With 18.2% CAGR, Data Center Automation Market Worth USD 27.35 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global data center automation market size is projected to reach USD 27.35 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center automation market size was valued at USD 7.40 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 8.49 billion in 2022 to USD 27.35 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Rising cloud service adoption and increasing demand for developed data center automation are expected to foster this market’s progress. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Data Center Automation Market Forecast, 2022-2029.”


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/data-center-automation-market-107027


Key Industry Development

August 2022: ABB entered into a collaboration with ATS Global, a smart digital transformation solution provider, to extend its data center automation business.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

18.2%

2029 Value Projection

USD 27.35 Billion

Base Year

2021

Data Center Automation Market Size in 2021

USD 7.40 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

157

Segments covered

Type, Application and Geography


Rising Data Center Development Investments Facilitated Market Growth During the Pandemic

This market was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to increasing data center development investments. The alarming spike in COVID-19 infections led to the imposition of restrictions on transport and travel, thereby facilitating the adoption of digital services. The adoption of digitization enabled manufacturers to conduct their businesses and recover costs. Furthermore, the rising adoption of e-commerce facilitated data center automation adoption. These factors elevated the industry’s growth during the pandemic.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/data-center-automation-market-107027


Drivers and Restraints

Rising Internet Penetration to Propel Market Growth

Data center automation refers to several factors such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, social media, video streaming platforms, and cloud adoption. The rising demand for smartphones, IoT devices, social media, and other platforms is expected to enhance this industry’s growth. Furthermore, increasing internet penetration is expected to foster this industry’s growth prospects. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital technologies is expected to boost this industry’s progress during the upcoming years. In addition, constant data generation may drive the data center automation market growth.

However, shortage of skilled professionals is likely to hamper market progress.

Segments

Solutions Segment to Dominate Attributable to Novel Data Center Introduction

By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to lead due to the novel data center introduction.

Large Enterprises Segment to Lead Owing to Automation Solution Deployment

As per enterprise type, the market is segregated into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment is expected to lead due to the deployment of automation solutions.

Public Cloud Data Center Segment to Dominate Owing to Robust Cloud Data Centers Development

Based on data center type, the market is classified into enterprise or on-premise data centers, colocation or managed data centers, and public cloud data centers. The public cloud data center segment is expected to lead due to the robust development of cloud data centers.

Healthcare Segment to Lead Attributable to Increasing Demand for Emerging Technologies

According to end-users, the market is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunications, government & public sector, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The healthcare segment is expected to lead due to the rising demand for emerging technologies.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/data-center-automation-market-107027


Regional Insights

Presence of Numerous Data Centers to Propel Market Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the data center automation market share due to the presence of numerous data centers. The market in North America stood at USD 3.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) may foster the product demand.

In Europe, the presence of numerous data centers across France, the Netherlands, Germany, and the U.K. is expected to foster market progress. Furthermore, increasing governments for developing green data centers are expected to foster market progress.

In Asia Pacific, increasing investments in the development of cloud and colocation data centers are likely to foster the product demand. This factor may elevate industry growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch Novel Centers to Boost their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce the launch of novel centers to gain a positive brand image. For example, Alibaba Cloud announced two novel data centers in South Korea and Thailand in October 2021. This strategy may empower local businesses for their digital transformation. This strategy may enhance Alibaba Cloud’s brand image and generate remunerative growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, major players devise research and development, mergers, partnerships, innovations, and expansions to elevate their market position.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • Cisco Systems Inc.(U.S.)

  • Micro Focus (U.K.)

  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)

  • Fujitsu (Japan)

  • Broadcom (U.S.)

  • BMC Software, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Dell Inc. (U.S.)

  • Arista Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

  • ABB (Switzerland)


Quick Buy – Data Center Automation Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107027


Major Table of Contents:

1.      Global Data Center Automation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

1.1. Key Findings

1.2. By Component (USD)

1.2.1. Solutions

1.2.2. Services

1.2.2.1. Professional Services

1.2.2.2. Managed Services

1.3. By Enterprise Type (USD)

1.3.1. SMEs

1.3.2. Large Enterprises

1.4. By Data Center Type (USD)

1.4.1. Enterprise or On-premise Data Center

1.4.2. Colocation or Managed Data Center

1.4.3. Public Cloud Data Center

1.5. By End-user (USD)

1.5.1. BFSI

1.5.2. Retail & e-commerce

1.5.3. IT and Telecommunications

1.5.4. Government & Public sector

1.5.5. Energy & Utilities

1.5.6. Manufacturing

1.5.7. Healthcare

1.5.8. Others (transportation, media & entertainment, etc.)

1.6. By Region (USD)

1.6.1. North America

1.6.2. Europe

1.6.3. Asia Pacific

1.6.4. Middle East & Africa

1.6.5. South America

2.      North America Data Center Automation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

2.1. Key Findings

2.2. By Component (USD)

2.2.1. Solutions

2.2.2. Services

2.2.2.1. Professional Services

2.2.2.2. Managed Services

2.3. By Enterprise Type (USD)

2.3.1. SMEs

2.3.2. Large Enterprises

2.4. By Data Center Type (USD)

2.4.1. Enterprise or On-premise Data Center

2.4.2. Colocation or Managed Data Center

2.4.3. Public Cloud Data Center

2.5. By End-user (USD)

2.5.1. BFSI

2.5.2. Retail & e-commerce

2.5.3. IT and Telecommunications

2.5.4. Government & Public sector

2.5.5. Energy & Utilities

2.5.6. Manufacturing

2.5.7. Healthcare

2.5.8. Others (transportation, media & entertainment, etc.)

2.6. By Country (USD)

2.6.1. U.S.

2.6.2. Canada

2.6.3. Mexico

3.      Europe Data Center Automation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. By Component (USD)

3.2.1. Solutions

3.2.2. Services

3.2.2.1. Professional Services

3.2.2.2. Managed Services

3.3. By Enterprise Type (USD)

3.3.1. SMEs

3.3.2. Large Enterprises

3.4. By Data Center Type (USD)

3.4.1. Enterprise or On-premise Data Center

3.4.2. Colocation or Managed Data Center

3.4.3. Public Cloud Data Center

3.5. By End-user (USD)

3.5.1. BFSI

3.5.2. Retail & e-commerce

3.5.3. IT and Telecommunications

3.5.4. Government & Public sector

3.5.5. Energy & Utilities

3.5.6. Manufacturing

3.5.7. Healthcare

3.5.8. Others (transportation, media & entertainment, etc.)

3.6. By Country (USD)

3.6.1. U.K.

3.6.2. Germany

3.6.3. Italy

3.6.4. France

3.6.5. Spain

3.6.6. Russia

3.6.7. Benelux

3.6.8. Nordics

3.6.9. Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…!


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Canadiens forward Gallagher out at least two weeks with lower-body injury

    VANCOUVER — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Brendan Gallagher will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher missed games at Calgary and Edmonton last week because of the injury. He had played every game of the season up to that point. Gallagher has three goals and five assists in 22 games. The Canadiens gave the update on Gallagher's injury before facing the Canucks on Monday night in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022. The Canadia

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year contract that adds the right-hander to the team's rotation. “I mean the roster's, I think, fully set up for doing special things and having a long season,” he said. “But also ... that's one of my favorite mounds

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap