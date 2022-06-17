The 18 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts, comedy shows, festivals, gun shows, Free Friday Flicks at Jacobson Park, concert series like Summer Nights In Suburbia, Horse Mania preview at Ashland and the Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair at Masterson Station Park.

SoulFeast Week Kickoff soiree at Lexington Marriott City Center

Lexington’s second annual SoulFeast Week will kick off with a soiree at the Lexington Marriott City Center on June 17 at 6:30 p.m. where attendees can mix and mingle with the featured restaurateurs, chefs and farmers of the week’s upcoming festivities alongside alongside cocktails and small bites from Damon Heeter, City Center’s director of Food & Beverage. Tickets are $60 per person plus taxes and fees. 121 W Vine St. SoulFeast Week celebrates Black culture and cuisine from locally owned restaurants from June 17-26. SoulFeastWeek.com.

For SoulFeast: Black Restaurant Week, Mama Dee’s Coney Island will offer seafood gumbo with shrimp, crab, sausage, chicken and beef served over a bed of rice. Vegetarian option available.

Summer Nights In Suburbia concert series at Moondance Amphitheatre

Lauren Mink will perform during the free “Summer Nights In Suburbia” concert series at Moondance Amphitheatre on June 17 at 7 p.m. 1152 Monarch St. LexingtonKy.gov/Summer-Nights-Suburbia.

Summer Nights in Suburbia will takes to the Moondance Amphitheater stage every other Friday.

Friday Flicks at Jacobson Park

Lexington Parks & Recreation’s Free Friday Flicks movie series will continue on June 17 at 7 p.m. with a showing of “Sing 2” at Jacobson Park. Food, drinks, kid’s activities, a petting zoo and more will be on site. The event is free to attend. 4001 Athens Boonesboro Rd. Facebook.com/events/1433346950415069/1433346960415068.

Hundreds of people will gather for Friday Night Flicks at Lexington’s Jacobson Park. This week’s movie is “Sing 2.” Pre-movie activities begin at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at dark.

Horse Mania Preview at Ashland

The decorated horses and foals of Horse Mania 2022 will be on display throughout the parkland of Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, on Friday and Saturday for public viewing before they are placed around the city. Free, parking is $10 a car. 120 Sycamore Rd. LexArts.org

Comedian Shaun Latham at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Shaun Latham will perform four times at Comedy Off Broadway on June 17 and 18 at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. each night. Tickets are $13-16. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

‘The Room’ Special Screening, Q&A with Greg Sestero at the Kentucky Theatre

The Kentucky Theatre will host a special screening of 2003 horror film “The Room” with a Q&A from actor Greg Sestero on June 17 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $15. 214 E Main St. KentuckyTheatre.org.

‘It’s a Grand Night for Singing’ anniversary concert at the Singletary Center

The UK Opera Theatre will celebrate its 30 year anniversary with “It’s a Grand Night for Singing! 2022” at the Singletary Center for the Arts’ concert hall from June 17-19. Show times are on June 17 at 8 p.m., June 18 at 2 and 8 p.m., and June 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-55. FineArts.Uky.edu/Opera/Season.

“Grand Night for Singing” returns to Singletary Center for the first time since 2019, with full staged production numbers.

Mojothunder concert at The Burl

Vintage and modern day rock’n roll will collide when Lexington/Louisville’s Mojothunder joins forces with Morehead’s Bedford Band for a bash at The Burl on June 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Wild Hearts Fun Run Superhero Races at Keeneland

The Wild Hearts Superhero 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run and Kids Super Sprint will take place at Keeneland on June 18 at 8 a.m. Event proceeds will benefit Kerrington’s Heart in addition to raising awareness for Congenital Heart Defects, the no. 1 birth defect in America. Tickets are $20-40. 4201 Versailles Rd. RunSignUp.com.

The Lexington Gun Show at the Kentucky Horse Park

The Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway, will host The Lexington Gun Show with vendors selling hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Event times are June 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and June 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $12, children are $4. kyhorsepark.com

Vintage baseball during Dad’s Day at Shaker Village

Enjoy vintage baseball, live music from the McLain Family Band, a vintage car show, hot dogs and more during Vintage Dad Days at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg on June 18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $7-14 with children five and under free of admission. 3051 Lexington Rd, Harrodsburg. ShakerVillageKy.org.

Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest at the Jessamine County Fairgrounds

Wineries, craftspeople and others from throughout the state will gather at the Jessamine County Fairgrounds for the Kentucky Wine & Dine Fest on June 18 at 1 p.m. The festival includes wine tastings, an arts and crafts fair, food vendors and will be capped off by a fireworks show. Admission is $5 and 10 wine tasting tickets are $25. 100 Park Dr, Nicholasville. KyWineFest.com.

Juneteenth Jubilee at African Cemetery No. 2

The 17th annual Juneteenth Jubilee honoring Black Civil War soldiers will take place at Lexington’s African Cemetery No. 2 on June 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. The event is free to attend. 419 E 7th St. AfricanCemetaryNo2.org.

The Kentuckians Chorus show at the Lexington Opera House

The Kentuckians Chorus will perform “American Road Trip”, its first show at the Lexington Opera House since the onset of the pandemic, on June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-20. 401 W Short St. TheKentuckians.org.

Dillon Carmichael concert at Manchester Music Hall

Burgin, Ky.’s Dillon Carmichael, who’s recently shared the stage with the likes of Brothers Osborne and Brooks & Dunn, will perform at Manchester Music Hall on June 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com.

Last day for Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair

It’s the last day to grab a funnel cake, play some games and hop on some rides at the Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair at the fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park. Admission is $7, 6 & under get in free; ride wristbands are $30. Opens 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Parking is free. 3051 Leestown Road TheBluegrassFair.com

Affrilachian Poets Literary Event at the Lyric Theatre

Kentucky Poet Laureate, Crystal Wilkinson, and former Laureate, Frank X Walker, will emcee a night of Affrilachian poetry at the Lyric Theatre on June 19 at 7 p.m. The event will feature newly inducted members of the Affrilachian Poets such as Amy Alvarez, Ron Davis, Zakia Holland, NitaJade, and Lisa Kwong. The event is free to attend. 300 E Third St. LexingtonLyric.com.

Parker Millsap concert at The Burl

Esteemed Oklahoma singer-songwriter Parker Millsap will host a Father’s Day show at The Burl with support from Michaela Ann on June 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

