katy Perry, Graham Norton and Nadine Dorries could all do without as we bid farewell to the past 12 months?

A round-up reminding everyone of their very public blunders and slip-ups in 2022.

Sorry (not sorry)...

Miley Cyrus kicked off the new year with a major wardrobe malfunction when her top fell off during a live NYE special

Nadine Dorries’ disastrous hosting stint on Piers Morgan’s talk show was a lesson in how not to do live TV

Oh boy. I think Nadine Dorries might actually be better at TV presenting than she is at politics. pic.twitter.com/E6jTiMo7px — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 25, 2022

And her car crash Channel 4 News interview had everyone comparing her to the same TV character

Nadine Dorries, doing her best Catherine Tate, impersonation. Am I bothered? pic.twitter.com/9oo2yruEWH — Ashley (@wocko63) January 31, 2022

Westlife star Nicky Byrne went flying (without wings) after falling through a hole in the stage on the Irish band’s latest tour

We doubt GMB presenter Richard Arnold will be signing up for I’m A Celebrity after he vomited while taking on a Bushtucker Trial

James Corden ‘inadvertently’ told an old Ricky Gervais joke on the Late Late Show and did not get away with it

Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It’s brilliant, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky’s excellent specials on Netflix. J x — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 1, 2022

Matthew Perry revealed a disastrous date with Cameron Diaz ended in him getting hit in the face

The Friends star revealed that he was set up on a group date with Cameron in 2007, three years after the sitcom came to an end and shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Unfortunately for Matthew, it seems the Charlie’s Angels star “wasn’t interested in [him] at all”, with things taking an even more disastrous turn during a game of Pictionary.

After Matthew made a joke to Cameron in the middle of the game, she went to playfully tap him on the shoulder, only to end up missing and mistakenly catching his face instead.

“Are you fucking kidding me?” Matthew recalled asking his date after the gaffe.

Awks.

Rishi Sunak won’t thank the BBC for using an on-screen graphic calling him a ‘c***’ and ‘t***’ in this sweary on-air blunder

I actually still cannot believe BBC News showed this Rishi Sunak word cloud earlier today 😮 pic.twitter.com/OfIg09LoLr — WayneDavid (@WayneDavid81) October 24, 2022

And that wasn’t the BBC’s only on-screen mishap this year either (apologies in advance to any Man United fans)

Errrr… what is going on with the BBC News ticker? pic.twitter.com/fofbiGyMfs — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

They just kept on coming...

Incredible scenes during the Eurovision announcement as Graham Norton builds some tension before the big reveal… holding a card saying ‘Liverpool 2023’ pic.twitter.com/Jz5fTve9BI — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 7, 2022

Judge Rinder ran into Harry Styles at the gym and it was a ‘car crash’ (his words)

Judge Rinder and Harry Styles

The TV judge recalled: “Nobody looks at anyone at my gym, so I just thought there was a homeless girl running next to me. And then I had a moment of epiphany: it was Harry Styles.

“He’s evolved into a real artist, so when I subsequently saw him I got strangely starstruck. We ended up involved in a conversation and all I will say was that it was the worst social car crash ever.

“He hugged me because he needed to make it stop. It was like an act of social euthanasia.”

BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent’s unfortunate saucy blunder had viewers howling

'Hold the back page'

When the newspaper review takes an unexpected turn for Sally & Jon on #BBCBreakfastpic.twitter.com/kcoWZlBea3 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 30, 2022

And Sally wasn’t the only BBC presenter who was caught out on live TV this year

Tim Willcox scrolling through the Nadine Dorries memes pic.twitter.com/QYhVdLk30g — Paul (@PDtwbx) July 6, 2022

Meanwhile on ITV... Good Morning Britain’s weather presenter Laura Tobin was all of us after a boozy night out

It's official! Team GMB are the Ultimate News Quiz champions! 🥳



But where is teammate @Lauratobin1? 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/6kzJ6gIgww — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 18, 2022

Kirstie Allsopp redefined ‘having a bad morning’ when she accidentally swallowed her an AirPod with her daily vitamins

In other news I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don’t recommend it. I’ve managed to chuck it back up without having to go to hospital, but my throat is really quite sore. 🤮 — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 26, 2022

Former Strictly pro Janette Manrara accidentally kicked a dog in the head after it tried to get involved in a dance routine

Well, that’s one way to end a programme. pic.twitter.com/VP3ZKAt6Mn — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 21, 2022

Katy Perry found out the hard way that mermaid costumes and swivel chairs do not mix

And Dua Lipa accidentally threw her mic into the crowd during one of her gigs and it hasn’t been seen since