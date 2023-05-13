18-year-old found dead in Lee’s Summit home following overnight shooting, police say

Lee’s Summit police are investigating after officers discovered an 18-year-old boy dead inside a home following an overnight shooting.

At 1 a.m. officers responded to calls of shots fired near a residence in the 2300 block of Southeast King Street, according to Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the department.

Police located a teenager with gunshot wounds inside the home. He was dead when police arrived.

An investigation determined the boy had been inside with a small group of friends during the shooting.

Officers are interviewing the group and searching for witnesses who may know what led to the teenager’s death.

No one is in custody and a suspect has yet to be determined.

The identity of the 18-year-old is not being revealed until police are able to notify his family.