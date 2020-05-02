18 Iconic Beauty Looks To Copy For The #MetGalaChallenge

The Met Gala — also known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit — is what André Leon Talley once called "the Super Bowl of social fashion events." You're not going to get the regular ol' cocktail dress and Christian Louboutins here. Celebrities usually go all out for the first Monday in May, either adhering to the designated theme or doing their own thing.



This year, however, is a little different: The annual event was postponed indefinitely as we all stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. But that doesn't mean the excitement of fashion's most glamorous night is null and void. The #metgalachallenge has come to social media, with people drawing inspiration from some of the most stunning red-carpet looks and bringing them to life from their homes.



If you, too, are missing the fun this year and want to get in on the #metgalachallenge, check out some of our favourite looks from years past, including SZA looking like a straight-up angel, Jennifer Lopez with short hair, Lily Aldridge with gold eyebrows, and Rihanna… well, being Rihanna.

SZA, 2018

Since the 2018 Met Gala theme was centred around the Catholic church and its imagery, a lot of angels showed up on the red carpet. But SZA, who arrived with a gold halo headpiece and gold teardrops painted on her face, upstaged them all. Between her luminous skin, the lilac eyeshadow, and the popping gold inner-eye highlight, it's a look we think about frequently. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images.



Zendaya, 2018

Styled to bring to mind Joan of Arc, Zendaya was a true star at the 2018 gala, wearing Versace's slinky take on a suit of armour and a red wavy bob with a blunt fringe that stood out among that sea of halos. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage.



Emilia Clarke, 2018

While SZA's look was about innocence and Zendaya's conveyed strength, Emilia Clarke channeled the night's theme with a romantic look. With pink flushed cheeks, a blood-red lip, and floral hair adornments, this look remains major wedding beauty inspiration. Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic.



Lily Collins, 2017

In 2017, Lily Collins paid homage to Rei Kawakubo with this short black bob. The secret to its supreme sleekness? Stylist Gregory Russell applied a pearl-sized drop of oil treatment to the mid lengths and ends, along with Suave Professionals Leave-In Cream to protect against humidity. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.



Jaden Smith, 2017

Some people choose to reattach their locs after cutting them off. Jaden Smith carried his to the 2017 event. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.



Zendaya, 2017

Zendaya looked like a million bucks at the 2017 event, but her Covergirl Melting Pot Liquid Lipstick (in Tan-Gel-O) only costs $6.94. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.



Cara Delevingne, 2017

When Cara Delevingne shaved her head for her upcoming film Life In A Year in 2017, it served as the ultimate canvas for this silver bedazzled look. Photo: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic.



Taylor Swift, 2016

The old Taylor Swift might not be able to come to the phone — but we'd surely pick up for this one in 2016. The platinum blonde bob and vampy lip was the edgiest look we'd seen on her at that point. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.



Ciara, 2016

César Ramirez told People that he wanted to adhere to the 2o16 Manus x Machina theme "while still keeping a soft and sexy feel.” To create the futuristic finger waves, he prepped Ciara's hair with Mizani Curl refresher spray, moulded her curls with an iron, then pin curled them before sculpting the finger waves and securing them with silver pins. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images.



Lily Aldridge, 2016

Leave it to a supermodel like Lily Aldridge to make gold brows look totally normal and effortless. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.



Lupita Nyong'o, 2016

Hairstylist Vernon François took inspiration from traditional African hairstyles for Lupita Nyong'o's 2016 sculptural 'do. Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images.



Rihanna, 2015

Rihanna didn't just wear flipped ends to Coachella this year — she also rocked the retro style (along with shimmery pink highlighter and an epic crown) in 2015. Photo: Lars Niki/Corbis/Getty Images.



Beyoncé, 2015

Can you believe that Beyoncé's Neil Farinah-crafted updo was a last minute job? "We were in the elevator on the way down, and she looks at me and says 'Neal, I want to change my hair, will you change my hair?'" he told Us Weekly in 2015."She says, 'You have 5 minutes.' And I said, 'Girl, what do you want me to do with the hair?' And she wanted a high ponytail." Photo: James Devaney/GC Images.



Selena Gomez, 2015

Selena Gomez's white flowers were a gorgeous contrast to her dark brunette updo and cherry red lip in 2015. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.



Joan Smalls, 2014

Makeup artist Sir John used navy eyeliner and a mix of pink and red creams to create Joan Smalls' custom shade, according to Fashionista. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.



Nicole Richie, 2014

Purple is the colour of royalty — and Nicole Richie looked like a queen on the Met steps in 2014. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.



Jennifer Lopez, 2013

It's rare to see Jennifer Lopez with short hair, so we're still savouring this moment from 2013 — even if it was a faux chop. Photo: Karwai Tang/FilmMagic.



Solange 2012

We're getting disco diva vibes from Solange at the 2012 gala — which she ironically attended with Rachel Roy, who also designed her dress. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic.



