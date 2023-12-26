18 People Who Were Soooooo Close To Getting It Right (But Still Failed Hilariously)

1.Whaaaaat kind of tree?

2.I feel like there had to be a better way to phrase this:

3.This person ordered a "rum and Coke" on their flight, but ya know, those engines are loud and make it hard to hear:

4.Listen, as an American, I don't know much about Canadian money. But I do know that "Canada" isn't spelled "Cadaua":

5.Nine hundred of them!

6.I'm about 99% positive that is not a star of David:

7.This is what happens when you have two different Avatar projects, people:

8.Whoever installed the camera isn't great at reading instructions:

9.Ah yes, the five vowels...A, E, H, O, U, and sometimes Y:

10.To be fair, you don't need to make the cake decorator do your translation for you:

11.Real swimming action!

12.Wait, but — you just...never mind:

13."Hey, what does the Norwegian flag look like?" "I dunno, just throw something in there":

14.An important lesson was learned here... If your sign is low to the ground, you gotta stay alert for vandals:

15.It's been a while since I've looked at a map, but I'm pretty sure that's not how South America is connected:

16.This is made worse because it looks like the little cartoon chef planned this as a prank:

17."Installed the pencil sharpener, boss":

18.And finally...good lord:

H/T: r/onejob