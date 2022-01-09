18-year-old identified as victim of targeted daytime shooting in Langley, B.C.

·1 min read
Julian Moya Cardenas, 18, died in a targeted shooting in the Walnut Grove area of Langley on Friday Jan. 7, 2022 according to homicide investigators. (B.C. RCMP - image credit)
Julian Moya Cardenas, 18, died in a targeted shooting in the Walnut Grove area of Langley on Friday Jan. 7, 2022 according to homicide investigators. (B.C. RCMP - image credit)

The Lower Mainland's homicide squad has identified 18-year-old Julian Moya Cardenas as the victim of a targeted shooting that took place in the Walnut Grove area of Langley on Friday. Investigators say he was known to police.

The shooting happened in a busy area of Langley, near the intersection of 88 Avenue and 202 Street, just before 2 p.m. PT.

Cardenas was found shot by first responders and died at the scene.

Shane Mackichan
Shane Mackichan

'Reckless'

On Saturday the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that a bystander in the area at the time was also hit by stray bullets and was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those impacted by this incident," said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT in a release. "The shooting was reckless and a complete disregard for the safety of the community."

Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone with information about Cardenas' activities and associates.

Anyone with information about the shooting or cellphone video or dash camera footage is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Teen killed, bystander injured in 'reckless' shooting in Langley, B.C.: Police

    LANGLEY, B.C. — The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and RCMP say one person was killed and a bystander was injured in a "reckless" shooting Friday. The investigation team says in a statement that the incident occurred in the Walnut Grove area of Langley, B.C. They say Mounties responded to multiple calls for assistance and first responders arrived to find one person suffering from gunshot wounds. They say paramedics intervened but 18-year-old Julian Moya Cardenas of Langley died from his

  • Man dead after daytime shooting in Langley, B.C.

    One man is dead after a daylight shooting in a busy area of Langley, B.C., on Friday. RCMP said shots were fired near the intersection of 88 Avenue and 202 Street, in the Walnut Grove area, just before 2 p.m. PT. Police arrived to find an adult man who'd been shot. He has since died from his injuries, according to a statement. "Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act," it read. RCMP said the area around the crime scene will be taped off "f

  • Police searching for man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 women at Beaufort Co. party

    The 21-year-old is believed to have shot the women, ages 74 and 30, at a party in Seabrook in early December, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

  • Second arrest after man stabbed to death in busy road

    A 27-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 46-year-old Dariusz Wolosz.

  • Teen charged with murder in Wilson Homes shooting could’ve been a target, lawyer says

    Stacey Jackson, the defense attorney in the case, said police believing his client fired the fatal shot isn’t enough: “My niece believes in Santa Claus, but we have evidence he doesn’t exist. You don’t make an arrest based on belief.”

  • CPL champion Pacific FC loses two key attackers to rival Forge FC

    Canadian Premier League champion Pacific FC has lost two key players to rival Forge FC. The Vancouver Island team said Terran Campbell, the club's all-time leading scorer, and Alessandro Hojabrpour, named the league's top under-21 player last season, have left Pacific to join Hamilton-based Forge. Campbell scored 13 goals and added six assists in 30 games in all competitions last season when the 23-year-old forward from Burnaby, B., C., was a nominee for the league's player of the year. Hojabrpo

  • At least 16 snow tourists freeze to death in Pakistan

    With some 1,000 vehicles still stranded on Saturday (January 8), the government has declared Murree, 64 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Islamabad, a calamity hit area."The local people are delivering blankets and food. Now we are only allowing vehicles carrying blankets and food towards Murree. All roads leading to Murree have been sealed," Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan's interior minister said a video message.The minister said around 1,000 cars were stuck in the hill station, a town elevated from the nearby area, confirming that "16 to 19 people have died inside their cars."Army platoons and paramilitary forces have been deployed to help the civil administration in rescue operations, he said.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • Labbe to carry Canada colours alone at FIFA awards as Priestman, Sinclair miss out

    Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe will carry Canada's colours alone at the FIFA awards later this month in Zurich. Captain Christine Sinclair and coach Bev Priestman were nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player and Coach, respectively, but were both left off the final list of three despite Canada's Olympic triumph in Tokyo. Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas (both Barcelona) and Australia's Sam Kerr (Chelsea) are the final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player. The three nominees

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr