18-year-old man was killed after car overturns, crashes into tree near Grass Valley

An 18-year-old man was killed Sunday after hitting a tree on Highway 20 in Nevada County near Grass Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Driving a 2003 Pontiac Vibe, the driver was going west on Highway 20 just before South Ponderosa Way when his car veered off the road and overturned, the CHP said in a news release.

Officers, who went to the scene about 3:52 a.m., were not sure why the vehicle crashed into the tree. The investigation is ongoing, but the news release said road conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs also were not suspected as factors in the crash, CHP said. The man’s identity will be released by the Nevada County Coroner’s Office.