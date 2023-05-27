18-year-old boy killed in southeast Kansas City shooting Friday night, police say

Matti Gellman
Police have identified the 18-year-old killed in a Friday night shooting around the southeast Kansas City area.

Charles Jones, 18, died hours after arriving at a metro area hospital with gun shot wounds, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the department.

Officers were called on reports of a shooting at 9:53 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 83rd Street.

Police discovered Jones suffering from gun shot related injuries at the scene. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and died shortly after.

On Tuesday, 16-year-old Zechariah Washington was shot outside the Village Apartments on the 8200 block of Forest Avenue, just a few streets away from the Friday night shooting.

Kansas City has seen 10 gun violence deaths so far this month, according to data tracked by The Star.

