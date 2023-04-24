These 18 Products Exist Solely To Make Your Untidy Habits A Thing Of The Past

Sick of struggling to stay on top of clutter? These products should help.

A fun fact about me is that I am by no means naturally a ‘tidy’ person. Essentially, as much as I’d love to be able to say that I always hang up my coat, neatly stack away my shoes, and put my keys somewhere smart the very second I walk through my front door, the reality is that I typically chuck my belongings down wherever, and make an immediate beeline for the sofa.

But this year, I’ve put systems in place that help me keep my home more tidy on a day-to-day basis. I figure that by doing a little bit of organising and cleaning every day, I’ll be able to spend far fewer of my precious Sundays having to fully purge my pad.

Here are some of my recommendations...

Use this cleverly designed basket to contain any clutter on your staircase

Keep leaving stuff on the stairs but then not bothering to take it up with you? This handy stair basket will help you contain the clutter, and ensure you’re not constantly tripping over things.

£22 from Dunelm

Move the heap of ‘half-worn’ clothes off the floor, and give them a proper place to live

In a bid to finally stop storing clothes I might wear again before washing on the nice chair in my bedroom, I’m thinking of getting this laundry basket that has a handy storage shelf. It’s got a gorgeous bamboo frame, and two separate canvas bags that slide out on rails.

£59.99 from Amazon

When it comes to make-up, swap the bins and baskets for a rotating organiser

When I’m in a hurry, I often never bother to put my make-up products away before leaving the house. But this easy-to-reach acrylic organiser would really help. It rotates really easily, and I love that you can adjust the height of each tier to fit your specific products.

£20.98 from Amazon

Use these stackable storage drawers to better organise your belongings

Stackable see-through drawers can be really expensive — but they’re the best solution I’ve found for maximising vertical space on my shelves. Thankfully, these ones are actually very affordable, and have meant I no longer have to spend ages hunting around for a specific product.

£6 from Wilko

And label each drawer so you’ll always know what’s stored inside

But to make it even more clear, definitely add labels! This bestselling label maker is super affordable, works with six different colours of tape, and prints within seconds.

£12 from Amazon

Use these stackable bins if you want to be better at keeping your fridge clean and tidy

Keen to keep your fridge in a more organised state? With these eight stackable storage bins, you’ll always be able to see what you’ve got, and will also therefore be far less likely to waste any ingredients.

£16.99 (were £23.99) from Amazon

Store pairs of shoes that won’t fit on your hallway rack in a clever slimline cabinet

This gorgeous cabinet comes in white, grey, and this lovely sage green colour, and provides a concealed extra storage space for your many pairs of shoes. Plus, the slim shelf on top is an ideal spot for keys.

£149 from Dunelm

Or if your hallway is overcrowded, make the most of unused wardrobe space instead

But if you’re really struggling for space in your hallway, convert some of the hanging room in your wardrobe into an extra spot for shoes. This organiser will comfortably hang from the rail with its two sturdy hooks, and has space for up to 20 pairs of shoes.

£26.26 from Amazon

If you’re a messy cook, a utensil rest will save you so much time when cleaning up

With space for up to our utensils, this silicone rest is ideal if you’re constantly dripping sauce all over your countertop when cooking. It comes in three different colours, and will seriously reduce the amount of time you have to spend cleaning up.

£7.99 from Amazon

Trailing leads look super untidy — so conceal them in a handy cable box

Hiding any trailing cables is a quick and easy way to reduce how cluttered your home looks. This box has been designed with this exact aim in mind, and is just what you need if you’re keen to tidy up your WFH space.

£9.99 (was £14) from Amazon

Create a designated spot in your hallway for storing keys and any post

Rather than just chucking my keys and post on the nearest countertop, I’m determined to give them their own proper spot. An ideal option, this wall-mounted holder comes with five antique bronze hooks that are perfect for keys and dog leads, and there are seven different sophisticated finishes of wood to choose from.

£32 from Etsy

Use these clever self-sealing caps to avoid messy toothpaste tubes and sink splatters

If your sink seems permanently covered in toothpaste, then ditch the standard caps in favour of these self-sealing ones. You get three in a pack, and they’ve got thousands of five-star reviews.

£4.95 from Amazon

And keep your lotions and potions out of the way on a tiered countertop organiser

Hate a cluttered bathroom? This has been a gamechanger for ensuring there’s enough space on our small bathroom countertop for both mine and my boyfriend’s toiletries.

£15.29 (was £19.99) from Amazon

Use a hanging wardrobe organiser to put handbags and purses properly away

This hanging handbag organiser has slots for eight bags or purses, and is just what’s needed if — like me — you’re always just chucking them to the bottom of your wardrobe.

£11.99 from Amazon

Bring some much-needed order to your chaotic drawer of cables and chargers

Anyone else guilty of just chucking all their cords and cables into one drawer or box? I’m determined to make finding chargers a less stressful task — and I think this handy organiser will really help.

£9.99 from Amazon

Use an expanding drawer organiser to sort out your chaotic cookware cupboard

Sort out your cookware cupboard for good with this handy organiser. It’s got seven adjustable non-scratch wire dividers with pan handle slots, and is ideal for neatly storing a variety of pans, lids and baking tins.

£27.99 from Amazon

And keep baking trays and chopping boards in a rack that hangs over the door

These over-door baskets come in loads of different sizes, but this one is perfect for baking trays and chopping boards. I love the idea of them being really easy to get to — and not buried under a stack of pans.

£4 from Wilko

Keep your most-used cleaning products in a caddy that’s easy to carry

If you’re keen to make cleaning a more regular part of your life, then I’d suggest popping your favourite products in a caddy that you can easily access and carry around. This one comes in various different colours, has a handle, and can hold up to 10 litres.

£8.99 from Amazon

