18-year-old killed in ATV crash, cops say. ‘Beautiful soul’ was new mom, recent grad

An 18-year-old has died after an ATV crashed into a van in Tennessee when the brakes stopped working, outlets report.

Cecilia Carter died from her injuries on June 16, WKRN reported.

Two minors and Carter were riding on the ATV on June 14 when the brakes stopped working, Portland police told WSMV, causing the ATV to collide with a van on the road.

The other two riders were treated for minor injuries, but Carter suffered “critical injuries” and was taken to a trauma center by helicopter, Smokey Barn News reported. She died two days later.

One occupant of the van also had minor injuries, WKRN reported.

Carter was a recent graduate of EB Wilson Virtual High School and a new mom to a baby boy named Bentley.

“Cecilia was a wonderful young mom, and her smile lit up our front office when she walked in the school building,” the school posted in a June 16 Facebook post.

Rylie Guffie, a photographer, shared photos from Carter’s maternity shoot taken just months ago.

“I always brag that my clients turn into my friends and sometimes even family,” she said in a Facebook post. “I was lucky to capture photos for Cecilia and her sweet Bentley Bleu. I’m grateful to have known her beautiful soul.”

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, WKRN reported.

McClatchy News reached out to Portland police for information about the crash and is waiting for a response.

Portland is about 40 miles northeast of Nashville.

