18-year-old suspected of DUI in head-on crash near Yuba City that killed 44-year-old man

A man is dead following a head-on collision on a foggy Christmas night south of Yuba City. Authorities say the other driver, who suffered major injuries, may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, a 2017 Ford Mustang and a 1999 Ford Explorer collided from opposite directions along South George Washington Boulevard just south of Bogue Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter office.

The driver of the northbound Explorer, who was identified as a 44-year-old Yuba City resident, was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle overturned in the crash.

The driver of the southbound Mustang — Hailey Foster, 18, of Yuba City — was transported to Rideout Hospital with major injuries but was placed under arrest by CHP officers.

The CHP said in its collision report that both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

“Alcohol and drugs are considered to have contributed to the cause of this collision,” the CHP said in a Monday statement. “However, the cause of the collision is still under investigation.”

The name of the deceased driver will be released by the Sutter County Coroner’s Office after relatives are notified.