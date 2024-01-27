17 Value Spirit Brands You Should Know About

bottles of affordable quality spirits - Static Media / Shutterstock

With a world full of spirit brands spanning sometimes-inexplicable price brackets, distinguishing the overpriced from the undervalued can be tricky. Over the past 10 years, I've worked in the spirits industry with a focus on brand marketing, retail, and hospitality. I know that no matter what field you work in, customers always want the best value. But what does value even mean?

Value doesn't mean seeking the absolute cheapest options nor the highest-quality products, but the spirits that straddle these two advantages to deliver an exceptional product for the price you pay. These are the spirits you want to keep in stock, that you can always rely on to be enjoyable, and that you can recommend to friends without fear of a judgmental side-eye.

I've scoured the market to find spirits that deliver their money's worth (and then some). These are standout spirit brands that demonstrate a dedication to the quality of their product and deliver high value at affordable prices. The value spirit brands you should know about may surprise you, and you may even spot a few old friends in this list.

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson Whiskey bottle on ice - monticello/Shutterstock

Undoubtedly one of the most recognizable poster children of Irish whiskey, Jameson delivers a flavorsome yet mellow whiskey that is as enjoyable neat or on the rocks as it is in mixers. Irish whiskey is the best for beginners, without being overpowering or rich, and Jameson is one such dram.

Jameson's triple distillation process refines and enriches the spirit past what you might get in other affordable entry-level whiskeys. While many lower-cost products are distilled in column stills, Jameson's distillation process uses copper pot stills for a more traditional and hands-on approach, resulting in a more enjoyable whiskey.

The whiskey is then aged in oak barrels for a minimum of four years to attain its golden hue and pick up additional complementary flavors. Exhibiting a welcoming breath of sherry and vanilla, spice, and nutty flavors on the palate, there's plenty to appreciate without challenge.

While Jameson doesn't have the price tag with the lowest digits on the shelf, the quality that you get for what is a comparatively low cost is impressive. The brand also produces premium whiskeys, such as Jameson 18 Years, which still offer an elevated product at a reasonable price.

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Buffalo Trace bourbon and glass - Teddy L Hovis/Shutterstock

In discussions of the best consumer bourbons, Buffalo Trace is one that frequently comes up, even when the conversation isn't focused on price. This is a corn, rye, and barley Kentucky straight bourbon, meaning that it has been aged for at least two years in the U.S., including at least one year in the state of Kentucky.

Buffalo Trace's aging process is one aspect that distinguishes it from many other bourbons in its price bracket. Following distillation, the spirit is set into charred new oak barrels, imparting a richer flavor than used oak.

During the aging process, the distillers place the filled barrels within the brick walls of a century-old warehouse, where the whiskey interacts with the oak and extracts its spicy flavor and woody tannins. The result is a bang-for-your-buck bourbon that delivers classic sweetness with toffee, chocolate, dried fruit, and cooking spice on the palate.

Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey

Rittenhouse rye on barrel - Heaven Hill Distillery

Rittenhouse Rye is distilled in Kentucky today but was born in Pennsylvania long before Heaven Hill Distillery purchased the brand in 1999. Under Heaven Hill's production, the brand still maintains the Pennsylvania style, also known as Old Monongahela rye, which boasts elevated spice and richness. The bottle proudly features the phrase "bottled-in-bond" — meaning that the producer adheres to specific whiskey distillation requirements established in 1897.

Bottled-in-bond means that the whiskey is produced in one distillery in one distilling season, and wears the specific name of its distillery plant of origin. It also dictates that the spirit is bottled at exactly 100 proof (50% ABV), and matures for at least four years in a government-bonded warehouse.

To be considered a rye whiskey, Rittenhouse Rye contains at least 51% rye, from which it gets its heightened spicy notes of cinnamon and nutmeg. The mash bill does still contain corn, which balances out the rye with toffee-like sweetness. This is the perfect rye whiskey for a Manhattan cocktail, but it's also a rich delight enjoyed neat.

Johnnie Walker Black Label 12 Years Scotch

Johnnie Walker bottle with glasses - Billy Watkins/Shutterstock

Johnnie Walker Red Label may not be a tipple that Scotch connoisseurs flock to, or perhaps even tolerate, but Black Label seems to provide common ground. For a small price bump up from the Johnnie Walker Red, the Black Label provides a high-quality product for a price that means value for those who enjoy blended Scotch.

There's a faint touch of smoke in Black Label, while the rest of the flavor profile delivers spice, dried fruit, cereal, and toffee notes. As with all whiskies blended into a final product receiving at least 12 years of oak barrel aging, it's a smooth sipper or an enriching ingredient in a cocktail. Black Label picked up double gold in the blended Scotch category (under 15 years) at the 2013 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and gold outstanding in the Deluxe Blend category at the 2013 International Wine & Spirit Competition.

Laphroaig 10 Scotch

Laphroaig 10 bottle on hay - Irik Bik/Shutterstock

While it's certainly possible to find offensively cheap Scotch whiskies on the market, it's a wee challenge to find an affordable-yet-quality single malt, especially one of the peated persuasion. Laphroaig 10 Year Old is an iconic Islay single malt Scotch, not only because it's light on your wallet, but it's also distinctively peaty. Its intense smoke expression comes from the peat fires over which the distillery cold-smokes and dries its malted barley, before laying it out on the malting floor to absorb the seaside air. Although this may sound a little too much, the whisky is pleasantly smooth and delivers a kiss of sweetness with just a suggestion of seaweed.

Laphroaig 10 is renowned as being an exceptional whisky in its price range, proving itself in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition by collecting a gold medal in 2020 and double gold in 2022, and in 2021 this whisky earned gold in the International Wine & Spirits Competition. While this product sits a price bracket or two higher than some other spirits on this list, this is one of the best value spirits when comparing price, quality, and pedigree.

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

Tanqueray beside gin and tonic - Michelangelo De Cia/Shutterstock

Tanqueray holds its position firmly as a London dry gin that's mid-range in price, yet delivers balance, flavor, and refined strength. As a quintessential London dry gin, Tanqueray offers a distinctly juniper-driven flavor profile that allows it to sing out in martinis or a gin and tonic.

While some gins seem to feature every plant in the botanical garden — Bruichladdich's The Botanist gin features 22 types of Islay flora snippets — Tanqueray carefully uses just four main botanicals. Aside from its juniper backbone, angelica root, coriander, and licorice form the botanical lineup for this focused and flavor-efficient spirit.

These carefully proportioned botanicals result in a tasty gin with prominent spiciness and herbaceous flavor. The recipe is the same one that Charles Tanqueray invented in 1830, offering a journey into the history of London dry gin. Tanqueray is a reliably delicious brand of gin, and its simple array of botanicals makes it versatile for a range of gin-based cocktails and a bright, clean option for a dry martini. You get history and heritage in a bottle of Tanqueray London Dry Gin, making this a great value for its price.

Beefeater London Dry Gin

Beefeater gin on ice - monticello/Shutterstock

Even with so much competition out there, Beefeater London Dry Gin has long held popularity and drawn devotees who appreciate its value. The truth is, there are a lot of London dry gins out there. The qualifications are straightforward under the European Union's definition — botanicals (always including juniper) are to be non-synthetic and added to a neutral base spirit during distillation, which is to finish as a distillate of at least 70% ABV, with only water and hardly any sweetener permitted afterward.

Proudly boasting its title as the world's most awarded gin, Beefeater has been an impressive and stimulating drop for more than 200 years. To this day, the gin is still distilled in central London, while production of all other historic dry gins has moved elsewhere.

On the botanical lineup, Seville orange and lemon peel lend citrus character, while angelica seeds and roots create an earthy yet floral canvas. Of course, as a London dry gin, piney juniper is the hero and ensures there's no mistaking what type of smooth-drinking spirit this is.

New Amsterdam Stratusphere Gin

Stratusphere gin and cocktail - stratuspheregin/Instagram

Stratusphere Gin by New Amsterdam is a contemporary gin that places citrus front and center. This gin has only grown in popularity due to its approachable yet rewarding flavor at a very attractive price.

Citrus is central here, as opposed to traditional, juniper-dominant styles such as London dry gin. Orange and lime stand out in the nose and flavor profile, making it a tasty choice for a refreshing, citrusy cocktail such as a southside.

Stratosphere Gin is a high-value consumer spirit that may very well already have a permanent spot in your liquor cabinet, due to how affordable it is to keep in stock. It's by no means a sipper, but it's an affordable way to zest up your G&T. Because the citrus presents as almost artificial or candied, garnishing with a slice of fresh orange can round out the citrus flavor wonderfully.

Espolòn Tequila Reposado Tequila

Reposado Tequila and lemon - pil76/Shutterstock

Produced from 100% Blue Weber agave, Espolòn Reposado offers bold caramel, citrus, and butterscotch notes. Espolòn tequilas are distilled with care and an artful touch at every stage of production. The distillery plays classical music to stimulate the yeast while it does all the hard work of fermenting the agave sugars.

Espolòn uses both column and pot stills to get the best of both worlds. Pot stills carry over heavier compounds such as those that contribute earthier agave notes, while column stills produce a bright, clean, and fruity spirit. The result is a well-rounded, expressive tequila that lets the best qualities of its agave shine.

This tequila rests in American oak barrels, where it collects woody notes of vanilla, pepper, and subtle spice. The artful crafting that goes into producing this tequila makes it a great value choice for a sipping tipple or a margarita.

Corazón Single Estate Blanco Tequila

Corazón tequila and decorations - corazon_tequila/Instagram

Lovers of blanco tequila need not break the bank to find an enjoyable drop, with Corazón Single Estate Blanco being an affordable yet delectable offering. Light, citrusy, and floral, Corazón Blanco delivers enough flavor to stand up in mixed drinks but is still agave-forward enough to provide a satisfying tequila experience on its own. The distillery uses only Blue Weber agave, a popular and storied agave variety that adds to the complexity of the tequila. To round out the palate, there's a distinct cracked black pepper bite that gives this white tequila a welcome breath of spice to balance out the lighter, sweeter notes.

Corazón Blanco earned the title of Best Blanco at the 2019 World Tequila Awards, and won Best of Category honors in the 2019 Los Angeles International Spirits Competition. While there certainly are cheaper white tequilas on the market, these accolades attest to the premium-level value consumers enjoy for a comparatively low price.

Stoli Premium Vodka

Stoli vodka and refreshing cocktails - stolichile/Instagram

Pure vodka is a neutral spirit free of flavoring, so the worst-value vodkas have nowhere to hide when distillers produce them without care and dedication to quality. Stoli Premium vodka not only has a reputation as a reliable liquor cabinet staple, but it has proved its value ever since the original recipe was created in 1938.

Stoli used to be known as Stolichnaya and was marketed as Russian vodka, before its producer rebranded it in 2022 to reflect the company's opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since 2000, the company's vodka production, bottling, and distribution activities have been based in Latvia.

On the palate, this vodka rewards the drinker with subtle peppery notes from the rye in its mash bill, which layers over the sweetness that the drink derives from wheat. With a pleasant viscosity, Stoli Premium drinks like a vodka that's a price bracket or two higher.

Finlandia Classic Vodka

Finlandia vodka on ice - monticello/Shutterstock

As the name implies, Finlandia Classic is a Scandinavian vodka from Finland, and it's not hard to agree that it's an extremely economical option for those seeking a light, clean, and approachable vodka. Made from an entirely golden Suomi barley base, it has a warm, silky mouthfeel and a medium body. Blended with Scandinavian glacial spring water, the final product has a purity you don't always experience in spirits of this price range.

Considering the price, this is an excellent mixing vodka, although the aftertaste can seem a bit harsh and bitter to some when sipped neat. For those who don't mind a slightly bitter aftertaste, chilling Finlandia Classic is a pleasant way to enjoy this spirit on its own. To make the most of Finlandia, rely on it as one of the best vodkas for a martini, while it's also great in Moscow mules.

Frïs Vodka

Frïs Vodka and shot glasses - frisvodkaus/Instagram

Frïs Vodka is produced through an unusual distillation process that involves freezing the spirit to purify it. While five of the six column stills use traditional distillation in the process, the second column works by freezing the liquid until impurities and heavier oils solidify. Because alcohol freezes at a far lower temperature than water and the unwanted oils, it remains in a liquid state and can be removed and further refined through the remaining four heat-based column stills.

The result is a smooth and approachable vodka with surprisingly little scorch. The base of the spirit is wheat grain, which helps the spirit stay clean and neutral. It's a pleasant addition to mixed drinks, or can even be smooth enough as a shot if that's what you're seeking. Belying its level of quality, Frïs is astonishingly inexpensive on the shelf and online.

St-Rémy XO Brandy

St-Rémy XO in forest - stremybrandy/Instagram

For those who don't typically drink French brandy, investing in a Cognac or Armagnac may seem like an expensive venture, and that's because it is. While St-Rémy XO doesn't meet the strict requirements to qualify as either of these, it delivers a high-quality French brandy experience for an appealing price. It's a fantastic home bar staple for cocktails or to enjoy swirling in a snifter as you drink brandy like a true connoisseur — all the while appreciating the money you've saved by buying high-value spirit brands.

XO stands for extra old, referring to the time the brandy spent in oak barrels, which in the case of St-Rémy is a minimum of six years. This time in the cask lends the brandy complexity that fills out the flavor palate of honey, sweet dried fruit, vanilla, and nuts. For a fraction of the price of more prestigious brands, this brandy is obnoxiously high value.

Plantation Original Dark Rum

Plantation Original Dark and cocktail - planterayrum_/Instagram

Plantation Original Dark is a masterful combination of rums produced by distilleries in Jamaica and Barbados. Plantation purchases these rums and blends them before aging the new creation to produce an incredibly high-value rum that's more delicious than the sum of its parts. Although these rums originate from the Caribbean, Plantation blends and ages them in the southwest of France.

The bottle states that this rum is double-aged because the original rums underwent aging in Jamaica and Barbados for several years. The rum imported from Barbados is previously aged one to three years, while the Jamaican rum has already spent up to 15 years aging. The second aging process happens in France, where the blended rum spends a further 3-6 months in ex-Cognac barrels.

These barrels impart fruity raisin notes to complement the rum's strong banana, toffee, dried fruit, and spice notes. Plantation Original Dark has earned industry recognition, achieving double gold in the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Appleton Estate Signature Rum

Appleton Estate rum in leaves - appletonestateusa/Instagram

Appleton Estate Signature is a rum that represents its Jamaican roots in its flavor and aroma, as much as in its production. Using blackstrap molasses — a sugar-cane processing derivative — mixed with well water from the estate, Appleton distills its rum in copper pots and also runs a column still to produce spirits utilized in their blending techniques.

On the palate, the drinker is greeted with tropical notes of banana, stone fruit, and caramelized pineapple. These are supported by the contribution of the small cask aging process in lending the rum caramel and vanilla flavors. Signature by Appleton Estate is a great value-for-money Jamaican rum that's made with the same care and dedication to flavor as the distillery's premium offerings with significantly higher prices, such as its 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks.

Havana Club 3 Años Rum

Havana Club rum and cigar - marcin jucha/Shutterstock

Havana Club 3 Años gets its age statement from the three years it spends resting and mellowing in oak barrels in Cuba, where the white rum is distilled and rested. This spirit undergoes charcoal filtration to remove much of the color the oak imparts, although the resulting product is still a very pale gold spirit. The flavors the barrel imparts remain intact, however, layering in nutty notes of vanilla and oak.

Presenting fruity, citrusy flavors on the palate, 3 Años is a sweet yet bright white rum that delivers bang for your buck. That said, this young rum is no sipper, but shines in a rum cocktail. This white rum belongs in a mojito, and makes a stellar addition to a daiquiri.

This cost-efficient white rum has gained recognition, picking up double gold honors in the 2023 Singapore World Spirits Competition and further solidifying this rum's place as a high-value spirit.

Methodology

selection of high-value spirits - methodology slide

To assemble these recommendations, we've aligned comparable spirits that are of reputable quality and/or have a following, before narrowing the selection down to those that sit at a lower price bracket for that category of spirit. Where possible (and for the majority of these products), personal experience of brands that have exceptional quality for their price has been a contributing factor. Otherwise, the popularity, rate of suggestion, and loyalty of consumers online have led us to brands that should be represented in this list. Honest reviews from customers who appeared to seek value in price against quality were the most valuable to this list. Awards also help identify lower-cost spirit brands that stand up against scrutiny to deliver value to satisfied drinkers.

