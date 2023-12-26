Advertisement

18 People Who Were Soooooo Close To Getting It Right (But Still Failed Hilariously)

1.Whaaaaat kind of tree?

"XXX Tree for Sale"
u/DireWlf / Via reddit.com

2.I feel like there had to be a better way to phrase this:

"1st Inter-Course Competition"
u/uibbowala / Via reddit.com

3.This person ordered a "rum and Coke" on their flight, but ya know, those engines are loud and make it hard to hear:

Ramen and Coke
u/meco64 / Via reddit.com

4.Listen, as an American, I don't know much about Canadian money. But I do know that "Canada" isn't spelled "Cadaua":

A 20 bill that says "Cadaua"
u/killywayx / Via reddit.com

5.Nine hundred of them!

A pen that says, "Please use uploaded logo"
u/Clear-Eagle2537 / Via reddit.com

6.I'm about 99% positive that is not a star of David:

A cake with a pentagram over the menora
u/BellaRojoSoliel / Via reddit.com

7.This is what happens when you have two different Avatar projects, people:

An "Avatar" shirt with the wrong characters on it
u/My_Redditor_Username / Via reddit.com

8.Whoever installed the camera isn't great at reading instructions:

A camera with a plastic film still on it
u/schmungeon_schmaster / Via reddit.com

9.Ah yes, the five vowels...A, E, H, O, U, and sometimes Y:

A sign with the alphabet and the wrong vowels pointed out in a separate color
u/MrNinchat / Via reddit.com

10.To be fair, you don't need to make the cake decorator do your translation for you:

"Happy Birthday in Spanish"
u/madhatton / Via reddit.com

11.Real swimming action!

"Real swimming action!"
u/JasiTranquil234 / Via reddit.com

12.Wait, but — you just...never mind:

A taped sign saying, "Please do not put tape on the walls!"
u/iL0gan54 / Via reddit.com

13."Hey, what does the Norwegian flag look like?" "I dunno, just throw something in there":

BBC News report that has the wrong flag for Norway
u/Graylorde / Via reddit.com

14.An important lesson was learned here... If your sign is low to the ground, you gotta stay alert for vandals:

A sign saying, "Tit World Coming Soon"
u/JMK_4530 / Via reddit.com

15.It's been a while since I've looked at a map, but I'm pretty sure that's not how South America is connected:

A map on the floor of a building, with South America upside down
u/timetravel50 / Via reddit.com

16.This is made worse because it looks like the little cartoon chef planned this as a prank:

Salt and pepper shakers that both say "Pepper"
u/CDTED / Via reddit.com

17."Installed the pencil sharpener, boss":

a pencil sharpener that's placed so it can't even be used
u/evermore_blue / Via reddit.com

18.And finally...good lord:

"Bscape Enyone Aan Can Have"
u/Da-Stan / Via reddit.com

