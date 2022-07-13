There's still time to score these Amazon Prime Day skin care deals — up to 45% off L'Oreal, Peter Thomas Roth and more

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While everyone else is clamoring over vacuums and gadgets on Amazon Prime Day, beauty lovers need not feel left out. Though they might not be as highly publicized, loads of must-shop beauty deals are up for grabs on Prime Day this year.

The deals are especially good on skin care products. Whether you prefer budget-friendly drugstore brands or splurging a bit on your skin care regimen, you really shouldn’t let Prime Day pass without snagging old faves or new goodies while they’re on sale.

Because there are literally thousands of beauty products on Amazon, it can feel beyond overwhelming to find the ones worth your time and money. That’s why we did the searching for you. Not only are the beauty deals below some of the best on Amazon right now, but there are also lots of cult brands and products that shoppers rave about and have lots of positive reviews. Add these skin saviors to your Amazon cart and check out ASAP before prices go back up.

Prime Day Skin Care Deals Under $15

Eucerin Q10 Anti Wrinkle Face Cream Bundle, Day Cream and Night Cream For Face, $14.99 (Orig. $19.98)

$14.99 $19.98 at Amazon

Burt's Bees Sensitive Solutions Calming Day Lotion with Aloe and Rice Milk, $7.10 (Orig. $14.99)

$7.10 $14.99 at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Eye Cream to Reduce Puffiness, Lines and Dark Circles, $10.05 (Orig. $14.29)

$10.05 $14.29 at Amazon

Prime Day Skin Care Deals Under $25

Bioderma - Atoderm - Cleansing Oil - Face and Body Cleansing Oil, $19.99 (Orig. $28.99)

$19.99 $28.99 at Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, $15.40 (Orig. $24)

$15.40 $24 at Amazon

Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm Duo, $20.25 (Orig. $27)

$20.25 $27 at Amazon

Prime Day Skin Care Deals Under $50

Peter Thomas Roth | Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener, $34.30 (Orig. $49)

$34.30 $49 at Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, $28 (Orig. $40)

$28 $40 at Amazon

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $46.20 (Orig. $62.70)

$46.20 $62.70 at Amazon

More Prime Day Skin Care Deals

