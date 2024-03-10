17 Signs From The Past Week That Are So Funny And Delightful, They Had My Giggling And Kicking My Feet

It's time yet again to sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."No Bryan's allowed."

2."He has impeccable penmanship."

3."Pretty funny."

4."What??"

5."They’re not wrong…"

6."Which one do you do?"

7."Oddly specific."

8."You don't say..."

9."Oh Cathy..."

10."If Satan hates it, it must be good."

11."There must be a precedence why such a sign exists."

12."Never-ending five minutes."

13."I always wonder, how many times did this happen?"

14."Is there a volunteer named Mike?"

15."Mind your bleeding nose!"

16."That sign makes me want to drink."

17."To describe the job."

Don't miss last week's funniest signs:

18 Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Lost Consciousness For A Second And Saw The Other Side