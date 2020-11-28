18 Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals to Shop Before Midnight — Including $100 off a Dyson Air Purifier
Bed Bath & Beyond
Black Friday is a marathon, not a sprint. And with just three hours left before the end of this shopping race, it’s time to use that last little bit of energy to cross the finish line. So now that you’ve shopped the best deals from Amazon and scored Nordstrom’s best clothing and shoes under $150, your attention should turn to Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday sale.
A retail store that’s so magical it has inspired an entire television plot line. Bed Bath & Beyond stocks all the essentials needed for your home from vacuums and bedding to kitchen necessities and smart home electronics. As a result, it’s the perfect place to score the last major markdowns this Black Friday. (Not to mention you get an extra 25 percent off your entire purchase.)
Some of the best deals we’ve spotted on the site include $150 off a Dyson Hot + Cold Air Purifier, $100 off an iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, and $75 off a Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine. Of course, these deals represent a very tiny fraction of the more than 15,000 deals you can shop right now.
A little overwhelmed? Don’t be. We know you’re on crunch time, so we went ahead and collected the best deals in Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday sale on kitchen appliances, vacuums, smart home devices, and healthy home essentials. Scroll down to discover the 18 deals worth shopping before the clock strikes midnight.
Best Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday Kitchen Deals
Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, $164.99 (orig. $239.99)
Cuisinart Prep 11 Plus 11-Cup Food Processor, $99.99 (orig. $199.99)
GoWise USA 7-Quart Air Fryer with Dehydrator, $79.99 (orig. $119.99)
Artisanal Kitchen Supply 2-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
Best Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday Vacuum Deals
iRobot® Roomba® e5 (5150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
Shark Ion Robot Vacuum R77 Wi-Fi Bot, $168.74 (orig. $379.99)
Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac, $279.99 (orig. $429.99)
Shark Cordless Pet Plus Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
Best Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals on Healthy Home Essentials
Dyson Hot + Cold Air Purifier in White/Silver, $374.99 (orig. $499.99)
Venta® Original LW15 Airwasher Humidifier in White, $199.99 (orig. $219.99)
Morgan Home Faux Mink Twelve-Pound Weighted Blanket, $26.25 (orig. $70)
Airfree P2000 Filterless Air Purifier, $161.99 (orig. $269.99)
Best Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals on Smart Home Devices
Facebook 8-Inch Portal Mini with Alexa Built-In, $65 (orig. $129)
Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $169 (orig. $249)
Google Nest Google Home, $29 (orig. $99)
HoMedics® UV-Clean Portable Sanitizer Bag, $63.99 (orig. $79.99)
Google Nest Learning Third Generation Thermostat, $199 (orig. $249)
Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals
Amazon Has Over 81,000 Black Friday Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 67
Apple AirPods Are Going for Record-Low Black Friday Prices on Amazon
Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Just Got Even Better with This Extra Discount
Walmart’s Epic Black Friday Has Thousands of Unbeatable Deals — Here Are the Best 36
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.