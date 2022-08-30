18-year-old killed in head-on crash after car veers into oncoming traffic, NC cops say

An 18-year-old woman was killed in a head-on wreck when the vehicle she was riding in veered into oncoming traffic, North Carolina cops say.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, an 18-year-old driver was traveling north on Finch Farm Road near Saddle Club Drive in Trinity when she veered left into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The 18-year-old was driving an Acura TSX. The other vehicle involved was a Ford Escape SUV.

A passenger in the Acura, identified as Sidney Brittian Langston of Trinity, died at the scene, highway patrol said.

The Acura’s driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Moses H. Cone hospital in Greensboro, the release says.

Neither woman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, according to state troopers.

The Ford’s occupants included a 57-year-old woman and a 14-year-old who both sustained serious injuries and were transported to Moses H. Cone hospital, highway patrol said.

Officials cleared the scene around 11 p.m.

Officials are investigating the crash, and charges are pending, the release says.

Trinity is about 95 miles west of Raleigh.

