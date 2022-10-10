The 18-Car Grand Turismo Collection Auction Has Something For Everyone

There are few things that excite car buffs more than a meticulously curated set of vehicles being put up for sale.

An 18-car collection that more than fits this description is set to hit the block next month as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London auction. Whether you’re into sports cars, supercars or rally racers, the Gran Turismo Collection has something for everyone.

How can you tell a car collection is really special? When a classic 1980s Lamborghini Countach isn’t the headliner. And that’s just the case with the Gran Turismo collection, which was compiled over the years by a single unnamed collector. While it’s hard to pick favorites, what really caught our eye were good-looking examples of Ferrari’s iconic “Big 5” supercars: the 1985 288 GTO, 1991 F40, 1997 F50, 2003 Enzo and 2014 LaFerrari (all of which are pictured above). There are plenty of other Prancing Horse models too—like a 2000 550 Barchetta, 2006 Superamerica and 2011 599 SA Aperta.

1971 Lamborghini Miura SV By Bertone

There’s more to the collection than Ferraris, even if they make up nearly half of what’s on offer. Italy’s other supercar maker, Lamborghini, is represented, with the aforementioned 1984 Countach and a 1971 Miura SV by Bertone. There is also a trio of Bugattis available, including a 1993 EB110 GT, 1996 EB110 Super Sport and 2022 Chiron Super Sport 300+. If your taste in European-made supercars runs a little more obscure, you can bid on the 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 or 1993 XJ220 S.

In the market for something a little different? Three rally racers from the 1980s will also be on offer. These include two Lancias (a 1982 037 Group B Evo 1 and Delta S4 Group B Works) and a 1985 Audi Quatro S1 E2 Group B Works . They may not be as exotic as the other members of the collection, but they will make an excellent addition to anyone’s garage.

1985 Audi Quattro S1 E2 Group B Works

The Gran Turismo Collection will go up for grabs on November 5 during RM Sotheby’s London sale at the Marlborough House. How much will the cars cost? The auction house hasn’t published estimates yet, but that might change if you reach out. We’d be willing to wager that all these vehicles end up going for considerable sums of money, though.

The Gran Turismo Collection

