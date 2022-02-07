The 18 best places to buy bathing suits online in 2022

Shayna Murphy, Reviewed
·11 min read
Cute suits to tide you over for the whole season.
Cute suits to tide you over for the whole season.

Shopping for swimsuits is kind of the worst. It doesn’t matter how you look—whether you’re short, skinny, curvy, athletic, whatever—because chances are you’ve experienced some kind of anxiety before about buying bathing suits.

In that sense, shopping for bathing suits online seems like the easier way to go. After all, buying online affords you a unique kind of privacy and you won’t have to worry about the cruel tricks that harsh fluorescent lighting can play in the fitting room.

Unfortunately, finding a good bathing suit in a digital store still has its challenges. Most online retailers break down how to properly measure and figure out your size, so you have the most comfortable fit possible. But in lieu of that, you can also guess-timate which shapes and styles will be right for you based on your overall frame.

For instance, if you have broad shoulders, you may want to opt for an asymmetrical neckline, since it can draw focus up and away. If you carry most of your weight in your belly, a pair of high-waisted bottoms can help minimize and smooth your midsection out (plus they’re on trend).

To help you navigate this tricky purchase, we decided to track down some of the best places to buy swimsuits for all body types and styles in 2022. We looked for sites that offer a good variety of styles, shapes, and price points, but also have great return policies, just in case something you order doesn’t fit the way you hoped.

1. Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All offer bathing suits to flatter any body type.
Swimsuits for All offer bathing suits to flatter any body type.

Our favorite: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Boss Black Cut-Out Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit—$128

Sizes: 4-34

Prices: $$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 60 days

The name says it all here. This online retailer specializes in delivering on-trend swim attire for all body types. Whether you’re shopping for a V-neck one-piece swimsuit or a swimdress with underwire, you can find the look that best suits your body here. Unsure if you’re ordering the right size? Swimsuits for All has a helpful guide plus a glossary of swimsuit terms so you can find the perfect fit no matter your silhouette.

Shop for swimsuits at Swimsuits for All

2. Everything but Water

Flaunt your curves with these Everything but Water&#39;s swimsuits.
Flaunt your curves with these Everything but Water's swimsuits.

Our favorites: Shaye Sliding Triangle Bikini Top—$122 and Iris Tie Side Hipster Bikini Bottom—$106

Sizes: 1-26, 32B-38H

Prices: $$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 21 days

Everything but Water has been around for more than 30 years and is one of the most popular brands in the swim fashion market. One of the big reasons? Their swim tops fit well and offer tremendous support, especially for those with D-cup busts and up. The company can also be a wonderful destination for resort wear and cover-ups, including sarongs, caftans, and tunics.

Shop for swimsuits at Everything but Water

3. ASOS

ASOS offers chic fashion at a great price.
ASOS offers chic fashion at a great price.

Our favorite: River Island Swimsuit with Cut-Out in Orange—$22.50

Sizes: 00-24, XXS-XXL, and 30A-38I

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policy: 28 days; no exchanges outside the U.K

For affordable, on-trend swimwear that’ll make you want to buy in bulk, ASOS is everything. Their sizes can be a little iffy, but ASOS-brand swimsuits are mostly true to size and are built to flatter a full range of body types. If you live in the United States, chances are you won’t be hitting up this U.K. retailer in person anytime soon, which can mean it takes a while to get your stuff. But if you sign up for premier delivery for $19 a year, you can get unlimited two-day shipping on everything, which is so completely worth it if you shop ASOS whenever you get the chance.

Shop for swimsuits at ASOS

4. ZAFUL

These colorful Zaful swimsuits will leave you feeling stylish all summer.
These colorful Zaful swimsuits will leave you feeling stylish all summer.

Our favorite: ZAFUL Snakeskin Print Bikini Set—$10.99

Sizes: XS-2XL

Prices: $

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days

Eager to add some bold colors and playful prints to your bathing suit collection? With ZAFUL, you can find super cute one-piece swimsuits and bikinis in designs you’ve probably never seen before, plus a variety of styles to frame any silhouette. This retailer also runs sales constantly, so you’re guaranteed to save money shopping at this site.

Shop for swimsuits at ZAFUL

5. Lands’ End

Get timeless fashion with Lands&#39; End.
Get timeless fashion with Lands' End.

Our favorite: Women's Blouson Tummy Hiding Tankini Top Swimsuit Adjustable Straps Print—$69.95 and Women's Tummy Control Skirt Swim Bottoms—$59.95

Sizes: 0-18, A-DDD

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policy: Any time

For a timeless look while you’re lounging by the water, you definitely want to shop Lands’ End. Ideal if you’re shopping for one-piece suits that aren’t too suggestive, their swim attire has a classic appeal that compliments virtually any age group. The company also has one of the best return policies around, and if you’re note satisfied, you return any item at any time for an exchange or refund at its purchase price, so you can have an easier, stress-free shopping experience online.

Shop for swimsuits at Lands’ End

6. Aerie

Splish splash into summer with a cute Aerie swimsuit.
Splish splash into summer with a cute Aerie swimsuit.

Our favorite: Aerie Leopard Longline Triangle Bikini Top—$34.95 and Aerie High-Waisted Bikini Bottom—$29.95

Sizes: XXS-XXL and 30A-38DD

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policy: 60 days

Aerie’s swim attire has the same flattering, easy-to-wear feel that makes their lingerie so comfy to wear. One of the benefits of shopping at Aerie is that you can mix and match tops and bottoms, so you’re not locked into one suit or standard size. Because they’re a child brand of American Eagle, Aerie also offers a bunch of perks, including great deals and rewards across the brand if you sign up for aeo/connected.

Shop for swimsuits at Aerie

7. SummerSalt

Gotta love the subtle peek-a-boo style of the mesh cutaways in this adorable suit.
Gotta love the subtle peek-a-boo style of the mesh cutaways in this adorable suit.

Our favorite: The Sidestroke—$95

Sizes: 2-16

Prices: $$$

Return/Exchange Policies: 30 days

Best known for their sleek, one-shoulder tops and one-pieces, Summersalt specializes in the kind of Instagram-ready fashion that’ll make you thrilled to splash around in the water this summer. Their swimsuits fit extremely well and offer long torso and booty coverage, so you don’t have to worry about a one-size-fits-all approach like with some other swimsuit retailers. In a review, our very own Samantha Matt raved about their swimsuits for their fit, feel, and flattering shape, and was particularly obsessed with the cult-favorite Sidestroke.

Shop for swimsuits at SummerSalt

8. Amazon

You can get swimsuits priced to fit any budget on Amazon.
You can get swimsuits priced to fit any budget on Amazon.

Our favorite: Angerella Women Vintage Polka Dot High Waisted Bathing Suits Bikini Set—$29.99

Sizes: XXS-8X, 00-38, and 00P-18P

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policies: 30 days

You can already buy everything from Amazon as it is—even live plants and fake plants—so it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that the online retailer is a sweet spot to score affordable swimsuits, too. I know, I know —you’re probably leery about buying a swimsuit on Amazon. But the truth is, you can find plenty of attractive options at a great value, and get them fast via free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime. We recommend reading through the reviews to see what others say about the fit, fabric, and overall quality.

Shop for swimsuits on Amazon

9. Torrid

Salty air and mermaid vibes.
Salty air and mermaid vibes.

Our favorite: Her Universe Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Purple Wireless Bikini Top—$58.90 and Little Mermaid Ariel Scale Swim Bottom—$48.90

Sizes: 10-30

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policies: 60 days

Unleash your inner geek and look adorable doing it with swimsuits from Torrid. From galaxy-inspired one-pieces to Harry Potter-themed cover-ups, you can shop the look or mix and match for a style that’s all your own. While their swimsuits are on the expensive side, one thing’s for sure: Torrid’s plus-size fashion can be a terrific way to show off your curves—and your nerdy side to boot.

Shop for swimsuits on Torrid

10. Target

Love Target? Their swimsuits will give you another reason to.
Love Target? Their swimsuits will give you another reason to.

Our favorite: Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Crochet Flyaway Tankini—$27.99 and Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Foldover Swim Brief—$19.99

Sizes:32A-38DDD, 4-26W, and XS-XL

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policies: 90 days or 1 year for store-owned and exclusive brands

I dare you to walk into Target and spend less than $50. It just doesn’t happen. But when it’s swimsuit season, you can really make those dollars stretch and get a cute beach look or two thanks to their incredible selection of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits. Because Target basically has everything, their swim attire compliments a range of body shapes—especially if you’re expecting—but they’re also well constructed, so you can use them well into next summer.

Shop for swimsuits at Target

11. Modcloth

Vintage-inspired swimsuits from ModCloth are the perfect way to show off your personal style, even at the beach.
Vintage-inspired swimsuits from ModCloth are the perfect way to show off your personal style, even at the beach.

Our favorite: Esther Williams Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit—$89

Sizes: XS-4X and 4-30

Prices: $$$

Return/Exchange Policies: 30 days for returns; 90 days for exchanges

Most of the swimsuits you can find on Modcloth have a retro, luxe vibe to them. If you already obsess over their dresses and accessories, you’ll love shopping their swim section, since you can find a quirky blend of vintage-inspired swimsuits and high-waisted bottoms that look terrific on curvier frames. They’re on the pricier side, but it’s so worth it if you love the ModCloth aesthetic.

Shop for swimsuits on Modcloth

12. Nordstrom Rack

Get designer brands at a good discount at Nordstrom Rack.
Get designer brands at a good discount at Nordstrom Rack.

Our favorite: Becca Tie Back One-Piece Swimsuit—$39.97

Sizes: XXS-XXL and 32A-38DDD

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policies: 45 days

Nordstrom Rack is mecca for fashion lovers who want designer brands at a good discount, and when it comes to swim attire, this retailer doesn’t disappoint. With everything from ruffle tops to tankinis, their styles really run the gamut. Even better, you can return your swim gear at either Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack, which makes the process that much more seamless.

Shop for swimsuits at Nordstrom Rack

13. Pacsun

Beat the heat and look great doing it in Pacsun bikinis and swimsuits.
Beat the heat and look great doing it in Pacsun bikinis and swimsuits.

Our favorite: LA Hearts by PacSun Billie Scrunch Cropped Bikini Top—$26.95 and LA Hearts by PacSun Billie Sporty Scrunch Bikini Bottom—$24.95

Sizes: XS-XXL

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days; after 30 days, exchanges or store credit

Everything about Pacsun conjures up images of fun in the sun, so obviously their swimsuit collection is off the hook. You can find plenty of basic color and print bikinis on their site that manage to look both sporty and sexy. While the line does have some plus-size selections, it’s really ideal for those with petite or small frames, and those with larger busts will probably struggle to find tops that deliver the kind of coverage and support they need most.

Shop for swimsuits at Pacsun

14. Venus

Fun in the sun on any budget.
Fun in the sun on any budget.

Our favorite: Venus Wrap Bikini Top—$42 and Venus String Side Bikini Bottom—$21

Sizes: XS-2X, 32A-34G

Prices: $

Return/Exchange Policy: 90 days

For mid-range priced bathing suits, Venus is a good option. While their swim attire favors a more classic aesthetic, you can find some unique bikinis and one-piece swimsuits that you can feel confident rocking on vacation (or whenever the mood hits). You can shop by style or by print/color, and the site takes all the guesswork out of finding the right coverage for bottoms, since you target your search based on how much visibility you want there. Venus also offers an easy-to-use size chart, so you can get the most precise fit possible.

Shop for swimsuits at Venus

15. Bare Necessities

These sporty, classic bikinis and one-piece swimsuits are a vacation must-have.
These sporty, classic bikinis and one-piece swimsuits are a vacation must-have.

Our favorites: Fantasie San Remo Bikini Top—$76 and Fantasie San Remo Bikini Bottom—$46

Sizes: XS-XXL, 4-24, 30A-48M

Prices: $$$

Return/Exchange Policy: 60 days

Sometimes spending a lot on a bathing suit just doesn’t seem practical. But if you’re shopping for a high-quality suit that you’ll wish you could wear everywhere, Bare Necessities is the place to shop. This retailer offers a variety of sizes but work especially well for those with larger busts, with cup sizes going all the way to M. Whether you’re looking for a modest one-piece or bandeau top, they have a vast selection to pick from.

Shop for swimsuits on Bare Necessities

16. Boohoo

Boohoo&#39;s form-fitting swimsuits can help you make a splash this summer.
Boohoo's form-fitting swimsuits can help you make a splash this summer.

Our favorite: Scoop Back Swimsuit—$8

Sizes: 0-20

Prices: $

Return/Exchange Policy: 14 days; some items are marked as non-refundable

Similar to ASOS, this U.K.-based fast fashion brand is all about the latest trends and their cheap, stylish attire totally reflects that. If you want to have fun and mix up your swimsuit game a little, you can find some show-stopper bikini sets and swimsuits for under $30, from high-leg one-pieces to risque lace-up swimsuits that’ll make you feel like you own the sand.

Shop for swimsuits at boohoo

17. Figleaves

Figleaves offers ethically sourced swimsuits that you can feel great wearing.
Figleaves offers ethically sourced swimsuits that you can feel great wearing.

Our favorite: Santiago Floral Underwired Bandeau Tummy Control Swimsuit—$65

Sizes: 22AAA-54DDD and 8-22

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policy: 38 days; store credit after 38 days; some items are marked as non-refundable

The ethically sourced swimsuits available at Figleaves are ideal if you’re looking for longer length, curve-hugging one-pieces that shape and flatter your mid-section. With more than 200 size varieties, swimsuits from Figleaves fit well. I mean, really well. And while they offer excellent support to those with larger busts, their selection of AAA cup tops mean that those with smaller chests can find the perfect coverage as well.

Shop for swimsuits at Figleaves

18. H&M

H&amp;M&#39;s swim gear offers an inexpensive way to stay stylish.
H&M's swim gear offers an inexpensive way to stay stylish.

Our favorite: Halterneck Swimsuit—$34.99

Sizes: S-3X

Prices: $

Return/Exchange Policy: 30 days, after 30 days store credit only

Looking for affordable swimsuits online that are also really eye-catching? H&M never disappoints. True to their rep, the fast-fashion retailer offers some of the most inexpensive and ready-to-wear swim fashion around. The downside? The bathing suits you buy at H&M probably won’t last past this season, but they’re cheap enough that you can pick up a few of them, so you’ll have plenty of options throughout the summer.

Shop for swimsuits at H&M

