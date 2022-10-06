The 172 Best Shoes From Spring 2023 Fashion Month
Boots, Heels and Sandals: a shoe for every occasion.
Ready to get a very early start on spring shoe shopping?
There's a lot to choose from, as this fashion month provided a great range of options in footwear. Chopova Lowena gave us an outrageous fuzzy statement boot; Dior sent a lustworthy two-heel stiletto down the runway; and Collina Strada is determined to bring puffy sandals back into fashion. These brands prove that although shoes might take up less visual real estate than pants or tops, they deserve an equal amount of adoration.
Click through the galleries below for all the shoe highlights from New York, Paris, Milan and London.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Best of London Fashion Week
Best of New York Fashion Week
