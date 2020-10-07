17-year-old Texas Girl Enters Guinness Book of Records For Having the Longest Legs in the World

A teenager from Texas, USA, is being touted as the girl with the longest legs in the world.

The 17-year-old girl named Maci Currin will find a place in the Guinness World Records 2021 book, as per the report on their website.

Maci’s left leg is 135.267 cm long, while her right leg is 134.3 cm.

The family members of this Texan teenager are also tall but pale in comparison to Maci.

GWR has also uploaded a video on their YouTube channel which gives details about Maci’s life and has interviews of her family members.

Maci’s height is 6 feet 10 inches and thus, her legs contribute to 60% of her total height.

Speaking to GWR, she said that although she was never bullied particularly for her legs, people did bully her because she was taller than others.

She said that when she was in her sophomore year, she stopped caring about people’s opinion on her height and that is why she is now unaffected by what people say.

The realisation that she has unusually long legs hit Maci in 2018 when she was asked if she required a custom pair of leggings because she could not find the size that fit her.

After having this realisation, Maci searched if she could get the title of longest legs (female) in Guinness World Records.

Maci’s life with unusually long legs is not a bed of roses as it is hard for her to get into cars and fit in some of the doorways. This is besides not finding clothes that fit her at times.

But the bright side is that her height helps her when she is playing volleyball for her high school team.

The report by GWR also mentions that she is popular on the video-sharing app TikTok. She wants to inspire tall people around the world to embrace their height.

When she grows up, Maci wants to travel to London and become the tallest professional model in the world.