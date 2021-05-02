17 people ticketed for breaking health rules in Halifax

Halifax police issued 17 fines to 12 men and five women for violating the Health Protection Act overnight Saturday. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

Police in Halifax issued 17 tickets to people breaking public-health rules after responding to three different noise complaints overnight.

According to a release, Halifax Regional Police ticketed people for violating the Health Protection Act at three locations between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

At 11:12 p.m. on Saturday, Halifax police issued summary offence tickets to six men in the 6000 block of Cedar Street in Halifax.

At 12:48 a.m. Sunday, police issued summary offence tickets to one woman and four men in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street in Halifax.

27 people ticketed across weekend

Then at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, police ticketed four women and two men in the 1000 block of Bland Street in Halifax.

Violating the Health Protection Act now carries a fine of $2,000.

The 17 new tickets bring the weekend total to 27. Halifax police also issued tickets to 10 people attending a house party on Parker Street in Halifax early Saturday.

Since the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Nova Scotia, police across the province have handed out dozens of fines for violations of the Act. The fine was doubled after 22 people were fined in late April for breaking the gathering limit.

