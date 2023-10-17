17 Posts That Nail The Hilarious, Chaotic Reality Of Bedtime With 2-Year-Olds

Bedtime for parents of toddlers can be a real rollercoaster. One minute your child is sitting sweetly on your lap while you read them a story, the next they’re laying face down on the floor squealing because they’ve turned into a jellyfish and therefore cannot possibly get into bed.

The diversion tactics are, admittedly, admirable for ones so young.

If you’re the parent of a two-year-old who becomes an absolute hell bat around bedtime (or maybe they just pile on the love-fest so they can eek out being out of their cot for a little longer) sift through these posts on X (formerly Twitter) and bask in the knowledge that you’re certainly not alone.

1.

Reason #678 bedtime is taking too long:



2yo insists the only way to open her bedroom door is to use her eyebrows. — Mummy Dear (@ThatMummyLife) November 10, 2020

2.

Toddler's latest attempt to prolong bedtime.

2yo: Mummy!

Me: It's bedtime now, sweetie.

2yo: Mummy! MUMMY! I need to ask you something!

Me: What is it?

2yo: Do sharks have hands? — Allegra Chapman 💙 (@Allegra_Chapman) April 1, 2021

3.

Bedtime for 2yo took over 2 hours. Now I'm exhausted and haven't eaten dinner yet.... Oh and everybody else in the house is asleep now too. — emmett naughton (@EmmettNaughton) May 26, 2023

4.

It was a long day and my temper was short, but I vowed not raise my voice at the kids all evening.



I made it to bedtime, and put our 2yo into his pjs.



As I did, he laid his sweet little head on my shoulder.



And he bit me.



Hard.



Well, there's always tomorrow.#parenting — Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) September 5, 2018

5.

Me: Okay sweetie, it’s bedtime



2yo: Why is bedtime?



Me: Because it’s almost nighttime



2: Why is nighttime?



Me: Because the sun is going to bed



2: Why sun go to bed?



Me: Because it’s tired, I’m tired, everybody’s tired



2: Why you tired?



Me: No more questions now



2: Why? pic.twitter.com/N8fFWAROto — Erin 🌻 (@probabel) May 11, 2023

6.

Me 12 hours of the day: Play nicely with your toys

2yo: no 😌 TV? 🥺



Me at bedtime: Time to get ready for bed

2yo: hang on, Ma, I'm mesmerized by this wooden zoo maze I have not touched in the last fortnight and must now explore every atom of its surface or perish in the attempt — Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) December 19, 2022

7.

Tonight before bedtime, 2yo finally used the toilet (he’s been doing it for a while at school). While I was getting him a pull-up and pajamas, he ran around naked, telling 6yo to “feast your eyes” while shaking his booty. He then asked me why I “have a line between the eyebrows.” — Natalie (@NChardonnet) September 19, 2018

8.

2yo's bedtime routine tonight involved me telling him the names and colors of approximately fifty different cats, and for each one he would say "oh I like that cat! I want to hold that cat!" — EHyde (@fallenwithstyle) January 26, 2021

9.

It's bedtime.

The 2yo has no respect for this custom.

He is using the furniture as a sound stage and is performing an energetic and mostly naked routine to his own composition of a medley of songs from Mary Poppins.

I can feel myself aging.

Have kids they said. It'll be fun. — Roxanne Vella (@DSM_standingby) February 2, 2019

10.

scene: 1 hr past bedtime. 2yo sits on the potty, swinging a wipe wildly above her head.



me: i’m not impressed. it’s time for night nights.



2yo: but i’m impressed.



me: ...



2yo: what does “impressed” mean?#dadlife#happeningnow — Jeremy Goulder (@haikugoo) September 29, 2018

11.

2yo bedtime delay tactics have reached a new level. Asks me to lie down with him because he “just likes me so much.” Every minute or so, he leans up to give me a kiss. “You’re so beautiful,” he whispers in my ear. — Abby Mullen (@abbymullen) September 6, 2018

12.

Parenting is all about those little tender moments with your child. Like tonight when I went to give my 2yo a bedtime kiss & she palmed me in the face & bellowed LEAVE ME like a feudal lord — Megan Rosenbloom 📚 (@LibraryatNight) June 20, 2019

13.

Had a conversation with a 2.5 year old and her mom today.

Mom: And sometimes we sing songs at bedtime

Me to the toddler: Oh, what songs do you sing at bedtime?

Toddler: Drink the water or I’m taking it away — Jenée (@jdesmondharris) September 4, 2022

14.

Toddler bedtime is like if you had a job where you did a 13 hr shift every day and at the end of it you had to get car keys away from a drunk in order to clock out — Rosalie Knecht (@RosalieKnecht) February 15, 2022

15.

I’m at the point in parenthood where my toddler’s entire bedtime routine has been turned into a song. I got the pajama song, the toothbrush song, the “no you can’t have another ritz cracker” song. I’m like Marry Poppins except instead of an umbrella I have a box full of cheerios. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) March 5, 2019

16.

We are really getting into the meat of the toddler bedtime stalling tactics. I just kissed a lot of construction vehicles goodnight — Taylor Schumann (@taylorsschumann) April 10, 2021

17.

