17 Under-$50 Fall Capsule Wardrobe Items From Walmart to Mix and Match Endlessly

With sustainability being an issue at the forefront of fashion, building a capsule wardrobe with eco-conscious pieces has never been more timely. However, this type of closet investment has often meant sacrificing your budget for quality clothing. But thanks to Walmart's new fall line, good clothing no longer requires a high price tag. With this line, you can shop sustainable wardrobe basics including sweaters, denim, and leggings — all under $50.

To help you simultaneously save time, money, and the earth, Walmart created Free Assembly — a clothing line that aims to help customers of all budgets shop for sustainable clothing that still has an affordable price tag. The goal of the line is to help you to build a solid wardrobe foundation by providing all of the necessary basics including tops, pants, dresses, jackets, and more. Each piece in the line is crafted for you to be able to create a wardrobe where you can mix and match most of your clothing. That way, when you open your closet, you can feel confident that you won't have to spend hours putting outfits together.

On top of providing your wardrobe with all of the essentials, the Free Assembly line is also committed to making the clothing as sustainable as possible throughout the entire production process. The commitment to sustainability includes being made at fair trade and lead-certified facilities that aim to protect both their workers and the environment, using washing techniques that help reduce water usage, and using cotton that is mostly organic without the use of fertilizers and pesticides.

This fall's Free Assembly line is infused with bold, bright colors that capture the rich tones that make fall so beautiful. The line includes warm quilted jackets, stylish denim, beautiful dresses, and so much more. Take a look below to shop these closet essentials that will help you build the perfect capsule wardrobe this fall.

Shop the Collection Under $50:

Free Assembly Puff Shoulder Sweater

No good wardrobe is complete without at least one striped sweater. With a striped sweater, you always know that you'll have something in your closet you can throw on at the last minute and still have a comfortable, yet polished look. This puff-sleeve striped sweater comes in three different color variations and is only $24.

woman wearing white and navy striped sweater

Free Assembly Cropped Wide Leg Jeans

A great selection of jeans is the foundation of a good capsule wardrobe and these jeans are a perfect addition. The simple, cropped design makes them easy to match with nearly any top you already have, and can be dressed up with a blazer or paired with a graphic tee for a more casual look.

woman wearing black cropped jeans and brown boots

Free Assembly Ribbed Turtleneck Top

You know those fall days where the temperature is freezing in the morning, then by the time lunch hits you're sweating? This lightweight turtleneck is perfect for those days. In the morning it can be layered with blazers and jackets, then when you get too hot it can easily be worn by itself.

woman wearing gray heather turtleneck sweater and blue jeans

Free Assembly Boyfriend Blazer

Made with a navy striped fabric, this blazer is a great fall wardrobe pick. It can be worn with jeans if you're wanting to keep it casual or with trousers for a more formal look.

woman wearing navy pinstripe blazer with blue jeans

Free Assembly 7/8 Leggings

If you've had trouble shopping for leggings that are either too short or too long, opt for these leggings that measure in the middle at 7/8. Made of polyester spandex blend, these leggings feel soft against your legs and can be worn anywhere from lounging around the house to a workout.

woman wearing black cropped leggings and white tennis shoes

Free Assembly Open Neck Tank Bodysuit

Made of a cotton-spandex blend this bodysuit is not only comfortable on the skin, but it also makes a great first fall layer.

woman wearing black bodysuit

Free Assembly Swing Shirtdress with Long Sleeves

Some fall days call for flowy dresses and a cute pair of boots, and this dress is perfect for those days. Not only is the dress great for fall, but it can also be used nearly any season when you need a maxi dress. Plus, its timeless design will make it last for years to come.

woman wearing white flowy dress with brown boots

Free Assembly Collared Cardigan

If staying comfortable is the most important aspect of your fall style then you need this collared cardigan. Not only do the button up front, ribbed texture, and collar give it a cozy appeal from the outside, but its polyester-acrylic blend feels super snug against your skin.

woman wearing black button down collared sweater and blue jeans

Free Assembly Button-Front Blouse with Blouson Sleeves

This top gives you the feel of a classic button down but the blouson sleeves add a modern twist. You can get it in classic white or opt for a more bold color option such as brown brick.

woman wearing white button down top and blue jeans

Free Assembly High Waisted Bike Shorts

Biker shorts might be a more recent staple on the fashion scene but we think they are here to stay. This is due to their comfortable feel and versatile style that can be worn from the gym to the grocery store. These biker shorts are made from recycled polyester, and come in four colors including gray, brown, navy, and black.

woman wearing gray bike shorts and white tennis shoes

Free Assembly High Rise Skinny Jeans

Other jean styles may come and go but skinny jeans are forever. They can be paired with any of your favorite fall boots or with heels for a night out. They come in two different lengths — regular and short — and seven different washes including dark indigo, black, and white.

woman wearing dark blue skinny jeans and brown shoes

Free Assembly V-Neck Polo Sweater

Go for a classic and casual look with this v-neck polo sweater. It's made comfortably with a cotton blend and comes in three classic fall colors: brown acorn, light birch, and true black.

woman wearing brown polo sweater and dark blue jeans

Free Assembly Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Turtleneck sweater dresses are actually a woman's best friend in the fall or winter. From the outside, the dress looks polished and can be easily worn with boots to work or other formal occasions, but from the inside the dress is ultra comfortable — making it the perfect fall armour.

woman wearing tan turtleneck dress

Free Assembly Quilted Liner Jacket

This quilted liner jacket was made for fall weather. The jacket is lightweight so it can provide an extra layer for cooler fall days — creating a near perfect layer. It has a quilted design and nylon texture that make it timeless and easily wearable for many fall seasons to come.

woman wearing black and white striped sweater with orange jacket and blue jeans

​​Free Assembly Ribbed Crewneck T-Shirt

Need a refresh on your plain short-sleeve tees? Look no further. This tee is $12 and comes in 12 different colors including black, white, navy, and beige.

woman wearing white t-shirt and light blue jeans

Free Assembly Button Front Denim Mini Skirt

Year after year, denim skirts seem to stay at the front of our dresser no matter whether it's summer or fall. That's because when fall hits, denim skirts look so cute paired with tights and tall boots for a quintessential fall look.

woman wearing a green and white striped top, black denim mini skirt, and tan tie-up sandals

Free Assembly Oversized Mock Neck Pointelle Sweater

If you've been looking to add another sweater to your collection, this one is the perfect choice. With its pointelle stitch and unique blend of soft fibers, this sweater has that classic cozy sweater look and feel.