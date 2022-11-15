What to do with 18 shipping containers of rotting cabbages

Michael Winrow - Technology of Business reporter
·5 min read
Jake Slinn, founder of JS Global
Got a container of unwanted produce? Jake Slinn can help

Not many people would know what to do with 18 containers filled with rotting cabbages.

But Jake Slinn does.

The 23-year-old founder of JS Global operates in the cargo salvage industry - a small but essential cog in the machinery of global trade.

Last year one of the larger cogs in that machine got stuck in the Suez Canal. The world's biggest container ship, the Ever Given, blocked the key shipping lane for six days in March.

Part of that ship's cargo was the 18 containers, each weighing 20 tonnes, of cabbages that ended up with Mr Slinn. His Ipswich-based firm organised their delivery to an anaerobic digestion plant, where they were turned into fuel.

Cargo may need to be salvaged for a wide variety of reasons. Like the Ever Given cabbages, some goods may perish during their journey and need to be destroyed.

Rotten cabbages
Cabbages that went off while stuck on the Ever Given were turned into biofuel

Local authorities may deem goods unsafe and order their destruction - a particular problem when Covid-19 hit.

"During the pandemic we destroyed tens of thousands of items of fake PPE, mainly fake masks and fake gloves, that had been imported from China," says Mr Slinn, whose parents are in the waste management business.

It's not only damaged or unsafe cargo that needs to be salvaged.

If a business goes bust, its cargo may be stranded at a port somewhere. If goods are delayed, they miss a key deadline, like Christmas, and may be abandoned.

Cargo can even be unwanted because the cost of storing the items at the port or in a nearby warehouse exceeds its value to its owner.

In such cases, a salvage company will often step in and find new buyers.

The container ship 'Ever Given' is refloated, unblocking the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021 in Suez, Egypt.
The Ever Given container ship, operated by the company Evergreen, blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week in March 2021

Paul and Poppy Vidler of UK-based Crown Salvage have decades of experience of finding buyers for unwanted goods.

The company recently acquired containers of easy-to-assemble housing units and have been working on finding buyers.

"We sourced them from Turkey and have been having conversations with lots of people, from places like La Palma after the volcano [eruption in 2021] as well as Ghana.

"They can be set up quickly wherever there's a housing problem," says Mr Vidler.

More technology of business:

With a big database of buyers around the world, they can take on large quantities of industrial goods, including chemicals and plastics.

"We're larger and global, it's not like that reality TV programme," Mrs Vidler explains, referring to US hit show Storage Wars, where contestants bid on storage units with the goal of profiting from the abandoned goods inside them.

The salvage companies say their work is good for the environment.

"We don't send anything to the landfill, not just because it's not good for the environment, but it's also not cost-effective," Mr Slinn says.

Mrs Vidler agrees. "We're not greenwashing. What we do actually helps avoid these things ending up in landfill."

A worker directs the loading of containers at a container terminal in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, June 26, 2022.
Containers need to be kept in circulation to keep global trade running smoothly

Aside from these environmental benefits, a more immediate benefit is that salvaging these goods helps release the handbrake on global trade, emptying containers that can then go back into circulation.

"We'll empty a container in the morning and it's already going back out on a ship empty by the afternoon," Mr Slinn says.

Getting containers back into circulation was a particularly pressing issue in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In September 2021 the price of a 40ft (12m) container hit a high of almost $10,400 (£9,160), according to the World Container Index produced by analysts Drewry.

Since then the price has fallen back to around $2,773, well below the five-year average of around $3,759 according to the Index.

For those in the cargo salvage industry, delays, financial turmoil and strikes can all provide opportunities.

Striking dock workers picket outside the main gate of the port on September 27, 2022 in Felixstowe,
A strike at the Port of Felixstowe in September caused cargo to be abandaoned

Recent industrial action in Felixstowe, the UK's largest container port resulted in an increase in abandoned cargo.

Mr Slinn disposed of a container of pork, which was due to be exported from the UK, but perished because the ship picking it up couldn't dock at the port.

"A lot of people were abandoning their stock because of the shutdown. It was a frustrating period for a lot of people but a good thing for us," Mr Slinn says.

Anything that makes life difficult for companies, like soaring energy prices, raises the likelihood that containers will be stranded.

Companies may be unable to afford the increased cost of storing goods in warehouses, while others may go out of business altogether, leaving their goods unwanted and stuck.

A tough economic environment provides opportunities for the salvage industry, but also comes with risk.

"There are also disasters we can be affected by," Mrs Vidler says.

Firms like hers rely on being able to connect buyers and sellers and being able to get goods to their destinations.

Whilst there is always uncertainty, the business is never dull, according to Mr Slinn.

"Every day is different, you never know what you're going to be dealing with."

Latest Stories

  • Haida Gwaii residents stuck in Prince Rupert for days after B.C. Ferries cancelled sailing

    Haida Gwaii residents Margo Hearne and her husband were two of the many passengers who were stranded in Prince Rupert, B.C., over the weekend after their ferry home on Thursday afternoon was cancelled due to a storm. With no ferry services available over the weekend, Hearne says she and her husband have spent more than $1,000 on food and hotel accommodation for the extra days they have stayed in Prince Rupert. "We talk about inconvenience, we talk about money, but you're also not at home and you

  • US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized

    The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. The Navy said the amount of ammonium perchlorate discovered could fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, the same weapons Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used to target both forces allied to the country's internationally recognized government and the Saudi-led coalition that supports them.

  • Russian fighter jets can't control the air over Ukraine, and Russia's attack helicopters are paying for it

    Ka-52s have seen "more intensive use" than other Russian helicopters in Ukraine, analysts say, and it's taking a heavy toll on them.

  • Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’ incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson. The incident marked a major security lapse and massive breach of protocol, raising serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bur

  • LeAnn Rimes Is Straight 🔥 With 6-Pack Abs In A Crop Top And Cowboy Hat

    LeAnn Rimes showed off her sculpted abs in a crop top in new photos from London. The star, 40, is diligent about working out when she's on the road singing.

  • World Cup 2022: Manchester United and Portugal star Bruno Fernandes calls out Qatar's treatment of workers

    Fernandes is the most recent football player to come out against Qatar.

  • The Crown Skims Over the Royal Foot Scandal

    Certain “toe-sucking” photos were mentioned in passing this season, but they shook the palace 30 years ago.

  • Turning old electric vehicle batteries from trash to treasure

    In Canada, EVs have now been around long enough that some will need to be replaced in the next few years, prompting some businesses to find ways to recycle all the batteries that power them and turn them into valuable materials.

  • Dirty play: Last time Bombers met Argos in Grey Cup was infamous 1950 Mud Bowl

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were top of the class in the CFL's regular season but if history holds any weight, the Blue and Gold would be well-advised to do some extra studying. The Bombers will meet the Toronto Argonauts in the 109th Grey Cup championship on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. The Argos have never lost to the Bombers in the CFL's big game. They are 6-0 against Winnipeg. You need to go back to 1950 to find the last time those two teams squared off in the Grey Cup. That year the Bo

  • Man sentenced to death over jury's wish seeks execution stay

    Lawyers on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the upcoming execution of an Alabama man who was sentenced to death over the jury’s wishes — a punishment he could not receive today since states no longer allow judicial override. Kenneth Eugene Smith is set to be executed Thursday for the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. Alabama in 2017 became the last state to abolish the practice of letting judges override a jury’s sentencing recommendation in death penalty cases, but the change was not retroactive and therefore did not affect death row prisoners like Smith.

  • Sharp Open For Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ On ‘Wakanda’ Weekend – Specialty Box Office

    The Fabelmans grossed an estimated $160k this weekend at four theaters in NY and LA. That’s a $40K per screen average, on par with recent strong (for post-Covid) specialty openings like The Banshees Of Inisherin (at $45k PSA) and Tár (also $40k), both on four screens too, reflecting a definite pickup in the specialty space. Spielberg’s written, directed […]

  • Elon Musk fires thousands of outsourced Twitter content moderators without warning

    Job cuts expected to have a significant impact on Twitter’s moderation

  • Server slams customers who sat for 6 hours and tipped less than 20%: 'You owe [her] the cash she lost'

    This server is calling out two customers after how they conducted themselves in her restaurant.

  • 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner, according to an expert

    It's important to pay attention to things big and small to make each other feel seen and keep your relationship going.

  • 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on campus of University of Virginia

    Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia.

  • 27 Sides for Prime Rib to Complete Your Holiday Feast, from Melted Onions to Cacio e Pepe Brussels Sprouts

    The roasting season is upon us, and glorious entrees abound. But before you carve into that juicy, melt-in-your-mouth roast beast prime rib you’ve prepared, have you thought about what you’re serving with it? Because plain old potatoes aren’t going to cut it this year. Instead, round out your feast with any of these 27 sides for prime rib, from melted onions to cacio e pepe Brussels sprouts and more dishes that are worthy of the celebratory occasion. 9 Easy Prime-Rib Recipes You Can Nail at Home

  • Two planes crash mid-air during Dallas air show

    Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board the planes.Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown.News footage from the scene showed crumpled wreckage of the planes in a grassy area, apparently inside the airport perimeter.

  • Bultje family build a solar-powered, off-grid home at former race track

    A local family has given new life to a former race track. James and Klaudia Bultje began their journey in 2020 when they decided to sell their first carriage house and purchase a trailer. “We made the rash decision to sell our carriage house that we built less than two years ago and bought a trailer since we didn’t know where we were heading yet,” said James. The adventure took a turn as the family purchased a 27-acre plot of land at a former race track in May 2020. “It was the craziest few week

  • Former Brazil coach Scolari confirms he's retiring

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Felipe Scolari, who led Brazil to its last World Cup title in 2002 and took Portugal to the final of the European Championship in 2004, confirmed his retirement as a club coach on Sunday. The 74-year-old Brazilian made his farewell after Athletico’s 3-0 home win on Sunday against Botafogo in the final round of the Brazilian championship. That victory secured the team sixth spot and a place in next year’s Copa Libertadores. “This has been my life. I end this chapter very wel

  • Global population will reach 8 billion Tuesday in historic milestone for humanity, UN projects

    The milestone will be reached 11 years after the planet hit 7 billion people. It may be a while before we get another billion.