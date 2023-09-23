After £175m spent this summer Man Utd look to Jonny Evans for inspiration against Burnley

Jonny Evans started against Burnley but emerged from the game with credit - Shutterstock/Peter Powell

After spending £175 million on signings this summer, Manchester United’s inspiration to end their run of worrying defeats came in the form of Jonny Evans, their 35-year-old free agent who had been back at Carrington in pre-season while he looked for his next club.

Erik Ten Hag had been looking for players to step up to the challenge after almost a month of tasting only losses and few would have thought Evans could turn their campaign around. Yet the veteran defender, in his first United start since 2015, provided the assist for Bruno Fernandes’ goal that calmed nerves at Turf Moor.

“That was my 200th game for Man United, I never thought I would ever reach that figure - the best night of my life,” said Evans. “I loved every minute of it. Before the game you get a feeling, I couldn’t wait, just pure excitement. Coming up here on the bus I was buzzing.”

United were not fluent but these will be small steps to recovery after their problems had been so ruthlessly exposed by opposition in their previous three matches. Vincent Kompany helped turn Manchester blue in the last decade during his glittering career at City, but his Burnley team were perhaps the best opposition for United in their predicament.

His Burnley team had the youngest average age of the Premier League this season and at times were exciting but also naive. At this stage, though, a win is a win for Ten Hag and he will take any victory he can get. Home matches against Crystal Palace and Brentford followed by a trip to Sheffield United offer other chances for United to recapture the form they showed at times last season.

Zeki Amdouni hit the post for Burnley during a bright first half - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

United’s backline looks makeshift, with short-term solutions covering for their injury worries. But Evans brings a familiar assuredness to this struggling team. The only survivor of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, he was in the United team here 14 years ago when Burnley were first promoted to the Premier League and Robbie Blake scored a famous winner. “Jonny Evans is a red….” chanted United fans when he was subbed in the final moments.

“He gave the team calmness. His skills were brilliant, as with the goal.” was the assessment of Ten Hag. “We have problems with injuries but we are very happy that he comes in and has character and a skillset. Even when things are against you, you can bounce back.”

Evans, 35, was only back at United this summer to keep fit while he looked for a new club but ended up staying to make up the numbers for pre-season. It says plenty about Ten Hag’s backline that the manager pushed for a one-year deal for the veteran, who was handed his first United start in more than eight years. Lisandro Martinez had been added to Ten Hag’s injury list, with Harry Maguire also sidelined.

Organisation. Communication. Solidity. They were the attributes that explained Ten Hag’s decision when asked about Evans. It was a desperate attempt by Ten Hag to breathe life into United’s season after such a poor run of games, where even victories against Wolves and Nottingham Forest have been unconvincing.

Ten Hag could have had few complaints with Evans' application at Turf Moor - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

“I wasn’t consciously thinking I would sign [after getting the first call],” admitted Evans. “When you get to a certain age you start to wind down your career. I got the call and didn’t have another option, so I just took it and tried to do my best in training and take my chance. You then just hope your body sees you through.

“It was never a thought that I would come in and be a starter, I was told that my role would be to provide competition and that is how I have approached it. With a few injuries I then had the chance to start.”

Evans thought he had given United the lead when he nodded in Sergio Reguilon’s corner. Replays showed that Rasmus Hojlund was stood in front of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and in an offside position. Ten Hag’s look on the touchline suggested it never rains but it pours.

But the moment of magic arrived just as the clock ticked into first-half stoppage time. Evans was involved, lofting a ball behind the Burnley defence that invited a first-time volley from his captain. Bruno’s finish struck sweetly off his laces, arrowing into the bottom corner. He covered his ears with his celebration. Goals are the only way United will cancel the noise this season.

“This was a must win and we knew that. The team spoke on the pitch. You could see the characters in the dressing room,” said Ten Hag. “This is only one win but what we have seen is that there is togetherness and fight, there is really good spirit in the dressing room.”

