17 Plus-Size Bikinis & Swimsuits For Your Hot Girl Summer

If you’re plus size then you’re probably familiar with the so-called 'style rules' with which the market tries to ply us when shopping for swimwear: look for solid colours over busy patterns, high waisted is 'more flattering' and cast aside skimpy styles in favour of those with more coverage. Now, let’s ignore them all. Only one thing is important when shopping for swimwear: that it makes you feel happy, confident and supported. All swimsuit styles (bikini or one-piece) should be available and celebrated, no matter your body shape or size.



With July kicking off prime holiday season, it’s time to start thinking about updating your swimwear – Hot Girl Summer is calling and all that, even if you’re only UK-bound. But with more brands stepping up, making more stylish and more diverse swim options for curvier bodies, where do you start? Factor in the general swimwear-buying frustrations (size, fit, comfort), made even more complicated for plus-size babes, and it’s a minefield.



That’s where we step in. We’ve done our research, pulling together a list of stylish and supportive plus-size bikinis, swimsuits and tankinis. From high street favourites to indie brands shaking up the game, these 17 options prove that no one should feel limited when it comes to swimwear shopping.

Wolf & Whistle Curve

Size range

Bikini tops: 38C - 42F

Bikini briefs: UK18 - UK30



Wolf & Whistle Curve is all about making you feel sexy and confident with swimwear that fits like a glove and cuts that highlight curves. This bikini design has moulded, underwired cups that keep you feeling supported, a high-waist and high-leg brief that makes legs look longer, and a bold animal print that stands out in a sea of solids.



Wolf & Whistle Curve High Waist Bikini Bottom With In Leopard Print, $, available at ASOS



Wolf & Whistle Curve Exclusive Underwire Bikini Top In Leopard Print, $, available at ASOS

Elomi

Size range

UK16 - UK26



What’s sweeter than a gingham print for a British summertime? What we love most about Elomi is that it offers a range of swim designs and cuts in each pattern; if a one-piece isn’t your speed, there are tankini and bikini options to choose from too.



Elomi Checkmate Moulded Swimsuit Grey Marl, $, available at Elomi

Simply Be

Size range

UK12 - UK28



This bold, rainbow abstract print is right on trend for SS21. The square-neck top and brief silhouette keeps it classic, though, so it won’t feel dated next year. Tops like this are especially great because they double up as a comfy summer crop top – wear yours with shorts or wide-leg trousers.



Simply Be Square Neck Ruffle Bikini Set, $, available at Simply Be

Girl Got Curves

Size range

Bikini tops: UK14 - UK24

Bikini briefs: UK14 - UK24



Girl Got Curves proves that everyone can rock a skimpy string bikini (and feel fully supported while doing it). You can’t go wrong with a classic, hot red bikini for summer – it’s a shade that looks great on all skin tones.



Girl Got Curves Lauren Set, $, available at Girl Got Curves

Figleaves

Size range

UK18 - UK26



We’re obsessed with this vivid, electric blue shade. We also love the crossover strap and halterneck design. At the back it adds extra support but at the front it hugs and highlights your bust.



Figleaves Plus Illusion Draped Firm Control Swimsuit In Noble Blue, $, available at ASOS

Frankies Bikinis

Size range

Bikini tops: XS - XL

Bikini briefs: XS - XXL



If there’s one pattern dominating summer ‘21, we reckon it’s this ‘70s psychedelic, marbled print. Frankies Bikinis' design doesn’t just have plenty of other trendy details (the tie waist, also known as waist flossing), the ruching on the top and briefs is also super flattering – perfect for those who want a little extra coverage on the bottom but still want to look sexy.



Frankies Bikinis Foxy Satin Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $, available at Frankies Bikinis



Frankies Bikinis Foxy Satin String Bikini Top, $, available at Frankies Bikinis

NUNA

Size range

XS - XL



Handmade in Peru by local artisans, each NUNA design is inspired by the country’s lush foliage, vibrant colours and energy. Not only is this design great for those who like a bit more tummy cover, it’s also reversible and doubles up your swim looks – great for packing restrictions.



NUNA Costillas De Adan, $, available at NUNA

La Blanca

Size range

16W (1X) - 22W (3X)



The one-shoulder and open-back details on this La Blanca design refresh the one-piece for 2021. It doesn’t compromise on support though, especially as this one-shoulder look still has two straps. The tie-up back allows for an adjustable fit.



La Blanca Linea One-Shoulder Mio One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at Nordstrom

Lonely Label

Size range

Bikini tops: Brand’s own sizing here

Bikini briefs: XS - XL



Who doesn’t need a shimmery bikini in their life? This one, with an underwire bikini top, will keep your bust supported and lifted. Like your favourite bra but for days at the beach.



Lonely Label Willa Tri Brief Port, $, available at Lonely Label



Lonely Label Willa Bikini Port, $, available at Lonely Label

YouSwim

Size range

UK6 - UK18



YouSwim’s designs are made from a ribbed and seamless material that stretches to fit seven sizes in one, adapting to your body as it changes – through periods, pregnancies, bloating and more.



Youswim Aplomb One-Piece In Aster, $, available at Youswim

Monday Swimwear

Size range

Bikini top: Brand's own sizing here

Bikini briefs: UK6 - UK18



Nothing says summer like a crisp white bikini against a tan. Shaped, underwired cups keep you feeling secure while the high-waist, high-leg cut makes legs look miles long.



Monday Swimwear Byron Bottom - White Sand Crinkle, $, available at Monday Swimwear



Monday Swimwear Formentera Top - White Sand Crinkle, $, available at Monday Swimwear

H&M

Size range

Bikini top: XL - 4XL

Bikini briefs: L - 4XL



Great plus-size swimwear doesn’t need to leave you out of pocket, as H&M proves. The high street brand has a great range of bikinis and one-pieces in sizes L - 4XL.



H&M Plus H&M+ Brazilian Bikini Bottoms, $, available at H&M



H&M Plus H&M+ Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at H&M

Eloquii

Size range

UK14 - UK28



Not only is this suit fully lined for comfort and to create a smooth silhouette, with foam cups and underwire for bust support, its cool, colourful abstract pattern is totally unique. Eloquii is one of our go-to brands for extra special plus-size swimwear.



Eloquii Off The Shoulder Swimsuit, $, available at Eloquii

Summersalt

Size range

UK6 - UK26



Cool colour block design? Check. Built-in cups? Check. Adjustable straps? Check. This Summersalt design is a super flattering and stylish take on the one-piece and comes in seven other colourways and patterns.



Summersalt The Marina, $, available at Summersalt

Andie Swim

Size range

UK6 - UK26



Simple yet elegant, this sunny yellow shade is perfect for brightening dull British holidays.



Andie Swim The Gold Coast Bottom - Ribbed, $, available at Andie Swim



Andie Swim The Gold Coast Top - Ribbed, $, available at Andie Swim

Nomad Swimwear

Size range

XS - 5X



We love a one-strap design here at R29 HQ but this one – with mesh inserts and graphic, black and white colour blocking – really takes the biscuit. A bikini top so pretty you’ll want to wear it out.



Nomads Swimwear Bay Bottom, $, available at Nomads Swimwear



Nomads Swimwear Bay Top, $, available at Nomads Swimwear

Mango

Size range

M - 4XL



No need to fear the one-strap look thanks to this Mango number, which has an extra thick strap to keep you in place.



Violeta By Mango Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Wide Straps, $, available at Mango

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The Best Maxi-Dress For Your Shape

The Items That Plus-Size Women Wish Existed

The Best Plus-Size Lingerie Brands