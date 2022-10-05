$18.9 Billion Worldwide Outdoor Sports Apparel Industry to 2027 - Featuring Adidas, Columbia Sportswear, Cotswold Outdoor and Mizuno Among Others

Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Sports Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outdoor sports apparel market size reached US$ 12.73 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Outdoor sports apparel is worn by sportspersons while performing sports, vigorous physical exercises, and outdoor activities. It is commonly lightweight and loose to offer ample room for the movement of different body parts. It includes shirts, t-shirts, jackets, pants, fleece, spandex, hoodies, pullover, tracksuits, jogging suits, tights, shorts, and other clothes.

It is breathable, comfortable, lightweight, versatile, and helps prevent sunburn, rashes, muscle sprains, ligament-related injuries and the odor of sweat. It facilitates adequate blood flow, keeps muscles oxygenated, aids in maintaining heart rate, and provides individuals with comfort and agility. As a result, the demand for outdoor sports apparel is increasing globally.

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Trends:

The rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of adopting healthy lifestyles represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the increasing participation of the youth and geriatric population in physical activities to improve physical and mental well-being is catalyzing the demand for activewear and outdoor sports apparel.

Apart from this, the increasing traction of fitness apps that can be installed on smartphones, laptops, and tablets and the emerging trend of fitness vlogging are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players. Additionally, key market players are collaborating with fitness influencers to promote their brands on social media and e-commerce platforms and reach a broader consumer base.

In line with this, a considerable rise in the tourism industry, coupled with the increasing number of adventure enthusiasts, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of garments with additional padding to regulate blood circulation and oxygen delivery, maintain required pressure on the skin, and prevent skin allergies is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the easy availability of trendy sports apparel through offline and online distribution channels is driving the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Cotswold Outdoor (Outdoor and Cycle Concepts Limited), L. L. Bean Inc., lululemon athletica inc., Mizuno Corporation, Mountain Warehouse Ltd., Nike Inc., Patagonia Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour Inc. and VF Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global outdoor sports apparel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global outdoor sports apparel market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of sale?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global outdoor sports apparel market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Top Wear
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Bottom Wear
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Mode of Sale
7.1 Retail Stores
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Supermarkets
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Brand Outlets
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Discount Stores
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Online Stores
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Men
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Women
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Kids
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Adidas AG
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Columbia Sportswear Company
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Cotswold Outdoor (Outdoor and Cycle Concepts Limited)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 L. L. Bean Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 lululemon athletica inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Mizuno Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Mountain Warehouse Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Nike Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Patagonia Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Puma SE
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Under Armour Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 VF Corporation
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

