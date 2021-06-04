18 most popular home goods to buy at QVC

Here are the best home goods you can buy from the popular home shopping channel.

You may be used to seeing QVC on your TV, but the online site for this retailer giant carries dozens of our favorite brands, from the best robot vacuums made by iRobot to the best standing mixer from KitchenAid.

QVC has entire webpages for fashion, kitchen goods, and even electronics, but it brings in serious deals on its home products, like vacuums, bedding, and more. We've combed through the dozens of great products in this category to find you our favorites.

1. One of the best upright vacuums you can buy

This is one of the best Dyson vacuums you can buy.

A broom and a Swiffer are great, but when it comes to cleaning up messes quickly and efficiently, you can’t beat a vacuum. This is doubly true when you use Dyson’s best upright vacuum. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum’s cleaning performance is what sets it apart from its peers. The bagless build also makes cleaning it easier as you won’t have to fiddle around with bags.

Get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum for $499

2. A crafting machine for the art lover

It's pronounced "cricket."

The Cricut is a cutting machine that’s great for crafters, even if its usefulness depends on how much of a crafter you are. Given the laundry list of peripheral accessories and the expense it adds, the Cricut might not necessarily be for everyone. But the good news is, you don’t actually need those additional tools and attachments. I craft as a hobby and I only have the basic Cricut tools, and they work great for my needs. So if you’re looking to spend the summer months working on some crafts, a Cricut might be just the ticket.

Get the Cricut Joy for $159

3. A serene essential oil diffuser

Fill your home with wonderful scents.

Essential oil diffusers are—you guessed it—essential for a wonderful-smelling home to unwind in. From uplifting scents like lemongrass or peppermint to calming lavender, they're a product you'll find yourself using everyday to put you in just the right mood. This Homedics option comes recommended from close to 100 QVC shoppers, who report that the glass dome is sturdy and gush over the lovely blue colorway.

Get the Homedics Ellia Imagine Diffuser for $64.99

4. This popular mattress that's ideal for side sleepers

The best mattress you could sleep on is right there

Nectar is one of our favorite mattresses in a box, as it cradles your body and stays cool at night. Combine that with an easy setup and a whole year to test the mattress and it’s a great deal. This "Lush" version from QVC features 12 inches of premium foam, a top layer of gel memory foam, and a removable cooling cover for the hotter months. One reviewer writes, "The Nectar Lush Mattress arrived perfectly plush and ready to sleep in. Our nights have improved tremendously and we wake up well rested."

Get the Nectar Lush 12" Queen Premium Memory Foam Mattress for $1,299

5. A fake plant that looks like the real thing

This faux fiddle leaf fig is a lovely, affordable accent for any room.

Fiddle leaf trees are notoriously hard to care for: They don't like soil that is too wet, soil that is too dry, too much sun, not enough sun—the list is endless. Thankfully, this lush artificial potted plant can transform a corner of your home without breaking the bank. It gets the seal of approval from QVC reviewers, who write things like, "My home doesn’t get enough light in the area I wanted a fiddle tree so I had to find one that looked real...This one is perfect!”

Get the Faux Fiddle Leaf Tree in Starter Pot by Valerie from QVC for $60

6. A cookware set from the master herself

Rachael Ray is an iconic celebrity chef who's graced the TV screens of many homes for years. So for anyone who wants to push themselves to cook more, you can start off by upgrading your cookware with this 14-piece set. It contains sauce pans, skillets, cookie sheets, and utensils, constructed with a colorful enamel exterior and aluminum body. It's garnered an overall 4.4-star rating from over 50 QVC shoppers who laud its bold color finish and easy-to-clean materials.

Get the Rachael Ray Hard Enamel Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set for $149.99

7. This gorgeous lantern for indoors or outdoors

Let there be light!

Need some extra light outside? This rustic lantern stands at nearly 2-feet tall and comes in two shades: black and dark green. It holds LED candles you can toggle on and off depending on the time, as well as large hooks up top you can use to hang them both inside and out.

Get the Candle Impressions 23" Indoor/Outdoor Willow Resin Lantern for $39.98

8. A high-powered mop

Save time and energy with the Bissell.

Cleaning is a chore in every sense of the word, especially mopping. It’s a genuine pain to fill a bucket or a sink, soak the mop, ring it out, clean a portion of the floor and then repeat until everything’s done. With over 100 positive reviews, shoppers claim the Bissell SpinWave Powered Hard Floor Rotating Mop makes mopping much easier because it eliminates most of the actual labor. After all, time is precious, and you shouldn’t spend some of yours with a mop.

Get the Bissell SpinWave Powered Hard Floor Rotating Mop for $99

9. These airtight containers for storing dry goods

These containers will help keep ingredients fresher for longer.

The key to keeping foods fresh and organized? Airtight containers. This 4-piece set can store everything from dry pasta, rice, cereal, or flour, and is especially handy to help you see everything in your pantry. Close to 400 QVC shoppers claim these containers are super functional and help prevent food waste.

Get the LocknLock 4 piece Tall Canister Storage Set from QVC for $23.63

10. One of the best Dutch ovens you can buy

Whip up soups, stews, and more in this Dutch oven.

Beloved by home cooks and professional chefs alike, the Le Creuset dutch oven is one of our top picks when it comes to the best dutch ovens on the market. While this dutch oven may look gorgeous, the functionality is the real star. Enameled cast iron can be used on a stove, in an oven, on a grill, really over any cooking appliance that’s not a microwave. It could very well replace all your other pots, and it’ll look good while doing it.

Get the Le Creuset 5.5-quart Dutch Oven for $370

11. This beautiful candle holder set

You'll have the fanciest candles in town.

These gorgeous candle holders would make a great gift if you're stuck on what to get someone. Made from mercury glass, they'll certainly prove to be an eye-catching addition to any home. Choose from a bright red, emerald green, teal, or gold for a little extra sparkle. One shopper writes, "It's just the right amount of glam without being gaudy."

Get the Set of 3 Graduated Mini Mercury Glass Pedestals by Valerie for $31.34

12. One of our favorite robot vacuums

Sit back and let Roomba take care of the cleaning.

The iRobot Roomba i3 is the more affordable version of our favorite robot vacuum, the i7+. In fact, we chose it as the best value Roomba on the market. It may lack some of the more advanced features of the i7+ but the Roomba i3 can be controlled via an app, does a great job at picking up dirt, and its charging station automatically disposes of dirt to simplify clean up.

Get the iRobot Roomba i3 for $449.99

13. This impressive cooling fan

Get cool with purified air.

Good air quality in your home is important all-year round, but especially during the warmer months when allergens are at their worst. Luckily, the feature-rich TP02 is an excellent fan and air purifier combo that allows you to stay cool while keeping your air fresh. Dyson claims the filter captures up to 99.97% of particles, plus it comes with a remote so you can control it from a distance.

Get the Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier & Cooling Fan w/ Extra Filter for $499.98

14. These textured throw pillows

You can never have too many throw pillows.

If you're looking to jazz up your living or bedroom furniture, a throw pillow is an easy solution to add an eye-catching detail to any room. These Mina Victory pillows feature an all-over chevron print and are made from 100% wool, so they're built to last. One happy customer notes, "I couldn’t be happier with this lovely pillow. Really quality materials, feels well-made, and an interesting yet versatile design. [It] goes perfectly in my boho vintage styled bedroom."

Get the Mina Victory Large Chevron Ivory 14" x 20" Throw Pillow for $32.49

Get the Mina Victory Life Styles Large Chevron 20" x 20" Throw Pillow for $36.69

15. This craft cart on wheels

Your arts and crafts will be on a roll.

I’ve had this cart for years. It’s been through three moves at this point and it’s still in great shape while keeping all my craft supplies organized. Whether you’re an intense sewer or a hobbyist painter, this cart is a great option.

Get the Honey-Can-Do Rolling 12-Drawer Craft Cart for $99.99

16. A garden you can grow in your kitchen

You don't need an entire garden to grow herbs these days.

It's always nice to have fresh herbs on hand for all sorts of food recipes and cocktails, but not all of us have a green thumb. Thankfully, the AeroGarden Harvest Garden System is a helpful solution to those growing pains. This garden center comes with six seed pods and Miracle-Gro plant food, and is outfitted with an LED light to give plants adequate light, no gardening prowess required.

Get the AeroGarden Harvest Garden System for $149.99

17. An oversized blanket for movie nights

Wrap yourself up in this fuzzy throw.

You know those blankets that are buttery soft and make you feel warm and cozy the instant you're underneath 'em? That's the G.I.L.I. Oversized Luxe Hamptons Throw in a nutshell. This throw has won over the hearts (and wallets) of close to 200 QVC shoppers, who praise its luxurious, well-made quality and variety of fun patterns—snake print, camo, and tropical included. It's also packaged in a gift box and ribbon should you want to gift it—or treat yourself!

Get the G.I.L.I. Oversized Luxe Hamptons Throw by Berkshire for $24.96

18. A patterned Turkish rug for both indoors or outdoor use

Could you porch benefit from this colorful rug?

Looking to add a pop of color to your entryway or porch? Look no further than this Bernini Turkish rug, which is made from vinyl, making it an all-weather option that's bound to withstand the test of time—and can stand up to pets, outside elements, spills and dirt. Shoppers adore its unique vintage look and overall durability. Plus, according to the description it can also be hosed off for easy cleaning.

Get the Bernini 4' x 6' Turkish Rug Inspired Indoor/Outdoor Vinyl Mat for $79.27

