17 Plus-Size Bikinis & Swimsuits For Your Hot Girl Summer
Esther Newman
·7 min read
If you’re plus size then you’re probably familiar with the so-called 'style rules' with which the market tries to ply us when shopping for swimwear: look for solid colours over busy patterns, high waisted is 'more flattering' and cast aside skimpy styles in favour of those with more coverage. Now, let’s ignore them all. Only one thing is important when shopping for swimwear: that it makes you feel happy, confident and supported. All swimsuit styles (bikini or one-piece) should be available and celebrated, no matter your body shape or size.
With July kicking off prime holiday season, it’s time to start thinking about updating your swimwear – Hot Girl Summer is calling and all that, even if you’re only UK-bound. But with more brands stepping up, making more stylish and more diverse swim options for curvier bodies, where do you start? Factor in the general swimwear-buying frustrations (size, fit, comfort), made even more complicated for plus-size babes, and it’s a minefield.
That’s where we step in. We’ve done our research, pulling together a list of stylish and supportive plus-size bikinis, swimsuits and tankinis. From high street favourites to indie brands shaking up the game, these 17 options prove that no one should feel limited when it comes to swimwear shopping.
