Out of 18,000+ Deals in Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale, These Are the 10 Best Starting at $10

Including Drybar’s hot air brush and an “amazingly flattering” swimsuit.

You know that feeling when your birthday finally falls on a Saturday and all feels right in the world? That’s how it feels to be a shopping editor when it’s summer sale season. Amazon’s Fourth of July sale has aligned with its early Prime Day deals, which means you’re getting savings on top of savings — and practically all of our favorite beauty and fashion needs discounted. Because the pool of what’s on sale at the retailer practically doubled with the holiday, we sorted through the now-expansive sale section (which includes 18,000+ items!), and found the 10 must-have deals you won’t want to miss out on, with prices starting at just $10.

Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals:

Gap 2-Pack Crewneck T-Shirt

You kind of can’t overdo it on closet essentials, because — as the name suggests — those staples get a lot of wear. As such, I typically use an Amazon sale as an excuse to grab a few more wardrobe basics, and this Fourth of July sale is no exception. I’ll be grabbing Gap’s two-pack of crewneck T-shirts (my basic tee of choice), which are incredibly soft, loose-fitting without swallowing me, and surprisingly good quality given the low price point.

Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen

A sun-kissed glow and fresh-faced radiance are requirements for summer skin (I don’t make the rules), but they’re not achievable sans-SPF (at least, not on my sunburn-prone skin). I have a sheer sunscreen I wear daily, but for those days when I want a touch of blurring coverage with sun protection, I’m eyeing this tinted SPF 30 from Neutrogena. Shoppers rave that the tint, which is available in four shades, “looks incredibly natural” while “evening skin tone.” “It gives my skin a healthy looking glow,” wrote another customer, who deemed it “perfect for light makeup days.”

Charmo Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit

In case you still haven’t bought a new summer swimsuit, consider grabbing this pick from Charmo while it’s on sale. The one piece is available in 14 colors and features ruched “tummy control” and adjustable straps. According to shoppers, the now-$35 swimsuit is “amazingly flattering.” “The fabric is thick and [the] cut is flattering but still holds you in where you need it to with lots of stretch,” wrote another person, adding that it “keeps your bum in without riding up — even after swimming in the ocean.”

Anrabess Casual Loose Sundress

Anrabess is a shopper-favorite Amazon brand, and this on-sale maxi dress — similar to a style recently worn by Taylor Swift — boasts more than 13,900 five-star ratings. The stylish sleeveless dress is available in 40 colorways — including classic solids and summer-inspired florals — with shoppers writing that they “get compliments every time” they wear the “comfortable yet dressy” piece.

Luv Me Care Rice Water Hair Growth Shampoo

Between stress, hormonal changes, and Covid-19, it seems everyone is losing more hair than they’d like to. If you’re trying to get your mane back, consider grabbing Luv Me Care’s Rice Water Hair Growth Shampoo while it’s on sale for just $20. This shampoo is infused with strengthening, thickening biotin and caffeine, which can help promote new growth. Shoppers note that after just a few weeks of use, they noticed less shedding and stronger strands.

Michael Kors Pyper Stainless Steel Watch

Metal watches have been the surprising accessory on nearly every celebrity’s wrist this year, and you can grab your own for less during Amazon’s Fourth of July sale. The shopper-favorite Michael Kors’ Pyper watch is 44 percent off right now; it features a round face with a stainless steel case, gold finish, and small crystal details at each hour. It’s a look shoppers describe as “elegant,” “simple, and classic.”

Reef Vista Hi Sandal

During the summer, I trade out just about every shoe I own for an easy sandal, so I’m currently eyeing Reef’s Vista Hi for those days when I need a (literal) boost. This style features a 1.75-inch platform for added height and a cork footbed for optimal comfort. Shoppers rave that the sandals are “so comfortable” they were able to wear them “out of the box” for “12 hours” straight. One person wrote that they even walked “at least three miles” in the style with no “aches, pains, or blisters.”

Drybar Double Shot Blow Dryer Brush

My favorite part of a haircut is the blowout, which thanks to dry shampoo I can extend for a few days. But after the volume flattens and the curls unravel, I need a tool that can help me recreate the look at home, which is why I’m considering Drybar’s Double Shot Blow Dryer Brush while it’s 25 percent off. InStyle named it one of the best hot air brushes of 2023, with testers saying that it’s “easy to maneuver” and leaves hair “shiny,” “silky,” and “completely frizz-free.”

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist

This is not the first time I’m advising you to buy Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist. Since being introduced to it six months ago, I’ve practically cut out body lotions, favoring this lightweight — but still highly nourishing — oil that’s formulated with oat and vitamin E-heavy jojoba oil. It instantly softens my skin while leaving a subtle, clean fragrance I would wear as a perfume if given the opportunity. So, I’m definitely grabbing a few more while it’s on sale, and you should do the same.

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

The best way to avoid future wrinkles is sunscreen (and lots of it), but the best way to erase them is with L'Oréal Paris’ Revitalift Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer — at least according to Amazon shoppers. This treatment is formulated with retinol, which is designed to minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and hydrating hyaluronic acid. Customers say that they saw their wrinkles fade in as little as two weeks, with one person writing that it “helped plump and smooth [their] skin,” making their complexion appear “brighter and more glowy each morning.”

