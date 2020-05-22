170+ Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

Shop to it!

We're not sure how else to convince you to browse through this lengthy list of online sales that are happening this Memorial Day Weekend besides the fact that, yeah, we just tallied more than 170 virtual steals that you can shop from now until Monday. The selection spans almost everything that you might need or desire, plus a sweet discount to go along with it. And since you're much safer staying at home by a screen than venturing outside with others, there's really no excuse for passing up these deals. Happy hunting!

437: 15% off everything with code SPRING15.

8vo Ático: 20% off from Collection 02; extra 25% off final sale items from Collection 01 with code MAYFLASHSALE.

Abacaxi: 20% off everything with code SUNSHINE.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Up to 60% off everything.

Acacia: Up to 70% off select styles.

Adidas: Up to 50% off select styles.

Adrianna Papell: 25% off everything.

Advanced Clinicals: 20% off Power Paris with code POWER.

Aerosoles: 40% off select summer styles.

Aether Apparel: 10% off everything; Aether give 10% of every sale to the homeless crisis in the brand's local communities.

Alice + Olivia: Up to 80% off select styles.

Alder New York: 20% off everything.

Alpha Industries: 50% off select styles.

Alton Lane: 30% off everything with code MEMDAY30.

Alternative Apparel: 40% off everything with code 40FRIEND.

AMO: Up to 75% off select styles.

Andie: 25% off select styles with code SUMMERON.

Ansea: 10% off on all Yulex Bags, Yulex Wetsuits and Econyl Swimwear with code INHONOROF.

Ariat: Buy one, get one 50% off.

Aritzia: Up to 50% off select styles.

Astr The Label: 30% off sale on sale items with code MEM30.

Aurate: 15% off all orders up to $250; 20% off all orders between $250 and $500; 25% off all orders $500+ with code SUMMER.

Aquatalia: 20% off full price styles excluding core styles with code WKND20.

Banana Republic: Up to 75% off everything (from May 20-25); Extra 10% off everything (from May 24-25).

Bandier: Extra 30% off sale.

Ban.do: 25% off select items with code STAYCATION.

Batu: 20% off summer flats with code MEMORIAL20.

Beyond Yoga: Up to 75% off sale with daily doorbuster deals.

Bluebella: Up to 50% off select styles.

Blundstone: 25% off select styles.

Bloomingdale's: Extra 50% off items labeled EXTRA.

Boden: 30% off with code F9M5.

Calzedonia: 20% off swim.

Camilla: Up to 50% off select styles.

Carbon38: Up to 80% off select styles with code MDW2020.

Chico's: Deals starting at $19.

Chinese Laundry: 25% off all full-price items with code YAY25.

Christy Dawn: 60% off everything with code COMMUNITY30.

Clergerie: 30% off select styles.

Club Monaco: 25% off everything with code LONGWEEKEND

Coach: Up to 50% off select styles.

Coco Shop: Complimentary Coco Shop scrunchie or hair bow with every purchase.

Coclico: Up to 30% off a select summer styles.

Cotton On: Up to 50% off everything.

Cos: 25% off when you spend $200 or more.

Dear Frances: 20% off everything with code SPRING20.

Dermstore: Up to 20% off with code SUMMER.

Dolce Vita: 50% off everything with code FIFTY.

Donni: Extra 30% off of sale; if you spend over $100, you get a complimentary dolce headband with code THANKYOU30.

Dr. Scholl's: 50% off sandals; 30% off everything else with code KICKOFF.

Eddie Bauer: 50% off everything.

EleVen: 20% off select styles with code COACHVENUS.

Eleven Six: 50% off Spring 2020 styles with code SPRINGSALELOVE50.

Eloquii: Up to 60% off everything.

Emilia George: 30% off everything (masks excluded) with code 30OFF.

Emu Australia: 20% off all sneaker styles.

Eraclea Skincare: 30% off its Sun Defense Treatment.

Face-Kit: 15% off everything with code SUMMER.

Falconeri: 20% off select styles.

Fashion To Figure: 40% off when you buy three items; 30% off when you buy two items; 25% off when you buy one item.

Fleur du Mal: Up to 50% off sale, including select pieces from the Resort 2020 collection.

7 For All Mankind: 40% off everything with code SUMMER.

For Love & Lemons: 30% off select Spring 2020 ready-to-wear, swim, knitwear and jewelry.

For the Ages: 20% off with code SUMMER2020.

Frame: Up to 40% off select styles.

Franco Sarto: 50% off select styles; 40% off everything else with code FRANCOSUMMER.

Giovanna: 10% off everything with code TENFORTEN; 10% of each sale with go to Project PPE.

Gloss Game: 15% off with code MEMORIAL15 (from May 21-25); 20% off with code GLOSSGRAD20 (from May 26-June 15).

Good American: 20% off full-price favorites; extra 40% off sale items.

Hanky Panky: Up to 65% off thongs, panties, camis, sleepwear and more; multi-packs up to 40% off.

Hat Attack: 25% off with code MEM25.

Havaianas: 30% off two or more styles.

Havva: 20% off everything with code THANKYOU.

Heartloom: 25% off everything; up to 80% off select sale styles.

Hobo: 25% off select styles with code MDW25.

Imago-A: Up to 65% off previous collections.

Indigo Swimwear: 35% of with code MEMORIALDAY; all orders will get a free sustainable indigo cinche bag, as well as a free 4oceans bracelet.

Inhabit: 40% off the entire Spring 2020 collection.

Innisfree: Complimentary Innisfree eco-friendly tote bag with purchases over $60.

Intentionally Blank: Up to 60% off all shoes; extra 60% off all sale shoes with code EXTRA60SALE.

Intimissimi: All bras $19.

J Brand: 40% off everything with code MEMORIALDAY.

Jade Swim: 40% off everything with code MEMORIAL.

Kangol: 15% off everything.

Kappa: 25% off with code LDW2020.

Kate Spade: Extra 40% off sale with code SUNNYDAYS.

Keds: 20% off full priced items with code WEEKEND.

Kipling: 30% off full-price; extra 50% off sale.

Kkco: Up to 70% off select styles via @kkco Instagram stories.

Koral: Extra 40% off sale.

Krewe: Up to 70% off select styles.

Ksubi: 30% off everything with code FLASH30.

Lacausa: 20% off everything.

La Porte: Bikinis starting at $10; One-pieces starting at $35; 50% off all proceeds go to Covid-19 relief and making masks and hospital gowns.

Levi's: Up to 50% off everything.

L.F. Markey: Discount on select styles.

Limnia: Complimentary dangler with any purchase over $400.

Lisa Says Gah: 20% off sale with code SALE20.

Loft: 50% off your purchase with code FRIEND.

Loup: 25% off everything (excluding Tie Dyed Classics) with code code SUN.

Mansur Gavriel: Discounts on select styles.

Michael Stars: Extra 30% off sale.

Mikoh: 30% off everything with select pieces up to 75% off with code WAVES.

Moda Operandi: Up to 50% off select styles.

Modcloth: 30% off everything with code HOTDOG.

Molly Hatch: 20% off all textiles with code MEMORIAL.

Mr Larkin: Up to 90% off select styles.

Mulberry & Grand: 30% off everything with code SPRING30.

Naadam: 25% off select styles with code SUNNY25.

Nasty Gal: 60% off everything; extra 20% off with code GET20.

Need Supply Co.: Up to 50% off select styles.

Neighborhood Goods: 30% off select styles.

Nordstrom: Up to 50% off select styles.

Nomasei: 15% off select styles with code MEMORIAL NOMASEI.

Old Navy: 50% off all shorts, tees, tanks and swim.

Opening Ceremony: Extra 50% off sale with code TORCHPASS50.

& Other Stories: Up to 50% off Spring styles.

Parachute: 20% off everything.

P.E. Nation: Up to 40% off select styles.

Perricone MD: Up to 40% off select products.

PrettyLittleThing: 50% off with code GIMME50.

Printfresh: Extra 30% off sale price Eyes of The World pajamas with code MDW30.

Quay Australia: Buy one pair, get one free of your choice.

Raen: Free tote with every purchase of $125+.

Rails: 30% off everything (excludes new styles) with code MEMORIAL2020.

Rebecca Minkoff: Up to 65% off sale items.

4th & Reckless: 30% off everything with code MDW30.

Retrofete: 20% off everything with code RETROLIVE.

Rifle Paper Co.: 30% off all items with code FRESH.

Roam: Up to 60% off everything.

Robin Piccone: 25% off everything; free mesh hoodie for orders over $200.

Roller Rabbit: Extra 30% off sale with code 30EXTRA.

Russell Athletic: 50% off everything.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 50% off select styles.

Same Los Angeles: 10% off Memorial Day Edit.

Sanctuary: 30% off everything white; up to 65% off sale with code MDW30.

Sephora: Up to 50% off select items.

SheIn: Free gift with purchase; up to 80% off select products.

Simon Miller: 25% off everything with code FUNINTHESUN.

Sleepy Jones: 20% off everything

Soludos: 20% off everything.

Soma: Up to 75% off select styles.

Splendid: 40% off everything with code THISISBIG.

Squeeze De Citron: 15% off everything with code MDW15.

State Cashmere: 20% off everything with code MEMORIAL2020.

Staud: Up to 65% off select styles.

Strange Bikinis: 20% off select styles.

Stutterheim: 50% off raincoats and accessories.

Sundry: Extra 30% off sale with code 30MEMORIAL.

Sunglass Hut: Up to 30% off select brands.

Tanya Taylor: Up to 50% off select styles.

Thakoon: 30% off select products with code SUMMER30.

Thrilling: 15% off everything.

Tiare Hawaii: 30% off everything with code MEMORIAL30.



Toms: 25% off everything.

Too Cool For School: 25% off everything with code INMEMORY2020.

Touch In Sol: 30% off skincare-for-makeup products.

True&Co: 20% off everything.

Ulta: Up to 50% off select styles.

Uniqlo: Limited time offers on selections from Uniqlo's Airism collection.

Urban Skin Rx: 20% off everything.

Vichy: 20% off and gift with purchase with code MDAY20.

Venus Swim: $50 off $200; $30 off $150; $15 off $100 with code MANGO.

Viva Aviva: Complimentary Viva Aviva mask with every purchase.

Voloshin: Up to 75% off select styles.

Warp + Weft: 40% off everything with code MDW40.

W. Concept: Buy one, get one for 20% off with code MEMORIAL20.

White House Black Market: 40% off almost everything.

Wol Hide: 20% off Spring collection sweaters.

Year of Ours: 30% off dresses with code DRESSME.

