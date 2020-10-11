18-year-old Delhi student beaten to death allegedly over friendship with woman; two arrested

An 18-year-old student from Delhi University was beaten to death allegedly over his friendship with a woman following which two people, including her brother, were arrested and three others apprehended, reports PTI.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, as per the police.

The woman's brother and a relative have been arrested and three juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident, the police said.

On Thursday, the woman (21) left her family and moved to a shelter home on her own, the police added.

The deceased, Rahul Rajput, was a second-year student at Delhi University's School of Open Learning. He also provided tuition to school students, they added.

According to the police, the victim was friends with a woman from his locality but her family was against the friendship.

On Wednesday evening, the victim was called to Nanda Road on some pretext, and when he reached the spot, he was physically assaulted allegedly by a group of four tofive people, including the woman's brothers, a senior police officer said.

He sustained severe injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, the officer said.

"The deceased did not have any visible injury. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the doctor opined that rupturing of the spleen led to his death," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement of an uncle of the deceased, she said, adding that two men were arrested.

The uncle of the deceased said in his statement that his nephew and the woman knew each other for close to two years. They lived in the same locality but the woman's parents, and especially her brothers, were against the friendship, he added.

"On Wednesday, around 7 pm, I got a call from my friend who informed us that four-five people were beating up my nephew. When I reached the place, I found that my nephew was being beaten up brutally by the woman's brothers and their associates. They slapped, punched, and kicked him," he mentioned in his complaint.

The victim's uncle also alleged that the accused had earlier threatened his nephew.

He stated that the accused told him that his nephew talked to their sister and they did not like it. They said they would kill him if he continued to speak to her, the complainant further said, adding that he pleaded with them to let his nephew go.

The police said the case was under investigation and personnel have been deployed in the locality to avoid any tension between the families.

Delhi BJP president, Sisodia meet with victim's kin

On Saturday, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday met Rajput's family and appealed to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to them.

"Kejriwal calls himself Delhi's son but on the death of a Dalit son of Delhi he did not come to express his condolences and meet his family members," Gupta said.

The whole of Delhi is saddened by this incident, but Kejriwal is silent, he said.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also met the family on Saturday and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh.

Talking to reporters, Sisodia said the Delhi government will ensure that the culprits get strict punishment at the earliest by appointing prominent lawyers in the case. The deputy chief minister said the victim aspired to be an IPS officer.

Woman present during incident tried to save him

Rajput's family members on Saturday claimed that a woman present at the spot tried to save him, but she was beaten up as well.

Recalling the incident, the deceased's uncle Raju Nagar said, "When we reached the spot, we saw Rahul was being beaten up. The woman was also at the spot. We didn't know who these men were and why they were beating him up. In fact, it was the woman who identified the accused persons and also told police about them. She even tried to stop the fight and save Rahul."

Rajput's mother Renuka said her son was good in studies and wanted to become an IAS officer.

"During the lockdown, he said he wanted to teach kids. So he started teaching students privately at home. I was not even at home when the incident took place. My son knew the woman and they used to speak to each other. But I never knew that something like this would happen with my son," she said.

With inputs from PTI

Also See: Delhi University first cut-off list to be announced on 10 October; academic session to commence on 18 November

DU admission 2020: First cut-off list for Delhi University UG courses likely today, check du.ac.in

Farmers' protest: Demonstrators set tractor on fire at India Gate; legal action to be taken, say police

Read more on India by Firstpost.