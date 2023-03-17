18 Affordable Ways To Turn Your Bedroom Into The Sleep Sanctuary You Deserve

Celebrate World Sleep Day by turning your bedroom into a blissful sanctuary

Celebrate World Sleep Day by turning your bedroom into a blissful sanctuary

The older I get, the more invested I am in doing all that I can to make sure my bedroom is an absolute sanctuary. Long gone are the days where I could lay my head down anywhere, at any time, and still enjoy a blissful eight hours — nowadays, an un-plump pillow is enough to leave me tossing and turning for hours.

So, what with it being World Sleep Day on 17 March, it feels like now might just be the perfect time to prioritise making sure our bedrooms are as well equipped as possible for helping us all get a good night’s sleep...

Pick an adjustable pillow that can be tailored to suit your sleeping style

John Lewis & Partners

If you just never feel quite comfortable enough in bed, then upgrading your pillow could make a significant difference. Whether you sleep on your front, back, or side, this clever one can be adjusted in both height and firmness to suit your particular needs – so you’re guaranteed to end up finding a way that works for you.

£49.99 from John Lewis & Partners

Sleeping under a weighted blanket will help settle your body and calm your mind

Amazon

Great for anxious sleepers, using a weighted blanket has been proven to provide a sense of security and grounding – which helps stimulate the release of melatonin, and therefore calm any nerves. This one comes in three different sizes and weights, and two colours – blush pink and silver grey.

£23.99 from Amazon

Or if you’re short on storage space, try out this luxurious weighted eye mask

John Lewis & Partners

Weighted blankets are undeniably bulky – so if storage might be an issue, go for a weighted eye mask. Providing the same grounding effect, it’ll help calm you before you sleep, and also fully block out any light.

£15 from John Lewis & Partners

If worries are keeping you awake, simply jot them down on this handy pad

Not On The High Street

Sometimes, a nagging thought about my stupidly long to-do list can keep me up at night. So, I find it useful to keep a pad and a pen on my bedside table, just so I can dump anything down that I don’t want to forget, but need to get out of my brain so I can sleep. This pad has fifty pages, and seems perfect for the job.

£5.95 from Not On The High Street

Create a calming atmosphere by spritzing your bed linen with this lavender spray

Amazon

Made with pure lavender essential oil, this gorgeous natural room spray is perfect for misting over your bed linen, so you’re immediately greeted by the telltale sleepy scent as soon as you step into the bedroom.

£9.99 from Amazon

Treat yourself to a brand new pair of super soft pyjamas

John Lewis & Partners

Sometimes, a lovely new pair of pyjamas are all that’s needed to make you fall back in love with bedtime. With their soft and cosy modal jersey material, and feminine yet fluid fit, these pyjamas seem to be the perfect combination of comfort and style. Plus, they come in three different colours.

£46 from John Lewis & Partners

And swap out the standard pillowcases for some luxurious silk ones

Amazon

To turn your bedroom into a spa-like sleep sanctuary, I’d highly recommend getting some silk pillowcases. Hypoallergenic, non-absorbent, and super breathable, silk is super comfy to sleep on, and also actively maintains the moisture levels of your hair and skin overnight. So you’re more likely to wake up free of frizz or unwanted blemishes.

£25.99 from Amazon

When it’s time to wind down, use soft lamps instead of the harsh main light

Argos

I’m the kind of person who never turns on the big light — but if you do, then consider swapping to some slightly softer lighting when you’re winding down for bed. This bedside lamp is super affordable, and gives off a gorgeous glow thanks to its mustard finish.

£9 from Argos

Prop your pillows up with a bolster cushion to make your bed look extra inviting

Amazon

Placing a bolster cushion underneath your pillows will make them look far more plump and inviting, and give you some additional height. Plus, if you’re struggling to sleep, there are loads of different ways you can use it for some added support.

£20.39 (was £27.99) from Amazon

And lay out a textured cotton throw for added cosy vibes

John Lewis & Partners

With its natural beige colour, and fringed edging, this acrylic throw will make a great decorative addition to the end of your bed. Plus, it’s the perfect lightweight blanket to have on hand for those colder nights where you could do with an extra layer.

£25 from John Lewis & Partners

Be sure to spritz your pillow with this award-winning sleep spray

Amazon

Highly-rated by its many reviewers, this award-winning aromatherapeutic superblend of lavender, vetivert and camomile will leave your body and mind feeling calm and ready for sleep. Simply spritz it on your pillow before it’s time to snooze.

£15.75 from Amazon

Make a habit out of always lighting a candle that you associate with sleep

Not On The High Street

Made from sustainably sourced soy wax, and infused with pure lavender, vetiver, and mandarin essential oils, lighting this candle will let your mind know it’s time to slumber. Plus, it’s been infused with a gorgeous amethyst — a highly serene gemstone that’s believed to be a natural tranquilizer.

£17 from Not On The High Street

Swap your flimsy duvet for a plump and soft one that’ll see you through each season

Amazon

If you’re looking to create the ultimate sleep sanctuary, then you’ll definitely want to make sure that your duvet isn’t limp and lifeless. This bestselling one comes in four different sizes, is suitable for all seasons, and has been generously filled to give it a plump and luxurious feel.

£38 from Amazon

And cover it with this gorgeous 100% cotton white waffle bedding set

Argos

As far as I’m concerned, there’s something about white waffle bedding that just feels really welcoming yet elegant. This tactile set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases, and comes in three different bed sizes.

£35 from Argos

Fill the room with the aromatic steam of your favourite essential oils

Amazon

To me, nothing screams ‘sanctuary’ quite like using an electric diffuser to fill the whole room with your favourite essential oil scents. Slim and elegant, this diffuser would fit well on a bedside table — unlike many of the other options I’ve seen, which are considerably more clunky.

£28.99 from Amazon

Use a trusty topper to give your lumpy mattress a new lease of life

John Lewis & Partners

Sometimes, all that’s needed to get your bed in perfect condition is a mattress topper. For lumpy and hard mattresses that could do with an additional layer of cushioning, look no further than this super soft and light one.

£50 from John Lewis & Partners

Plug in this nifty machine to reap the benefits of sleep sound therapy

Amazon

Many people say that listening to white noise has really helped speed up the amount of time it takes them to get to sleep. This handy machine also has pink, blue, and brown noise options, as well as fan sounds, rain sounds, water sounds, wave sounds, and more. Plus, you can set the timer to make it turn itself off once you’re asleep.

£21.24 from Amazon

Or block out any noise instead if you prefer to sleep in complete silence

Amazon

But if noise is actually what’s causing the issue, then ear plugs might be a worthwhile buy. Great for light sleepers and noisy households, these stylish and reusable ones come in multiple colours and sizes, and are made from a super soft silicone material that’s perfectly comfortable to wear while sleeping.

£19.95 from Amazon

