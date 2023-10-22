18 Posts About Kids Who Seriously Levelled Up At Halloween

When it comes to their commitment to making Halloween a hoot, you have to admire the tenacity of kids.

From their unwavering determination to wear unique costumes (a ceiling fan?) to their love of dark decor and genius business ideas, these kids really upped their ghoulish game and we couldn’t be prouder.

1.

Halloween. A kid comes to the door with a sign”I love ceilings”

What are you?

A Ceiling Fan.

Gave him all the candy. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) November 1, 2019

2.

For Halloween 2022 my 5yo has asked to go as Stevie Nicks from her 24 Karat Gold Tour I wish I was making this up pic.twitter.com/4NDYGpILbx — Emily Adrian (@adremily) July 5, 2022

3.

When the 5yo asked last month what the scariest thing was for me, I kind of wearily muttered, “Responsibilities.”



Now it is Halloween and he is being a creepy ghost, and sneaking up out of nowhere and whispering in my ear,“Responsibilitiessss”. — C Thi Nguyen (@add_hawk) October 30, 2022

4.

Award for the best actress goes to my 6YO, for her performance as a devastated and deprived child, every time she wants to eat her Halloween candy — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) November 2, 2021

5.

My 3yo doesn’t understand the concept of Halloween decorations and keeps dragging our skeletons inside to play with them. I told him it didn’t make sense to have Halloween decorations inside bc nobody can see them and he said, extremely seriously “they’re part of our family.” — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) October 17, 2023

6.

I'd like the parents of babies and toddlers, who will be dressing their wee ones in cute pumpkin onesies to know what lies ahead. After initial disinterest, Tom now wants to dress up as "the ghost of a miner who died in a lava accident". And the school party is tomorrow. 😳 — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) October 25, 2022

7.

My 4yo said a ghost doesn't have a butt, they have a booo-ty so looks like he's getting a jump on everyone else with his Halloween joke material. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) September 27, 2022

8.

Please help, our 3yo has asked to be a butt for halloween. A butt. — claire (@c1aireify) October 1, 2022

9.

6yo put a witch hat on the dog’s tail and turned her into an animatronic halloween decoration pic.twitter.com/dsVtlZMsWt — Brian Wecht (@bwecht) September 28, 2020

10.

me: no you can’t wear your halloween costume to school today



my 7yo: if I were president it would be opposite — you wear a costume everyday except one day you wear normal clothes. That would be called Boring Day. — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) September 23, 2022

11.

My very petite barely on the growth chart 7yo daughter wants to be Hagrid for Halloween and I tried SO hard to keep a straight face. — 🥕Haley Stewart🥕 (@HaleyCarrots) September 2, 2020

12.

Me: do you know what Halloween is?

8yo: is it Satan’s birthday?

Me: what

8yo: what

Me: NO, it’s the eve of the Catholic feast of all saints day

Me: the THINNING? of the VEIL??

8yo: so when is Satan’s birthday

Me: I don’t know!

8yo, darkly: well someday I will — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) October 31, 2019

13.

8yo: I don’t know what to be for halloween



me: do you want to be something scary?



8yo: why, do they make a costume of you? — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) September 18, 2022

14.

“Why does it have to be my masterpiece, why not my mistresspiece?”

So asked 8yo as she placed her pumpkin on the counter.

*Contending for proudest maternal moment ever. pic.twitter.com/0oBfCm7tle — Alison O'Connor (@alisonoconn) October 17, 2018

15.

My 9yo son as I dropped him off at school, "time to make some money!" Apparently he's selling his Halloween candy to the kids who aren't allowed to have candy at home. — Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) November 3, 2022

16.

My toddler got up, donned her pumpkin pjs, and has been marching around the house singing THIS IS HALLOWEEN EVERYBODY SCREAM for hours. So I guess it's Halloween today. — kelly andrew (@KayAyDrew) March 17, 2020

17.

So my 3yo painted a mini pumpkin for me today, thought it could bounce like a ball, and threw it on the ground. It broke in half.



My 6yo took some playdoh and patched it together and proudly said "Us Black girls improvise!"



Me: pic.twitter.com/80p2BnXwb6 — star•gyal (@beequammie) October 9, 2020

18.

It is now January 7th and my toddler has been Batman every day since Halloween — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) January 7, 2023

