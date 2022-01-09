18-year-old identified as victim of targeted daytime shooting in Langley, B.C.

Julian Moya Cardenas, 18, died in a targeted shooting in the Walnut Grove area of Langley on Friday Jan. 7, 2022 according to homicide investigators. (B.C. RCMP - image credit)

The Lower Mainland's homicide squad has identified 18-year-old Julian Moya Cardenas as the victim of a targeted shooting that took place in the Walnut Grove area of Langley on Friday. Investigators say he was known to police.

The shooting happened in a busy area of Langley, near the intersection of 88 Avenue and 202 Street, just before 2 p.m. PT.

Cardenas was found shot by first responders and died at the scene.

Shane Mackichan

'Reckless'

On Saturday the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that a bystander in the area at the time was also hit by stray bullets and was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those impacted by this incident," said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT in a release. "The shooting was reckless and a complete disregard for the safety of the community."

Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone with information about Cardenas' activities and associates.

Anyone with information about the shooting or cellphone video or dash camera footage is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca