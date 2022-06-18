18-year-old gets life prison term for Kansas City boy’s killing: prosecutors

An 18-year-old was sentenced Friday to spend life in a Kansas prison for the murder of B.J. Henderson, a 12-year-old Kansas City boy who was fatally shot during a phony firearm transaction in Leavenworth last year.

Jaylen L. Johnson, of Kansas City, Kansas, was convicted in May of first-degree murder and three other felony charges in connection with the slaying, which occurred on April 14, 2021. Judge Gerald Kuckelman ordered Johnson serve additional sentences for criminal firearm possession and shooting into a vehicle at the same time.

In a statement Friday, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said the killing represents a crime that should never happen.

“This is a tragedy that still has ripple effects in our community,” Thompson said.

Prosecutors said Johnson, a juvenile at the time, was one of three people who drove to the Kare Pharmacy at 2500 S. 4th St. to buy a gun. After the purchase, Johnson’s group realized they had spent $400 for a BB gun.

Darvon Thomas, 26, allegedly ordered Johnson and another defendant to stop them and get his money back. Johnson opened fire with a Glock .45 as the car was leaving the area, prosecutors said.

Eleven bullets struck the car. Henderson, who was in the backseat, was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds and died there.

Brooke Johnson, Henderson’s sister who was with him at the time of the killing and brought him to the hospital, is also facing a criminal charge of first-degree murder. Under Kansas’ felony murder statute, prosecutors may bring murder charges against a person for committing an inherently dangerous felony that leads to the death of another person.

A jury trial in that case is scheduled to begin Oct. 31.