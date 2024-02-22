This $18 Million Houston Home Was Inspired By an English Countryside Estate

The leafy Houston, Texas, suburb of River Oaks is known for its multimillion-dollar mansions and country club lifestyle. One of the wealthiest neighborhoods in all of Bayou City, it is sometimes referred to as the Beverly Hills of Houston. Now, one of the enclave’s most expensive houses was recently listed for just under $18 million.

The lavish estate was inspired by an English countryside chateau, and its size certainly rivals one. Presiding over nearly 2.5 acres, the 18,265-square-foot home has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a separate cottage. It is built of brick and stone, with elaborate detailing on the facade, and features Tudor-style architectural elements like decorative half-timbering and pitched gable roofs. Carved limestone arches add to the castle-like aesthetic. There’s also an elegant motor court, a four-car garage with car lifts, and manicured landscaping.

The living room.

Inside, all of the flooring was imported from the Cotswolds, one of England’s preeminent countryside destinations, and there are a total of five stately fireplaces. The main floor features a dramatic foyer with limestone archways and a vaulted ceiling, and a spacious living room with an ornate fireplace, decorative moldings, and extravagant textured wallpaper. Elsewhere are a grand formal dining room with a fireplace and a wood-paneled office/library. The kitchen is fully up-to-date with rustic elements that include brick and tile detailing.

Other highlights include a pub-style billiards room that wouldn’t look out of place in England, a state-of-the-art theater with a professional-grade sound system, and an all-brick wine cellar with barrel-vaulted brick ceilings. Inside the cellar is an 800-plus-bottle, glass-enclosed wine room, a wet bar, and additional wine storage. The separate cottage currently includes a gym and sauna.

The wood-paneled office.

The home’s primary suite is one of its most striking features. The size of a small apartment, the suite includes a fireplace, a private terrace accessible through French doors, a sitting area, and vaulted, wood-beamed ceilings painted a pale blue. Through stone archways, a hallway leads you to the spa-like bathroom that overlooks the verdant landscape. Out-of-town family and friends are accommodated in a wing of their own that includes several bedrooms as well as its own living room.

Outside, the immaculate grounds look straight out of the U.K. countryside. There are several parterre, formal gardens laid out in a symmetrical pattern on a level area with enclosed beds surrounded by gravel paths. Finally, there is a saltwater pool and a pavilion with a custom summer kitchen.

The property is listed by Nancy Alvador or Nan and Company Properties/Luxury Portfolio International.

