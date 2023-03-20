18-year-old set to join Army drowns when rowboat flips in lake, Pennsylvania cops say

The body of an 18-year-old who recently graduated early from his Pennsylvania high school was pulled out of a lake following a boating accident, officials say.

Pennsylvania State Police said Dominic Testani was found dead in Lake Henry in Wayne County on Saturday, March 18.

Testani was on a rowboat with two other people when the vessel capsized at 1:30 a.m., state police said in a news release. A parent of one of the other boaters said a good Samaritan heard their screams and used his iPhone flashlight to find two of the boaters.

“He highhandedly pulled two, mostly unresponsive, purple and frigid young men and saved two lives,” Robert Bannon said of the good Samaritan.

Divers found Testani’s body later that morning. It is being called an accidental death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, March 20, according to the Tri-County Independent.

Testani, from Doylestown, graduated in January from Central Bucks High School West, and school district officials said he “was a beloved friend, teammate and classmate.”

“Dominic Testani’s life was tragically cut short immediately before he was robbed of the chance to serve his nation and before he was scheduled to ship off to Army basic training,” Bannon said. “Dom was a kid who lived every single day to the fullest. The world is less without him.”

Doylestown is about 40 miles north of Philadelphia.

