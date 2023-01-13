18 Highly Specific Storage Solutions For Those Things You Never Manage To Put Away

Georgia Lockstone
·6 min read
Finally put away those things that are always just hanging around
From the TV remote that’s constantly getting lost down the side of the sofa, to the various pairs of sunglasses that can always be found cluttering up my sideboard, far too many of my belongings seem to lack a spot to call home. At least 90% of the time, they’re in the way – until I actually need them, when they apparently disappear into the ether.

So, I’ve decided to get really specific with my storage, and give those pesky rolls of wrapping paper and spare coat hangers a more permanent residency. Far from just your bog-standard storage box or basket, you can guarantee that these unique solutions have all been designed with specific items in mind.

This wall-mounted ironing board holder also has a basket for the iron
Amazon

This wall storage solution is just what you need if – like me – your ironing board currently lives behind the sofa. Plus, as well as a rack for your board, it’s got a handy accessories basket for storing the iron itself (and is also available as an over-the-door hanger).

£22.92 from Amazon

Hang wine and champagne glasses from this under-shelf stemware rack
Amazon

Stemware takes up a lot of precious space on a shelf, so I love the look of this under-shelf wine rack that can hold up to 12 glasses. Need a more deposit-friendly solution? This one does the job just as well, but simply hooks over the shelf, with no nails required.

£18.53 from Amazon

This display shelf has been designed specifically for the Dyson Airwrap
Amazon

Although my Dyson Airwrap is quite literally my pride and joy, the attachments have really taken over my already limited shelf space. With space for seven accessories – and a separate shelf for the styler itself – this wall-mounted stand might just have to get in my basket.

£33.97 from Amazon

Easily find the tupperware lid you need with this handy adjustable organiser
Amazon

Anyone who regularly takes a packed lunch to work will know how annoying it is trying to find the right sized lid for your tupperware pot. A real timesaver, this organiser has removable dividers, and has enabled me to partake in far less rummaging around.

£15.99 from Amazon

This set of four pot and pan lid holders will keep your cupboard organised
Amazon

Because it always takes me ages to dig out my pot and pan lids from the back of the cupboard, I bought this bestselling set of four self-adhesive lid holders. They fit easily on the back of the cupboard door, and have made my life so much easier.

£12 from Amazon

Say goodbye to telltale electric toothbrush rings with these wall-mounted holders
Amazon

If you’ve got an electric toothbrush, then you’ll know all too well how annoying it is that they leave behind that horrid grimy on your sink – but also don’t fit in most regular toothbrush pots. This pair of self-adhesive mounts have completely solved this problem for me, and grip really well on to my tiled walls.

£6.99 from Amazon

This double over-cabinet towel bar is perfect for hanging tea towels
Amazon

For some reason, I can never find a tea towel when I need to dry a mug or get something out of the oven. This over-cabinet double towel bar is the perfect permanent spot for them, and also helps them properly air out.

£14.89 from Amazon

Keep your spare coat hangers in this perfectly shaped bag
Amazon

I am genuinely obsessed with this coat hanger bag. I’ve got far too many empty hangers in my cupboard, so I’m definitely adding this to my basket. Plus, its handy triangular shape means it’ll sit snugly in the corner of a cupboard.

£12.85 from Amazon

These self-adhesive grippers are renter-friendly and great for brooms and mops
Amazon

Anyone else attacked by falling mops, brooms, and hoovers the second they open their under-stairs cupboard? The perfect solution, this pair of grippers are easy to install, suitable for renters, and will give you back some precious floorspace.

£12.19 from Amazon

Store extra pairs of shoes in these adjustable under-bed boxes
Amazon

Unlike most other shoe storage boxes, these two are completely customisable thanks to their adjustable compartment dividers – which is great if you also need to fit in a couple of pairs of boots.

£27.99 from Amazon

This stylish organiser is ideal if you’re always losing remote controls
Amazon

A practical yet pretty addition to your coffee table, this organiser will stop you constantly having to hunt for the TV remote. It comes in two different sizes and colours – but I love the taupe and gold finish of this one.

£20 from Amazon

Maximise your drawer space with this clever and compact cutlery organiser
Amazon

Although it’s a little less niche, I firmly believe this Joseph Joseph cutlery drawer organiser has earned its spot on this list. Specifically designed with saving drawer space in mind, its compact and stacked shape leaves you with plenty of extra room to play with.

£15.80 from Amazon

This storage organiser has sixteen mini boxes for storing small bits and bobs
Amazon

If you think you have no need for 16 tiny stackable storage boxes, then allow me to prove you wrong. Elastic bands, safety pins, batteries, paper clips, plasters, stamps, and craft accessories are just a few things that immediately come to mind…

£14.48 from Amazon

Use this adjustable storage box to sort out your chaotic cable drawer
Amazon

In my home, any cable that doesn’t get used on a daily basis gets chucked in this one drawer that we’ve designated to electronics. But it’s a total mess, so this clear and adjustable organiser is just what I need in order to bring back some much-needed order.

£18.99 from Amazon

This long bag for storing wrapping paper and accessories
Amazon

An awkward shape and size, rolls of wrapping paper often don’t fit that well in drawers and cupboards. Great for keeping everything together, this handy carry has space for up to six rolls of paper, as well as netted compartments that are great for gift tags and ribbons.

£5.99 (was £8.99) from Amazon

Give your scarves a proper spot in your wardrobe with this clever hanger
Amazon

Anyone else guilty of overloading their coat rack with scarves? With eight hoops to work with, this hanger will make it far easier to store them out of the way in a wardrobe or coat cupboard.

£6.52 from Amazon

This pod storage drawer also doubles as the perfect coffee machine stand
Amazon

While some people prefer those rotating metal stands, a storage drawer is definitely the best place to store your coffee pods if you’re short on counter space. This one has space for 64 standard Tassimo pods, and can also hold the weight of a coffee machine on top.

£27.99 from Amazon

Use this stand to display your favourite pairs of glasses and sunnies
Amazon

Regardless of whether they’re a prescribed pair or just for the sunshine, glasses are tricky to store, and seem to always go missing. Made from high-quality wood, this chic stand offers the perfect slimline solution – and has space for up to six pairs of glasses.

£14.99 from Amazon

