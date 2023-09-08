18-year-old worker fell from roof and died. Death could have been prevented, feds say

An 18-year-old worker was applying sealant on a Missouri roof earlier this year when he fell more than 22 feet, authorities said.

The man “suffered serious injuries that left him in a coma for five days before dying,” according to a Sept. 8 news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Following the fatal March 27 incident in Trenton, inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration began investigating Troyer Constructors LLP, which operates as Troyer Roofing & Coatings.

Investigators have now determined the 18-year-old’s death could have been prevented, according to the release.

“Troyer Roofing & Coatings could have prevented this young worker’s death by requiring their employees to use fall protection equipment,” Karena Lorek, OSHA area director in Kansas City, said in the release.

The company, based in Jamesport, declined to provide a comment to McClatchy News on Sept. 8.

Authorities said the employer had fall protection available, but it did not require its employees to use it. The business also failed to train its employees on how to properly use fall protection equipment, according to the release.

“Disturbingly, the employer allowed other workers to go back to work on the same roof without fall protection,” Lorek said in the release.

“Investigators also found Troyer Roofing did not train employees on proper forklift operations, failed to provide workers with face and eye protection, and did not have a written hazard communication program for sealants and other chemicals the employer used,” authorities said.

The business was cited, records show, and faces a proposed penalty of $205,369.

Troyer Roofing & Coatings has 15 business days from when it received the notice to either comply with the penalties, request a meeting with OSHA or contest the findings.

OSHA said the company was cited for “similar fall protection violations” in 2015.

Jamesport is about 80 miles northeast of Kansas City.

