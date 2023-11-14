17 Smoked Salmon Recipes That Are Packed With Flavor

Stop sleeping on smoked fish.

Greg DuPree

Smoked salmon can be an acquired taste, but once you figure out how to enjoy the savory, buttery fish to your liking, there really is no turning back. This is especially true because, despite its unique flavor and texture, smoked salmon pairs well with a variety of other ingredients—from scrambled eggs to naan. Plus, smoked salmon has many of the health benefits of traditional salmon, and is also an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids.



So, whether you’re already a fan or are on a hunt to find your go-to smoked salmon recipes, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for an array of smoked salmon dishes that are loaded with flavor.



Related: 14 Healthy Fish and Shrimp Recipes for Any Night of the Week

Smoked Salmon Toast

Caitlin Bensel

In need of something different than avocado toast? This smoked salmon creation is for you. Here, a piece of toasted bread is slathered with basil pesto (store-bought or homemade) and topped with some smoked salmon and a sprinkle of lemon zest.



get the recipe

Skillet Hash Browns With Smoked Salmon

Victor Protasio

Sure, pancakes and French toast are brunch classics, but if you’re itching to try something different, this savory dish is it. In this recipe, store-bought frozen hash browns are pan-fried and molded into one large potato pancake. Then, you’ll top the potato base with capers, sliced red onion, sour cream, and dill. If those toppings don’t excite you, try chopped tomatoes and sliced cucumbers instead.



get the recipe

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

VICTOR PROTASIO

This recipe is proof that smoked salmon doesn’t need to be reserved for meals served in the first half of the day. In this pizza-like dish, store-bought naan is slathered with a flavor-boosted cream cheese mixture made with lemon zest, chives, and garlic that softens as it hits the warm bread. Smoked salmon, red onion slices, and capers complete this 10-minute meal.



get the recipe

Egg & Smoked Salmon Tart

Greg DuPree

Believe it or not, this picture-perfect brunch dish calls for just five ingredients. You’ll start by baking store-bought puff pastry to use as the base of your tart, then you’ll top it with a crème fraîche mixture made with scallions, crème fraîche, salt, and pepper. Lastly, you’ll crack some eggs directly onto the tart, bake it again until the whites are fully set, and garnish the whole thing with ribbons of thinly sliced smoked salmon.



Story continues

get the recipe

Egg-In-a-Hole With Smoked Salmon

Charles Masters

Yes, egg-in-a-hole is tasty in its own right, but the nostalgic and easy breakfast is even better when you add some smoked salmon to the mix. The salty fish is also joined by briney capers, silky crème fraiche, and pungent sliced red onions.



get the recipe

Creamy Smoked Fish Dip

As far as dips go a smoked fish version might not be the first one that comes to mind, but we promise it’s delicious. The fish pieces are mixed with cream cheese, sour cream, chopped cornichons and shallots, as well as fresh chives. This recipe calls for smoked trout, but smoked salmon works just as well.



get the recipe

Smoked Salmon Salad Sandwich

Danny Kim

When combined with mayonnaise, celery, chives, capers, and lemon zest, smoked salmon makes for a delicious “salad” that’s even tastier than your traditional tuna salad. Freshly roasted salmon adds even more heartiness and flavor.



get the recipe

Smoked Salmon, Dill, and Goat Cheese Quiche

Elise Bauer

One of our favorite things about quiche is that you can really customize it to your liking. This one, which would be great to serve at a celebratory brunch, is made with smoked salmon, dill, and goat cheese. Serve with a simple side salad and enjoy!



get the recipe

Related: 13 Easy, Healthy Breakfast Ideas to Start Your Day Strong

Avocado Toast with Poached Quail Eggs and Smoked Salmon

Dana Gallagher

Leave it to Martha Stewart to create a supreme version of avocado toast that takes just 15 minutes to make. Here, perfectly poached quail eggs are joined by smoked salmon, ripe avocado slices, and a sprinkling of flaky sea salt. For the best results, we recommend using sourdough bread.



get the recipe

Smoked Salmon and Potato Salad

Smoked salmon may not be a popular choice for a potato salad mix-in, but we promise it’s a worthy one. In this five-ingredient recipe, fingerling potatoes mingle with sour cream lemon juice, chopped salmon, and herbs. If you don’t have sour cream on hand, use plain Greek yogurt instead.



get the recipe

Smoked Salmon Dip

Simply Recipes / Sally Vargas

Yes this light pink dip is as delicious as it looks. Salmon and cream cheese join forces with capers, red onion, and dill to create a dip that can be slathered on a bagel or dolloped on some chips. Horseradish brings a subtle kick, but if you want even more spice, go ahead and add a few shakes of Tabasco sauce.



get the recipe

Smoked Salmon-Potato Chip Canapés

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Who knew that smoked salmon paired with a few pantry staples could yield an elevated appetizer that your guests will be talking about all night long? Here, thick-cut potato chips are topped with a ribbon of smoked salmon, a dollop of crème fraîche, chopped capers, fresh chives, and lemon zest for the perfect pre-dinner nibble.



get the recipe

Smoked Salmon Hash

Elise Bauer

Once you make this delicious breakfast hash, you won’t be able to stop. Made with hash brown potatoes, smoked salmon, onions, a little sour cream, horseradish, mustard, chives, and parsley, this recipe comes together in about 30 minutes. Serve the hash with a fried egg and some toast and you’re all set.



get the recipe

Dutch Baby with Smoked Salmon and Capers

Lennart Weibull

If you’re not familiar with a Dutch baby, it’s a thick pancake that’s baked in the oven and can be packed with sweet or savory fillings. In this recipe, those fillings are traditional blini fixings—smoked salmon, briny capers, and tart sour cream.



get the recipe

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict With Dill Hollandaise

To upgrade your eggs Benedict, go ahead and add some smoked salmon to the mix. In this recipe, fatty, smoky salmon compliments the tart Hollandaise, which is made with plenty of fresh dill. A garnish of sliced scallions adds a pop of freshness.



get the recipe

Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich

The Spruce Eats / Cara Cormack

You haven’t lived until you’ve tried smoked salmon on a bagel. The salty fish is arguably at its best when sandwiched between pieces of an everything bagel and paired with fluffy scrambled eggs and fresh asparagus spears. Don’t forget the cream cheese, which adds some stellar flavor and texture to the whole meal.



get the recipe

Related: The Healthiest Breakfast Foods to Jump-Start Your Day, According to Dietitians

Smoked Salmon and Gruyere Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Elise Bauer

Since smoked salmon goes well with cream cheese (see above) it’s not a surprise that it works with other types of cheese as well. Here, the fish is joined by creamy Gruyere, zesty lemon slices, and fresh chives. If you’ve got any leftover smoked salmon laying around, this is the way to go.



get the recipe

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.