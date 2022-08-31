18 Budget-Friendly Decor Hacks For Small Spaces

Esther Newman
·6 min read

Ugly carpets, curtains not even your nan would appreciate and blank walls that you can’t drill a hole into without a tedious email to your landlord (and all for a sizeable chunk of your monthly paycheque). We are, of course, talking about the joys of renting and that age-old question: how on earth do you make your new space feel like yours, on a budget, when everything seems set up to stop you? 

For those in the know — and those who spend far too much time online — there’s only one solution: eBay’s Home and Garden Outlet. It's a mecca of budget-friendly, pre-loved, expertly refurbished or discounted designer furniture and decor. Here you can shop your exact interior aesthetic (retro-futurism anyone?), get up to 30% off viral-fave brands like MADE.com and Sass and Belle, or discover fresh new interior trends, all in one place. It's the dream for deal-lovers and lazy shoppers alike. New to the renting game? eBay's Essentials range has everything you could ever need for setting up home, from bedding to your first kettle.

Having just moved into my own white box of a new home and not wanting to eat Pot Noodles for months while I kit the place out, I tasked myself with finding the best deals (and the best small space, rental living hacks) eBay has to offer. Read on for my top 18 picks.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.

<h2>Space-saving furniture</h2><br>A <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/small-space-decorating-mistakes#slide-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:common misconception" class="link ">common misconception</a> when it comes to <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/cheap-small-space-furniture" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:small space furniture" class="link ">small space furniture</a> is that you need to buy the smallest pieces with the narrowest dimensions possible. This isn’t true. It’s all about finding pieces that work the hardest for your space, fulfilling multiple purposes at once. For example: a mirror that doubles up as a vanity table, or clever alternatives to the traditional coffee table.

Space-saving furniture


A common misconception when it comes to small space furniture is that you need to buy the smallest pieces with the narrowest dimensions possible. This isn’t true. It’s all about finding pieces that work the hardest for your space, fulfilling multiple purposes at once. For example: a mirror that doubles up as a vanity table, or clever alternatives to the traditional coffee table.
No space for one large coffee table? No problem. This elegant trio is perfect for communal living (you and your housemates each have your own surface space that can be moved around the room) and for when you have guests over. They slot away easily when not in use and the circular shape is another great way to soften the harshness of a blank room.<br><br><strong>Digitronics UK Limited</strong> Set of 3 Round Vintage Nesting Coffee Tables, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/GTLNSM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
No space for one large coffee table? No problem. This elegant trio is perfect for communal living (you and your housemates each have your own surface space that can be moved around the room) and for when you have guests over. They slot away easily when not in use and the circular shape is another great way to soften the harshness of a blank room.

Digitronics UK Limited Set of 3 Round Vintage Nesting Coffee Tables, $, available at eBay
It looks like a mirror but this clever design hides a cabinet for all your treasures.<br><br><strong>Luke Henley</strong> Floor Standing Jewellery Cabinet With Mirror, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/vz1MN2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
It looks like a mirror but this clever design hides a cabinet for all your treasures.

Luke Henley Floor Standing Jewellery Cabinet With Mirror, $, available at eBay
Rented sofas are never quite right. They're either too old and sagging in the middle, covered with mysterious stains or too small to fit more than one person – the Goldilocks of the furniture world, if you will. But who can reasonably afford or justify a new sofa in a temporary home? Comfy beanbag chairs like this are far cheaper, can be moved around the room and offer extra seating at parties.<br><br><strong>Loft 25</strong> Velvet Highback Bean Bag Chair Set, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/nYLAj2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
Rented sofas are never quite right. They're either too old and sagging in the middle, covered with mysterious stains or too small to fit more than one person – the Goldilocks of the furniture world, if you will. But who can reasonably afford or justify a new sofa in a temporary home? Comfy beanbag chairs like this are far cheaper, can be moved around the room and offer extra seating at parties.

Loft 25 Velvet Highback Bean Bag Chair Set, $, available at eBay
<h2>Cosy mood lighting</h2><br>You would be surprised just how much lighting factors into your decor vibe. Many rental flats are fitted with harsh, overhead lights and with limited floor space, standing lamps are out of the question. No stress — there are plenty of space-saving alternatives like trendy mushroom lamps, rattan lanterns and minimal, exposed-bulb designs.

Cosy mood lighting


You would be surprised just how much lighting factors into your decor vibe. Many rental flats are fitted with harsh, overhead lights and with limited floor space, standing lamps are out of the question. No stress — there are plenty of space-saving alternatives like trendy mushroom lamps, rattan lanterns and minimal, exposed-bulb designs.
A <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/murano-mushroom-lamp-where-to-buy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Murano-esque mushroom lamp" class="link ">Murano-esque mushroom lamp</a> for less than £30? We're sold.<br><br><strong>Excellentsale2</strong> Mushroom Pattern USB Charged Table Lamp, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/YXN8Vh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
A Murano-esque mushroom lamp for less than £30? We're sold.

Excellentsale2 Mushroom Pattern USB Charged Table Lamp, $, available at eBay
Mood lighting doesn't need to equate to chintzy, kitsch lamps cluttering your space. Minimalists will love this exposed-bulb style with fluted ceramic base.<br><br><strong>John Lewis</strong> Ceramic Bulbholder Table Lamp, Pink, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/fRdUPQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
Mood lighting doesn't need to equate to chintzy, kitsch lamps cluttering your space. Minimalists will love this exposed-bulb style with fluted ceramic base.

John Lewis Ceramic Bulbholder Table Lamp, Pink, $, available at eBay
Add texture and an extra cosy feel to your home with this boho lamp.<br><br><strong>George Home</strong> Rattan Table Lamp, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/B8QyAj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
Add texture and an extra cosy feel to your home with this boho lamp.

George Home Rattan Table Lamp, $, available at eBay
<h2>Wall art you don’t have to make holes for</h2><br>Every home has space for wall art. Either stick yours to the wall with <a href="https://ebay.us/7Px07W" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white tack" class="link ">white tack</a> (which leaves less noticeable marks than Blu-Tack and can easily be covered with a dab of fresh paint) or get them framed and prop them up on a sideboard or shelves.

Wall art you don’t have to make holes for


Every home has space for wall art. Either stick yours to the wall with white tack (which leaves less noticeable marks than Blu-Tack and can easily be covered with a dab of fresh paint) or get them framed and prop them up on a sideboard or shelves.
Adding colour to your blank walls with art prints is one of the easiest renter hacks out there. Even better, you can curate your own <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/best-print-shops-gallery-wall" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gallery wall" class="link ">gallery wall</a>.<br><br><strong>Designs in Mind</strong> A3 Art Print, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/tv74NM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
Adding colour to your blank walls with art prints is one of the easiest renter hacks out there. Even better, you can curate your own gallery wall.

Designs in Mind A3 Art Print, $, available at eBay
If you're decorating a communal space, neutral tones are often the safest bet for picky housemates.<br><br><strong>Cai & Jo</strong> End Of Summer Leopard Wall Art Print, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/vZu4N3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
If you're decorating a communal space, neutral tones are often the safest bet for picky housemates.

Cai & Jo End Of Summer Leopard Wall Art Print, $, available at eBay
For minimalists, opt for one large art print for maximum impact. <br><br><strong>JK Print</strong> Matisse Exhibition Poster Wall Art, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/1p0Iik" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
For minimalists, opt for one large art print for maximum impact.

JK Print Matisse Exhibition Poster Wall Art, $, available at eBay
<h2>Big rugs (to cover up ugly rental carpet)</h2><br>Many rental properties haven't seen new flooring for several years and often landlords will only replace carpets if there is a major issue underfoot, like rising damp. Instead of shelling out on a carpet cleaner, invest in a cosy rug which you can roll up and take with you to your next home.

Big rugs (to cover up ugly rental carpet)


Many rental properties haven't seen new flooring for several years and often landlords will only replace carpets if there is a major issue underfoot, like rising damp. Instead of shelling out on a carpet cleaner, invest in a cosy rug which you can roll up and take with you to your next home.
A fluffy rug adds extra cosiness to any space.<br><br><strong>RugSmart Ltd</strong> Soft, Shaggy Rug, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/HTH6u4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
A fluffy rug adds extra cosiness to any space.

RugSmart Ltd Soft, Shaggy Rug, $, available at eBay
Can't decide which colour to go for? Choose them all!<br><br><strong>Vibrant India Ltd</strong> Chindi Rag Rug, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/yxw3vL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
Can't decide which colour to go for? Choose them all!

Vibrant India Ltd Chindi Rag Rug, $, available at eBay
You can't go wrong with a medallion rug — these are guaranteed to always be on trend.<br><br><strong>The Rug House</strong> Terracotta Medallion Rug, 200x280cm, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/dlcevW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
You can't go wrong with a medallion rug — these are guaranteed to always be on trend.

The Rug House Terracotta Medallion Rug, 200x280cm, $, available at eBay
<h2>Storage solutions you don’t mind being on show<br></h2><br>Keep the little space you have clutter-free with these smart, aesthetically pleasing storage ideas.<br><br>

Storage solutions you don’t mind being on show


Keep the little space you have clutter-free with these smart, aesthetically pleasing storage ideas.

Use for dirty laundry, books that don't fit on your bookcase, towels or to cover up an ugly plastic plant pot.<br><br><strong>Outdoor Value</strong> Woodside Seagrass Woven Wicker Basket, Pack of 2, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/lpw1tx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
Use for dirty laundry, books that don't fit on your bookcase, towels or to cover up an ugly plastic plant pot.

Outdoor Value Woodside Seagrass Woven Wicker Basket, Pack of 2, $, available at eBay
An extra seat, extra footrest and extra storage that looks as great as it is functional. What more could you want?<br><br><strong>TS Domestics LTD</strong> Rattan & Velvet Pink Storage Foot Stool, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/rDkmJ9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
An extra seat, extra footrest and extra storage that looks as great as it is functional. What more could you want?

TS Domestics LTD Rattan & Velvet Pink Storage Foot Stool, $, available at eBay
No space for a coffee table? Slide your coffee table books and magazines into one of these.<br><br><strong>B&M</strong> Magazine Rack, Rattan Effect, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/Ge2Xlx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
No space for a coffee table? Slide your coffee table books and magazines into one of these.

B&M Magazine Rack, Rattan Effect, $, available at eBay
<h2>Cover up the sad floors and peeling paint jobs</h2><br>To keep their decorating costs down, many landlords opt for the cheapest stuff. Namely, plywood kitchen cabinets and linoleum flooring. These are easily covered up with some peel 'n' stick vinyl and tiles (if you're working with a non-textured cabinet door).

Cover up the sad floors and peeling paint jobs


To keep their decorating costs down, many landlords opt for the cheapest stuff. Namely, plywood kitchen cabinets and linoleum flooring. These are easily covered up with some peel 'n' stick vinyl and tiles (if you're working with a non-textured cabinet door).
Dream tiled floors for a fraction of the price.<br><br><strong>Kitchen Wraps</strong> Large Stars Peel & Stick Vinyl Floor Tiles, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/5wC4QM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
Dream tiled floors for a fraction of the price.

Kitchen Wraps Large Stars Peel & Stick Vinyl Floor Tiles, $, available at eBay
A simple but easy change for tired kitchen counters.<br><br><strong>Dangeos Decor</strong> 67.5cm Wide D C Fix Matte Grey Vinyl Film Wrap, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/qN7Iwq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
A simple but easy change for tired kitchen counters.

Dangeos Decor 67.5cm Wide D C Fix Matte Grey Vinyl Film Wrap, $, available at eBay
Goodbye, ugly kitchen worktops. Hello, cool terrazzo surfaces. <br><br><strong>Kitchen Wraps</strong> Terrazzo Grey DC Fix Self-Adhesive Vinyl Kitchen Wrap, $, available at <a href="https://ebay.us/CRG6Fn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link ">eBay</a>
Goodbye, ugly kitchen worktops. Hello, cool terrazzo surfaces.

Kitchen Wraps Terrazzo Grey DC Fix Self-Adhesive Vinyl Kitchen Wrap, $, available at eBay

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

8 Ways To Bag The Best Gems On eBay

How To Shop Your Favourite Homeware Trends On eBay

How To Shop Pre-Loved Designer Bags On eBay

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hopes to add spark to Toronto FC's playoff drive

    Toronto FC is hoping the possible return of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye can help the club finish the season strong as they try to hunt down a playoff spot. "It's unfortunate I couldn't play more of a bigger role in these last couple of games," the midfielder said before his club travelled to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. "But I know how important this next stretch is and that's why we're trying to really make sure everything is ready to go on my end." The Toronto native has missed the last

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Shapovalov grinds out five-set win over Huesler at US Open

    NEW YORK — Denis Shapovalov's first set in the U.S. Open on Tuesday was over in a New York minute. But it wasn't the 19th-seeded Canadian who took only 26 minutes to post a quick 6-2 victory in men's singles action. Unheralded Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland jumped all over the favoured Richmond Hill, Ont., athlete, who was trying to improve Canada's first-round record at Flushing Meadows to 5-0 after singles victories on Monday by Leylah Annie Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Bianca Andreescu and

  • Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

    NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe Emma Raducanu was simply trying to lower others' expectations or make things easier on herself when she scoffed at the idea that there might by any pressure on her as she returned to the site of her remarkable out-of-nowhere run to the 2021 U.S. Open championship. Sure sounded so when she declared, shortly before the start of play at Flushing Meadows: "I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up.” Either way, her follow-up trip to New York did not la

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Bulldogs hire former Canadian women's national team member Fortino as assistant coach

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Bulldogs have named Laura Fortino as the Ontario Hockey League's first-ever female assistant coach on Monday. Fortino, a Hamilton native and a former member of the Canadian women's national team, was also appointed as the team's director of player of development. The 31-year-old won gold with Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She has also competed in six world championships, earning a gold medal in 2012 to go with five silver and

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.