18 Halloween Picks To Stream On Disney+: From Family Faves To Hair-Raising Horror

Daniel Welsh
·11 min read
(Photo: Disney/Shutterstock)
(Photo: Disney/Shutterstock)

(Photo: Disney/Shutterstock)

When you’re looking for some horror to give you the creeps on Halloween, you’d be forgiven for leaving the House of Mouse as the last place to go searching. But as it turns out, Disney+ has got a plethora of shows and films to entertain and thrill this spooky season.

Of course, there are some family favourites in the mix – including some of the most iconic Halloween films of all time, no less – but thanks to their Star branch of programming and films, they also some genuinely terrifying horrors on offer, among their other more adult offerings (and yes, we’re talking about Rocky Horror).

Here’s our selection of 18 picks to watch on Disney+ as part of your Halloween festivities this year...

1. Hocus Pocus 2

(Photo: Disney)
(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

New for 2022, the campest Halloween film of all time finally has a part two. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all back for the second part of the Hocus Pocus story, reprising their original roles as the Sanderson sisters almost 30 years after the first film hit cinemas, this time with additional music numbers. Bring it on.

When the first Hocus Pocus film was released, it received a middling response, only growing a cult following as the years went on, so time will tell whether its successor will hold its own.

For those less convinced, though, the original Hocus Pocus is also available to stream.

2. The Simpsons (Treehouse Of Horror)

(Photo: Disney)
(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

When it was finally confirmed in 2020 that the entire Simpsons back catalogue was coming to Disney+, we have to admit a big part of us was excited for a Treehouse Of Horror binge-fest when October finally rolled around.

That time is finally upon us again, and this year we’re revisiting classics like the Monkey’s Paw, The Shinning and *shudders* The Raven (the only Simpsons Halloween short that’s actually genuinely chilling).

Those who usually swerve the later seasons of The Simpsons might still want to check out the more recent Treehouse Of Horror episodes too, featuring parodies of modern films and shows like Stranger Things, The Shape Of Water, Jurassic World and The Hunger Games.

3. Muppets Haunted Mansion

(Photo: Disney)
(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

With about 500 Christmas films already to their name, The Muppets tried out something new in 2021, delivering their first ever Halloween special.

Admittedly, after the mixed bag that was Muppets Now, we weren’t sure exactly what to expect when Muppets Haunted Mansion was first announced, particularly as it felt slightly like a way of shoe-horning the much-loved characters into what could have easily amounted to 45-minute advert for the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland.

So we were oh-so relieved when the special finally dropped, featuring all of the irreverence, silliness and actually-quite-decent celebrity cameos we’d hope for in a modern-day Muppets project. Bring on on the Electric Mayhem mockumentary, we say!

4. The Nightmare Before The Christmas 

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)

It’s around this time of year that the debate usually starts over whether Tim Burton’s stop-motion classic constitutes a Halloween or a Christmas film.

For those who fall into the former camp, The Nightmare Before Christmas is now streaming on Disney+. And for those in the latter... hang on a couple of weeks, and it’ll still be there.

Disney+ is actually home to a lot of Tim Burton’s Halloween-friendly offerings too, including Edward Scissorhands, his reimagining of Alice In Wonderland and Frankenweenie.

5. Coco

(Photo: Disney)
(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

One of the more recent additions to the Pixar catalogue is also, in our opinion, one of the best.

Coco centres around the Mexican celebration the Day of the Dead, and features a gloriously-designed underworld, fantastic musical numbers and plenty of laughs aimed at all ages.

It is a Pixar film, though, so there’s also at least one scene guaranteed to make you ugly cry.

6. Cruella

(Photo: Disney+/Moviestore/Shutterstock)
(Photo: Disney+/Moviestore/Shutterstock)

(Photo: Disney+/Moviestore/Shutterstock)

We all know that when Halloween rolls round for Disney fans, it means a time to celebrate the company’s many iconic villains, and Disney+ is more than accommodating in that respect.

This origin story puts Emma Stone in the lead role of the 101 Dalmatians baddie, serving countless looks as she makes a name for herself in 70s London. Worth watching for the style and soundtrack alone, it’s actually a decent enough watch on its own, with Emmas Stone and Thompson both putting in brilliantly camp turns.

7. Maleficent

(Photo: Walt Disney Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock)
(Photo: Walt Disney Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock)

(Photo: Walt Disney Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock)

But when it comes to Disney villains, you can’t really beat Maleficent, can you?

In this live-action origin story, Angelina Jolie takes on the role of the Sleeping Beauty antagonist, later returning for the sequel Mistress Of The Dark.

Those who prefer their Disney offerings a little more old school can also stream the original film to enjoy Maleficent in all her theatrical, technicolour evilness.

8. Bedknobs And Broomsticks

(Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)
(Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)

(Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Yes, at first glance Bedknobs And Broomsticks might appear to be a cosy afternoon watch with some cute and cuddly Disney animation and songs the whole family can sing along to.

But scratch the surface a bit and you see it’s actually about an unassuming sorceress who goes to severe lengths so she can further her powers and defeat the Nazis.

All this and Angela Lansbury? What’s not to love?

9. Return To Oz

(Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)
(Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)

(Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)

File this under: family films that have no business being as terrifying as they are.

Set a short while after the original Wizard Of Oz film, Return To Oz sees Dorothy still living in Kansas with Auntie Em and Uncle Henry, who are growi little tired of hearing her stories about the mysterious land of of Oz.

And so it comes to be that Dorothy comes under the care of a wicked nurse who subjects her to electroshock therapy (!!!!) to try and cure her of what she considers to be delusions.

What follows is a second trip to Oz, where things are a lot less wonderful than when she left them. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly which scene is the most distressing, whether it’s Dorothy’s early adventures at the mental institution, the introduction of the genuinely-really-creeper wheelers or Mombi’s collection of heads.

Frankly, the fact this film was actually aimed at children is still shocking to us.

10. The Black Cauldron

The Black Cauldron (Photo: Disney)
The Black Cauldron (Photo: Disney)

The Black Cauldron (Photo: Disney)

Continuing with another distressing supposed children’s film from the 80s, The Black Cauldron is one of those oft-overlooked animated features from Disney’s wilderness years, commonly referred to as one of the company’s biggest ever flops.

The Black Cauldron was a long time in the making, and Disney executives were really not happy with it, with Jeff Katzenberg infamously cutting out big chunks of the film that he thought were too scary, leaving behind several plotholes and occasional glitches in the animation.

Still, in the years since its release, The Black Cauldron has garnered a cult following, winning praise from many who admire the way it doesn’t follow the pattern of Disney films that came before it.

Heed our warning, though, The Black Cauldron also has a reputation for being the scariest and least child-friendly of Disney’s animated films, which is worth keeping in mind before you sit down to watch it with any especially young children.

11. Buffy The Vampire Slayer

(Photo: Getty Images via Getty Images)
(Photo: Getty Images via Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images via Getty Images)

Seriously, what better time than Halloween could there be to start your Buffy rewatch?

The supernatural teen drama proved hugely popular during its seven-season run, and made a household name of Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy, who juggled her destiny as the “Slayer” with trying to live a regular teenage life as a student at Sunnydale High.

Oh, the nostalgia...

12. American Horror Story

(Photo: FX)
(Photo: FX)

(Photo: FX)

Any series of American Horror Story is fitting for the Halloween season, whether you fancy the glossy theatrics of Hotel and 1984 or the more grisly and gruesome Asylum and Roanoke – and they’re all available to stream on Disney+ (having recently left their old home on Netflix).

Still, if we had to pick just one season of the Emmy-winning anthology show to watch this Halloween, we reckon the high camp of Coven is the most fitting for this time of year.

Regular cast members Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters all deliver some of their most memorable performances – and that’s without even mentioning one of the best cameos in TV history from Stevie Nicks, playing a witchy version of herself.

If you finish in time, you can also dive right into Apocalypse, which revisits many of the characters introduced in Coven (although, let’s be real, its end-of-days themes might potentially hit a little too close to home in the current climate).

13. Alien

(Photo: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)
(Photo: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

(Photo: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Often voted among the best films of all time, Alien was a total game-changer within both the horror and sci-fi genres when it first debuted in 1979, and it still holds up today, more than 40 years later.

Obviously, Sigourney Weaver’s turn as Ripley is the stand-out (she was later nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the sequel), which is particularly impressive given it was her first major acting role.

And while horror films are known for not always ageing well, we defy you not to still leap off the sofa at those jump-scares, especially if you’re watching for the first time.

14. The Sixth Sense

(Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)
(Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)

(Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)

In this late 90s thriller, Haley Joel Osment stars as a nine-year-old boy who (as the iconic line goes) “sees dead people”.

A slow-paced ghost story that relies more on amazing acting and an over-arching scary atmosphere than gory reveals and jump-scares, there’s a reason The Sixth Sense has gone on to become such a classic with a twist ending we implore you not to spoil for yourself if you’re planning to watch for the first time.

15. Jennifer’s Body 

(Photo: Doane Gregory/Fox Atomic/Kobal/Shutterstock)
(Photo: Doane Gregory/Fox Atomic/Kobal/Shutterstock)

(Photo: Doane Gregory/Fox Atomic/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Unjustly maligned at the time, Jennifer’s Body has become a modern cult classic in the past few years, and we think its reputation is only going to grow now it’s available to stream on Disney+.

The black comedy casts Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried as a pair of high school students and best friends, one of whom has been possessed by the devil and can’t stop killing her male classmates, while the other tries to stop her.

In recent years, Jennifer’s Body been held up as a “forgotten feminist classic”, with many re-examining the film when its 10-year anniversary arrived, following the rise of the Me Too movement.

16. Nightmare Alley

(Photo: Searchlight Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock)
(Photo: Searchlight Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock)

(Photo: Searchlight Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock)

We’re just going to give you a few reasons to watch Nightmare Alley. Bradley Cooper. Cate Blanchett. Toni Collette. Rooney Mara. Plot? Honestly, who cares? What a cast.

17. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

(Photo: 20th Century Fox/Michael White Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock)
(Photo: 20th Century Fox/Michael White Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock)

(Photo: 20th Century Fox/Michael White Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock)

This is another Disney+ offering that’s definitely not family-friendly... but, to quote Dr Frank-N-Furter himself, “isn’t it nice?”.

Arguably the quintessential Halloween film, Rocky Horror brings together murder, alien encounters and sexual exploration, dresses them up in fishnet tights and throws in some timeless musical numbers for good measure.

There’s a reason people are still doing the Time Warp almost 40 years after the original film’s release.

18. The Adventures Of Ichabod And Mr Toad 

(Photo: Disney)
(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

And then... there’s this.

Among the weirdest things in Disney’s entire animated oeuvre, The Adventures Of Ichabod And Mr Toad is a two-parter, the first half of which is the company’s very cute spin of The Wind And The Willows.

It’s the second part that we want to focus on at Halloween, though. If the name “Ichabod Crane” doesn’t ring a bell, then maybe the fact this story takes place in the town of Sleepy Hollow might spell things out for you.

Yes, this 35-minute tale is Disney’s retelling of the headless horseman, complete with narration by Bing Crosby. There’s also a thigh-slapping musical number about having your head lopped off and a final scene that still gives us chills when we think about it. Happy Halloween, indeed...

Sign up for Disney+ here. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE:

Latest Stories

  • The 15 Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

    Don't worry, we included "C.H.U.D."

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. "Definitely another great match for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously Borna’s played some long difficult matches, so I think the first set was very important. "I was really happy, I played a

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.