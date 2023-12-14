17 Photos That Prove Money Can't Buy Taste

Have you ever seen something that's simultaneously tacky AND overpriced? It melts my brain to imagine spending actual human dollars on the most gaudy purchases. Here are 18 pictures of things that are waaay over the top and definitely not worth nearly as much as they cost:

1.I will take any opportunity to mention the yeehawt tub:

2.🤠:

3.Now that you've been introduced to Texas sink, I think you're ready to meet gun chandelier:

4.This "penthouse" is very Disney villain's lair coded:

5.And this would be where the villain slumbers while they dream of the next nefarious scheme:

6.This horse-drawn Hummer looks like something I'd see galavanting around The Capitol in The Hunger Games:

7.Not the crown molding-ception:

8.I just wanna know if this design was still worth it after tripping over the octangular void in the middle of the night:

9.You can't convince me that a horse's soul isn't doomed to spend eternity trapped within this lamp:

10.After narrowly escaping horse lamp's curse, here comes disco horse...and he's ready to party whether you like it or not:

11.They way I would walk into this jigsaw puzzle floor room and immediately walk out with vertigo:

12.Who says your kitchen counter (where you prepare food) can't also be your stairs (where you walk)?? What do you mean "Literally everyone?!"

13.This chair that I can only assume is meant for a post-apocalyptic society:

14.NananananananananaNo thanks!

15.Looks like Cinderella's pumpkin didn't turn into a carriage all the way:

16.B-but what happens when it rains?! WHAT. HAPPENS. WHEN. IT. RAINS?!??

17.And finally, I'll leave you with this bad boy: