18 People Who Were Soooooo Close To Getting It Right (But Still Failed Hilariously)
1.Whaaaaat kind of tree?
2.I feel like there had to be a better way to phrase this:
3.This person ordered a "rum and Coke" on their flight, but ya know, those engines are loud and make it hard to hear:
4.Listen, as an American, I don't know much about Canadian money. But I do know that "Canada" isn't spelled "Cadaua":
5.Nine hundred of them!
6.I'm about 99% positive that is not a star of David:
7.This is what happens when you have two different Avatar projects, people:
8.Whoever installed the camera isn't great at reading instructions:
9.Ah yes, the five vowels...A, E, H, O, U, and sometimes Y:
10.To be fair, you don't need to make the cake decorator do your translation for you:
11.Real swimming action!
12.Wait, but — you just...never mind:
13."Hey, what does the Norwegian flag look like?" "I dunno, just throw something in there":
14.An important lesson was learned here... If your sign is low to the ground, you gotta stay alert for vandals:
15.It's been a while since I've looked at a map, but I'm pretty sure that's not how South America is connected:
16.This is made worse because it looks like the little cartoon chef planned this as a prank:
17."Installed the pencil sharpener, boss":
18.And finally...good lord:
H/T: r/onejob