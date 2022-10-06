The 172 Best Shoes From Spring 2023 Fashion Month

Boots, Heels and Sandals: a shoe for every occasion.

Simone Rocha Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Ready to get a very early start on spring shoe shopping?

There's a lot to choose from, as this fashion month provided a great range of options in footwear. Chopova Lowena gave us an outrageous fuzzy statement boot; Dior sent a lustworthy two-heel stiletto down the runway; and Collina Strada is determined to bring puffy sandals back into fashion. These brands prove that although shoes might take up less visual real estate than pants or tops, they deserve an equal amount of adoration.

Click through the galleries below for all the shoe highlights from New York, Paris, Milan and London.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Best of Milan Fashion Week

AC9 Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Best of London Fashion Week

Chopova Lowena Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Best of New York Fashion Week

Collina Strada Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

