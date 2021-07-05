17 Plus-Size Bikinis & Swimsuits For Your Hot Girl Summer

Esther Newman
·7 min read

If you’re plus size then you’re probably familiar with the so-called 'style rules' with which the market tries to ply us when shopping for swimwear: look for solid colours over busy patterns, high waisted is 'more flattering' and cast aside skimpy styles in favour of those with more coverage. Now, let’s ignore them all. Only one thing is important when shopping for swimwear: that it makes you feel happy, confident and supported. All swimsuit styles (bikini or one-piece) should be available and celebrated, no matter your body shape or size.

With July kicking off prime holiday season, it’s time to start thinking about updating your swimwear – Hot Girl Summer is calling and all that, even if you’re only UK-bound. But with more brands stepping up, making more stylish and more diverse swim options for curvier bodies, where do you start? Factor in the general swimwear-buying frustrations (size, fit, comfort), made even more complicated for plus-size babes, and it’s a minefield.

That’s where we step in. We’ve done our research, pulling together a list of stylish and supportive plus-size bikinis, swimsuits and tankinis. From high street favourites to indie brands shaking up the game, these 17 options prove that no one should feel limited when it comes to swimwear shopping.

<strong><h4>Wolf & Whistle Curve </h4></strong><br><strong>Size range </strong><br>Bikini tops: 38C - 42F<br>Bikini briefs: UK18 - UK30<br><br>Wolf & Whistle Curve is all about making you feel sexy and confident with swimwear that fits like a glove and cuts that highlight curves. This bikini design has moulded, underwired cups that keep you feeling supported, a high-waist and high-leg brief that makes legs look longer, and a bold animal print that stands out in a sea of solids.<br><br><strong>Wolf & Whistle Curve</strong> High Waist Bikini Bottom With In Leopard Print, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/wolf-whistle-curve/wolf-whistle-curve-exclusive-high-waist-bikini-bottom-with-in-leopard-print/prd/22982331" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a><br><br><strong>Wolf & Whistle Curve</strong> Exclusive Underwire Bikini Top In Leopard Print, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/wolf-whistle-curve/wolf-whistle-curve-exclusive-underwire-bikini-top-in-leopard-print/prd/22982345" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>

Wolf & Whistle Curve


Size range
Bikini tops: 38C - 42F
Bikini briefs: UK18 - UK30

Wolf & Whistle Curve is all about making you feel sexy and confident with swimwear that fits like a glove and cuts that highlight curves. This bikini design has moulded, underwired cups that keep you feeling supported, a high-waist and high-leg brief that makes legs look longer, and a bold animal print that stands out in a sea of solids.

Wolf & Whistle Curve High Waist Bikini Bottom With In Leopard Print, $, available at ASOS

Wolf & Whistle Curve Exclusive Underwire Bikini Top In Leopard Print, $, available at ASOS
<strong><h4>Elomi</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>UK16 - UK26<br><br>What’s sweeter than a gingham print for a British summertime? What we love most about Elomi is that it offers a range of swim designs and cuts in each pattern; if a one-piece isn’t your speed, there are <a href="https://www.elomilingerie.com/uk/en/swimwear/tankini-tops/tankini-tops/checkmate-non-wired-moulded-tankini-top/p/es800361gyl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tankini" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tankini</a> and <a href="https://www.elomilingerie.com/uk/en/swimwear/bikini-tops/bikini-tops/checkmate-uw-bikini-top/p/es800306gyl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bikini" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bikini</a> options to choose from too.<br><br><strong>Elomi</strong> Checkmate Moulded Swimsuit Grey Marl, $, available at <a href="https://www.elomilingerie.com/uk/en/swimwear/swimsuits/checkmate-non-wired-moulded-swimsuit/p/es800345gyl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elomi" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Elomi</a>

Elomi


Size range
UK16 - UK26

What’s sweeter than a gingham print for a British summertime? What we love most about Elomi is that it offers a range of swim designs and cuts in each pattern; if a one-piece isn’t your speed, there are tankini and bikini options to choose from too.

Elomi Checkmate Moulded Swimsuit Grey Marl, $, available at Elomi
<strong><h4>Simply Be</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>UK12 - UK28<br><br>This bold, rainbow abstract print is right on trend for SS21. The square-neck top and brief silhouette keeps it classic, though, so it won’t feel dated next year. Tops like this are especially great because they double up as a comfy summer crop top – wear yours with shorts or wide-leg trousers.<br><br><strong>Simply Be</strong> Square Neck Ruffle Bikini Set, $, available at <a href="https://www.simplybe.co.uk/shop/square-neck-ruffle-bikini-set/gc651/product/details/show.action?pdBoUid=4014&optionColour=Abstract&pdpClick=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simply Be" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Simply Be</a>

Simply Be


Size range
UK12 - UK28

This bold, rainbow abstract print is right on trend for SS21. The square-neck top and brief silhouette keeps it classic, though, so it won’t feel dated next year. Tops like this are especially great because they double up as a comfy summer crop top – wear yours with shorts or wide-leg trousers.

Simply Be Square Neck Ruffle Bikini Set, $, available at Simply Be
<strong><h4>Girl Got Curves</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>Bikini tops: UK14 - UK24<br>Bikini briefs: UK14 - UK24<br><br>Girl Got Curves proves that everyone can rock a skimpy string bikini (and feel fully supported while doing it). You can’t go wrong with a classic, hot red bikini for summer – it’s a shade that looks great on all skin tones.<br><br><strong>Girl Got Curves</strong> Lauren Set, $, available at <a href="https://girlgotcurves.com/products/lauren-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Girl Got Curves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Girl Got Curves</a>

Girl Got Curves


Size range
Bikini tops: UK14 - UK24
Bikini briefs: UK14 - UK24

Girl Got Curves proves that everyone can rock a skimpy string bikini (and feel fully supported while doing it). You can’t go wrong with a classic, hot red bikini for summer – it’s a shade that looks great on all skin tones.

Girl Got Curves Lauren Set, $, available at Girl Got Curves
<strong><h4>Figleaves</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>UK18 - UK26<br><br>We’re obsessed with this vivid, electric blue shade. We also love the crossover strap and halterneck design. At the back it adds extra support but at the front it hugs and highlights your bust.<br><br><strong>Figleaves Plus</strong> Illusion Draped Firm Control Swimsuit In Noble Blue, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/figleaves/figleaves-plus-illusion-draped-firm-control-swimsuit-in-noble-blue/prd/200282589?colourwayid=200282590&SearchQuery=plus+swimsuit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>

Figleaves


Size range
UK18 - UK26

We’re obsessed with this vivid, electric blue shade. We also love the crossover strap and halterneck design. At the back it adds extra support but at the front it hugs and highlights your bust.

Figleaves Plus Illusion Draped Firm Control Swimsuit In Noble Blue, $, available at ASOS
<strong><h4>Frankies Bikinis</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>Bikini tops: XS - XL <br>Bikini briefs: XS - XXL <br><br>If there’s one pattern dominating summer ‘21, we reckon it’s this ‘70s psychedelic, marbled print. Frankies Bikinis' design doesn’t just have plenty of other trendy details (the tie waist, also known as <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2021/04/10419437/midriff-spring-2021-fashion-trend-cut-out-crop-tops" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:waist flossing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">waist flossing</a>), the ruching on the top and briefs is also super flattering – perfect for those who want a little extra coverage on the bottom but still want to look sexy.<br><br><strong>Frankies Bikinis</strong> Foxy Satin Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $, available at <a href="https://frankiesbikinis.com/products/foxy-satin-cheeky-bikini-bottom-rainforest?variant=39335516241989" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frankies Bikinis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Frankies Bikinis</a><br><br><strong>Frankies Bikinis</strong> Foxy Satin String Bikini Top, $, available at <a href="https://frankiesbikinis.com/products/foxy-satin-string-bikini-top-rainforest?variant=39335515619397" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frankies Bikinis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Frankies Bikinis</a>

Frankies Bikinis


Size range
Bikini tops: XS - XL
Bikini briefs: XS - XXL

If there’s one pattern dominating summer ‘21, we reckon it’s this ‘70s psychedelic, marbled print. Frankies Bikinis' design doesn’t just have plenty of other trendy details (the tie waist, also known as waist flossing), the ruching on the top and briefs is also super flattering – perfect for those who want a little extra coverage on the bottom but still want to look sexy.

Frankies Bikinis Foxy Satin Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $, available at Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis Foxy Satin String Bikini Top, $, available at Frankies Bikinis
<strong><h4>NUNA</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>XS - XL<br><br>Handmade in Peru by local artisans, each NUNA design is inspired by the country’s lush foliage, vibrant colours and energy. Not only is this design great for those who like a bit more tummy cover, it’s also reversible and doubles up your swim looks – great for packing restrictions.<br><br><strong>NUNA</strong> Costillas De Adan, $, available at <a href="https://www.nunasisters.com/shop/costillas-de-adan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NUNA" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NUNA</a>

NUNA


Size range
XS - XL

Handmade in Peru by local artisans, each NUNA design is inspired by the country’s lush foliage, vibrant colours and energy. Not only is this design great for those who like a bit more tummy cover, it’s also reversible and doubles up your swim looks – great for packing restrictions.

NUNA Costillas De Adan, $, available at NUNA
<strong><h4>La Blanca</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>16W (1X) - 22W (3X)<br><br>The one-shoulder and open-back details on this La Blanca design refresh the one-piece for 2021. It doesn’t compromise on support though, especially as this one-shoulder look still has two straps. The tie-up back allows for an adjustable fit.<br><br><strong>La Blanca</strong> Linea One-Shoulder Mio One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at <a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/s/la-blanca-linea-one-shoulder-mio-one-piece-swimsuit-plus-size/5923866?origin=coordinating-5923866-0-1-PDP_1_OOS-recbot-also_viewed_graph&recs_placement=PDP_1_OOS&recs_strategy=also_viewed_graph&recs_source=recbot&recs_page_type=product&recs_seed=5700149&color=INDIGO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>

La Blanca


Size range
16W (1X) - 22W (3X)

The one-shoulder and open-back details on this La Blanca design refresh the one-piece for 2021. It doesn’t compromise on support though, especially as this one-shoulder look still has two straps. The tie-up back allows for an adjustable fit.

La Blanca Linea One-Shoulder Mio One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at Nordstrom
<strong><h4>Lonely Label </h4></strong><br><strong>Size range </strong><br>Bikini tops: Brand’s own sizing <a href="https://lonelylabel.com/size-chart" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a><br>Bikini briefs: XS - XL<br><br>Who doesn’t need a shimmery bikini in their life? This one, with an underwire bikini top, will keep your bust supported and lifted. Like your favourite bra but for days at the beach.<br><br><strong>Lonely Label</strong> Willa Tri Brief Port, $, available at <a href="https://lonelylabel.com/products/willa-sw00716p" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lonely Label" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lonely Label</a><br><br><strong>Lonely Label</strong> Willa Bikini Port, $, available at <a href="https://lonelylabel.com/products/willa-sw11716p" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lonely Label" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lonely Label</a>

Lonely Label


Size range
Bikini tops: Brand’s own sizing here
Bikini briefs: XS - XL

Who doesn’t need a shimmery bikini in their life? This one, with an underwire bikini top, will keep your bust supported and lifted. Like your favourite bra but for days at the beach.

Lonely Label Willa Tri Brief Port, $, available at Lonely Label

Lonely Label Willa Bikini Port, $, available at Lonely Label
<strong><h4>YouSwim</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>UK6 - UK18<br><br>YouSwim’s designs are made from a ribbed and seamless material that stretches to fit seven sizes in one, adapting to your body as it changes – through periods, pregnancies, bloating and more.<br><br><strong>Youswim</strong> Aplomb One-Piece In Aster, $, available at <a href="https://www.youswim.com/collections/all/products/aplomb-one-piece?variant=32030853038129" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Youswim" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Youswim</a>

YouSwim


Size range
UK6 - UK18

YouSwim’s designs are made from a ribbed and seamless material that stretches to fit seven sizes in one, adapting to your body as it changes – through periods, pregnancies, bloating and more.

Youswim Aplomb One-Piece In Aster, $, available at Youswim
<strong><h4>Monday Swimwear</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>Bikini top: Brand's own sizing <a href="https://mondayswimwear.com/pages/fit-guide#bottoms" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a><br>Bikini briefs: UK6 - UK18<br><br>Nothing says summer like a crisp white bikini against a tan. Shaped, underwired cups keep you feeling secure while the high-waist, high-leg cut makes legs look miles long.<br><br><strong>Monday Swimwear</strong> Byron Bottom - White Sand Crinkle, $, available at <a href="https://mondayswimwear.com/collections/all-swimwear/products/byron-bottom-white-sand-crinkle?variant=39448864817188" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monday Swimwear" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monday Swimwear</a><br><br><strong>Monday Swimwear</strong> Formentera Top - White Sand Crinkle, $, available at <a href="https://mondayswimwear.com/collections/white-sand/products/formentera-top-white-sand-crinkle?variant=39449002639396" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monday Swimwear" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monday Swimwear</a>

Monday Swimwear


Size range
Bikini top: Brand's own sizing here
Bikini briefs: UK6 - UK18

Nothing says summer like a crisp white bikini against a tan. Shaped, underwired cups keep you feeling secure while the high-waist, high-leg cut makes legs look miles long.

Monday Swimwear Byron Bottom - White Sand Crinkle, $, available at Monday Swimwear

Monday Swimwear Formentera Top - White Sand Crinkle, $, available at Monday Swimwear
<strong><h4>H&M</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>Bikini top: XL - 4XL<br>Bikini briefs: L - 4XL<br><br>Great plus-size swimwear doesn’t need to leave you out of pocket, as H&M proves. The high street brand has a great range of bikinis and one-pieces in sizes L - 4XL.<br><br><strong>H&M Plus</strong> H&M+ Brazilian Bikini Bottoms, $, available at <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.0976592001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M</a><br><br><strong>H&M Plus</strong> H&M+ Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/productpage.0976600001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M</a>

H&M


Size range
Bikini top: XL - 4XL
Bikini briefs: L - 4XL

Great plus-size swimwear doesn’t need to leave you out of pocket, as H&M proves. The high street brand has a great range of bikinis and one-pieces in sizes L - 4XL.

H&M Plus H&M+ Brazilian Bikini Bottoms, $, available at H&M

H&M Plus H&M+ Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at H&M
<strong><h4>Eloquii</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>UK14 - UK28<br><br>Not only is this suit fully lined for comfort and to create a smooth silhouette, with foam cups and underwire for bust support, its cool, colourful abstract pattern is totally unique. Eloquii is one of our go-to brands for extra special plus-size swimwear.<br><br><strong>Eloquii</strong> Off The Shoulder Swimsuit, $, available at <a href="https://www.eloquii.com/off-the-shoulder-swimsuit/1630006.html?dwvar_1630006_colorCode=55&index=6&item_list_id=plp_category_page&item_list_name=Category%20Page" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eloquii" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eloquii</a>

Eloquii


Size range
UK14 - UK28

Not only is this suit fully lined for comfort and to create a smooth silhouette, with foam cups and underwire for bust support, its cool, colourful abstract pattern is totally unique. Eloquii is one of our go-to brands for extra special plus-size swimwear.

Eloquii Off The Shoulder Swimsuit, $, available at Eloquii
<strong><h4>Summersalt</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>UK6 - UK26<br><br>Cool colour block design? Check. Built-in cups? Check. Adjustable straps? Check. This Summersalt design is a super flattering and stylish take on the one-piece and comes in seven other colourways and patterns.<br><br><strong>Summersalt</strong> The Marina, $, available at <a href="https://www.summersalt.com/collections/sizes-16-22/products/the-marina-lava-hibiscus-white-sand" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Summersalt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Summersalt</a>

Summersalt


Size range
UK6 - UK26

Cool colour block design? Check. Built-in cups? Check. Adjustable straps? Check. This Summersalt design is a super flattering and stylish take on the one-piece and comes in seven other colourways and patterns.

Summersalt The Marina, $, available at Summersalt
<strong><h4>Andie Swim</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>UK6 - UK26<br><br>Simple yet elegant, this sunny yellow shade is perfect for brightening dull British holidays.<br><br><strong>Andie Swim</strong> The Gold Coast Bottom - Ribbed, $, available at <a href="https://andieswim.com/products/the-gold-coast-bottom-ribbed-dune" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andie Swim" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Andie Swim</a><br><br><strong>Andie Swim</strong> The Gold Coast Top - Ribbed, $, available at <a href="https://andieswim.com/products/the-gold-coast-top-ribbed-dune" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andie Swim" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Andie Swim</a>

Andie Swim


Size range
UK6 - UK26

Simple yet elegant, this sunny yellow shade is perfect for brightening dull British holidays.

Andie Swim The Gold Coast Bottom - Ribbed, $, available at Andie Swim

Andie Swim The Gold Coast Top - Ribbed, $, available at Andie Swim
<strong><h4>Nomad Swimwear </h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>XS - 5X<br><br>We love a one-strap design here at R29 HQ but this one – with mesh inserts and graphic, black and white colour blocking – really takes the biscuit. A bikini top so pretty you’ll want to wear it out.<br><br><strong>Nomads Swimwear</strong> Bay Bottom, $, available at <a href="https://nomadsswimwear.com/collections/neutrals/products/bay-bottom-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nomads Swimwear" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nomads Swimwear</a><br><br><strong>Nomads Swimwear</strong> Bay Top, $, available at <a href="https://nomadsswimwear.com/collections/neutrals/products/bay-top-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nomads Swimwear" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nomads Swimwear</a>

Nomad Swimwear


Size range
XS - 5X

We love a one-strap design here at R29 HQ but this one – with mesh inserts and graphic, black and white colour blocking – really takes the biscuit. A bikini top so pretty you’ll want to wear it out.

Nomads Swimwear Bay Bottom, $, available at Nomads Swimwear

Nomads Swimwear Bay Top, $, available at Nomads Swimwear
<strong><h4>Mango</h4></strong><br><strong>Size range</strong><br>M - 4XL<br><br>No need to fear the one-strap look thanks to this Mango number, which has an extra thick strap to keep you in place.<br><br><strong>Violeta By Mango</strong> Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Wide Straps, $, available at <a href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/plus-size/bikinis-and-swimsuits-swimwear/asymmetrical-swimsuit-with-wide-straps_87045631.html?c=76" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mango</a>

Mango


Size range
M - 4XL

No need to fear the one-strap look thanks to this Mango number, which has an extra thick strap to keep you in place.

Violeta By Mango Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Wide Straps, $, available at Mango

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The Best Maxi-Dress For Your Shape

The Items That Plus-Size Women Wish Existed

The Best Plus-Size Lingerie Brands

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shohei Ohtani is 1st player in MLB history named All-Star as hitter and pitcher

    MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.

  • Jalen Harris ban reveals NBA's uneven standards for accountability

    The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.

  • Rachel Nichols' leaked 'diversity' comments about Maria Taylor causes uproar at ESPN

    After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'

  • Joey Chestnut sets new record, eats 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes

    Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.

  • Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas

    Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.

  • Meadows gets 3 hits, Franco homers as Rays beat Blue Jays

    Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

  • Suns' Torrey Craig won his 2021 championship ring before the NBA Finals even started

    No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.

  • Golf pro Gene Siller shot and killed on Georgia golf course

    According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.

  • Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert says farewell as 55-year career comes to an end

    A legendary career has come to an end.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • All-time UCLA, Pac-12 coaching wins leader Terry Donahue dies at 77

    Donahue oversaw the Bruins' best football years, winning five conference championships and three Rose Bowls.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps settle for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas after own goal in stoppage time

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas a 2-2 draw Sunday night. Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal’s diagonal cross and, Veselinovic, affected by the contact, inadvertently knocked it past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. "We had a very difficult second half," said Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos. "We were a lot under pressure, it was hard for us.

  • DeSclafani dominates, Posey leaves game, Giants win 5-2

    PHOENIX (AP) — Manager Gabe Kapler wore a big grin across his face during postgame interviews on Sunday night. The fact that his San Francisco Giants had won their third straight game was just a small part of the reason. Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. But the most important moment of the night might have been back in the medical room, where X-rays on All-Star Buster Posey's left thumb we

  • Sounders match MLS record for unbeaten start, tying Rapids

    COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night. The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston. Roldan pounced on defensive miscue and scored on a right-footed shot from th

  • Urshela's 3-run HR lifts Yanks over Mets 4-2 to avoid sweep

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees saved a little face by beating the Mets 4-2 Sunday night to avoid a Subway Series sweep. In the opener of Sunday's split doubleheader, Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the seventh inning and José Peraza had a go-ahead, two-run double that included interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx in a 10-5 Mets stunner. The Mets also won Saturday's series opener 8-3. Al

  • Aaron Boone won't commit to Aroldis Chapman as Yankees closer after he, Gerrit Cole get booed off the mound

    Cole and Chapman struggled again amid the sticky-stuff crackdown in a 10-5 loss to the Mets.

  • Depleted Toronto Arrows snap losing streak with 34-28 win over Old Glory DC

    MARIETTA, Ga. — Despite missing more than a dozen players through international duty or injury, the Toronto Arrows rallied to snap a five-game losing streak with a 34-28 win over Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby play Sunday. Andrew Ferguson scored two tries with captain Guiseppe du Toit and Sam Malcolm adding singles for Toronto, which trailed 14-10 at halftime. Tayler Adams kicked four conversions and two penalties. Both teams had players sent to the sin-bin in the dying minutes. The game was

  • Robertson's game-winning 3 leads River Lions past Rattlers

    The Niagara River Lions completed their comeback against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Sunday. Saskatchewan, who were 0-3 entering the game, held a 63-57 lead entering the Elam Ending. However, the Rattlers began to struggle from the field and Niagara started to chip away. With the Rattlers holding a 71-69 lead, River Lions' Kassius Robertson drilled a three to seal the 72-71 win, improving Niagara's record to 2-2, while the Rattlers dropped to 0-4. WATCH | Robertson's 3 propels Niagara to win: X

  • Confident Brazil takes on Peru in Copa America semifinals

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending Copa America champion Brazil is still regarded as the team to beat — not bad for a tournament some of their players didn't even want to be in. Few expect that favorite tag to change as Brazil gets ready for Monday's semifinal against Peru, a team that the Seleção thrashed 4-0 two weeks ago in the group stage. The winner at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will play Saturday's final at the historic Maracana Stadium against Argentina or Colombia, which pl

  • Ohtani hits 31st HR, Lagares ends Angels' 6-5 win over O's

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 6-5 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking homer for Baltimore in the ninth in his first game after making his first All-Star team, but the Angels jumped all over Cole Sulser (2-1) without making an out in the bottom half. After Los Angeles loaded the bases on a wa