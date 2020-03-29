18-year-old charged after police respond to car inside building

An 18-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly driving a car into a building.

Around 2 A.M. Sunday police in Regina were called to the 4200 block of Dewdney Avenue for reports about a car that had driven into a building there.

Officers arrived and found the car had come to a stop inside the building.

The car's lone occupant did not need medical assistance. The 18-year-old was charged on Sunday and will appear in court in June.